South Down MLA Diane Forsythe has asked DAERA Minister Andrew Muir for an update on Northern Ireland’s preparations on the growing threat of bluetongue.

She raised the issue in the Assembly Chamber on Tuesday and said that in light of the most recent case on a Welsh farm, the development is a ‘significant issue and worrying a lot of our farming community.’

In response Minister Muir said he is concerned about the bluetongue situation.

He added: “I had a meeting with the president and officers of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association yesterday, alongside the Chief Veterinary Officer and officials. I emphasise to the House, because we all have a role to play as MLAs, the importance of vigilance and early reporting of any concerns. If bluetongue arrives on our shores, we need to be able to do whatever we can quickly to stamp it out.

South Down MLA Diane Forsythe

"The fact that bluetongue has arrived in north Wales is a concern. Previously, it has been isolated in the eastern end of England. It is really important that we have vigilance on this. Further efforts will be made to put out messaging on the issue. I am also engaging with my southern counterpart later this week around the issue, because we need to work North/South on the matter. The Chief Veterinary Officer in my Department meets regularly — a number of times each week — with his counterparts across the rest of the UK so that we can keep an eye on it. The situation is extremely concerning, and it could have a significant impact on our agri-food economy in Northern Ireland.

"We need to take it extremely seriously, and it needs to go much further up everyone’s agenda. People may feel that bluetongue will not arrive on our shores. Let us hope that it does not, but, if it does, we need to take action as quickly as possible. We are putting in place plans for a response to it, and that response will be swift. However, let us make sure that it does not happen in the first place and that we have vigilance across Northern Ireland on the issue.”

Meanwhile, in relation to the ongoing issue around the cost of TB breakdowns Mr Muir said he I hopes to announce, over the next number of weeks, the way forward on the matter.

"I consider it to be a key issue not just in the cost to the Department but to farmers in Northern Ireland,” he added.