Forkins Gimmer tops in-lamb sale

The NI Texel Club held their annual In-Lamb Ewe Sale in Ballymena Livestock Mart recently, bringing an end to the season’s sales seasons.

The Club wish to thank Oldstone Veterinary for their continued support for the sale. Thank you also goes to this year’s judge Naomi O’Hare, Milburn Flock for taking the time to judge this year’s Oldstone Veterinary Pre-sale Show.

Mrs O’Hare commenced proceedings with the Shearling Ewe class, giving the first place red rosette to Alastair Gault’s Forkins exhibit, a Mullan Extra Special daughter and out of a Procters Cocktail dam. She comes in lamb to Forkins Hit the Diff and sold to top the sale for 2300gns to R Gallagher.

Next in line for 2nd place was the Hanthorn Family’s Mullan pen with a Mellor Vale Déjà vu daughter out of a Knock Banastic ewe. She is a full sister to 15K Game Changer and maternal sister to 7.5K Firefly. In lamb to Drumderg Hitman she sold for 1800gns to Bushvalley Texels.

John Trimble Curley Texels with the Oldstone Veterinary Reserve Champion at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Club pre sale show for the Clubs In-Lamb sale in Ballymena. Also pictured is Judge Naomi O'Hare.

Standing 3rd place was Richard Currie’s Tullagh exhibit. His Teiglium Firecracker exhibit out of a Deveronvale Areo sired dam comes in lamb to Clarks Godfather. Also taking a leading price was Charlie Trimble with his Cherrylea exhibits at 1400gns. She is an Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi daughter out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil mother, in lamb to Forkins Hawkeye. She joins Eugene McLarnon’s Flock Ballymena.

Mrs O’Hare choose her top ewe lamb exhibit from John Trimble’s Curley pen. This ewe lamb is a Lylehill Gunshot daughter out of a Lakeview Dirty Dancer sired dam.

Lylehill Gunshot was purchased jointly at Ballymena National Sale 2023 for 4800gns. She sold for 1000gns to R Hunter. The Trimble family also sold this lambs penmate for 550gns in aid of the NI Childrens Hospice.

Mrs O’Hare returned to the Forkin’s pen for her second place exhibit. A Douganhill Gangster daughter out of a Procters Deacon Blue sired dam. She was one of the reserve Danske Bank ewe lamb exhibits in the Flock Competition. She later sold to top the ewe lamb trade at 1400gns also to R Gallagher.

Judge Naomi O'Hare chooses her Oldstone Veterinary Champion In-Lamb Gimmer from Alastair Gault's Forkins pen at the recent pre-sale show in Ballymena recently. Also pictured is Jack Gault.

Keeping it in the family, Jack Gault claimed 3rd place with his Cherryvale exhibit, another Douganhill Gangster daughter out of a Lakeview Dirty Dancer sired dam. She changed hands for 800gns to John Kidd.

Ewe Lambs averaged 520.80gns for 20 with Gimmers averaging 569.72 for 27.

Oldstone Veterinary Pre-Sale Show Results

Shearling Ewe Class

1. A Gault

2. B Hanthorn

3. R Currie

Ewe Lamb Class

1. J Trimble

2. A Gault

3. J Gault

Oldstone Veterinary Champion: Alastair Gault with Shearling Ewe

Oldstone Veterinary Reserve Champion: John Trimble with Ewe Lamb

Other Leading Prices Ewe Lambs

A Gault 700gns

A Glendinning 750gns; 650gns

J Trimble 550gns; 500gns

Other Leading Prices Gimmers

A McCartney 720gns; 650gns

B Hanthorn 700gns; 600gns; 550gns

A Gault 550gns