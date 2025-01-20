Forward thinking in late pregnancy maximises lamb productivity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the main lambing season fast approaching, it is critical we start planning for the feeding management of our pregnant ewes.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the last 6 – 8 weeks of pregnancy, ewes need to be on a rising plane of nutrition to compensate for the rapid increase in lamb growth, and reduction in dry matter intake (DMI). The requirement to meet this energy deficit through targeted concentrate allocation in the weeks leading up to lambing helps reduce the risk of metabolic disorders and facilitate adequate colostrum and milk production post lambing.

To assess what the diet is providing, we advise that a forage analysis is carried out and used to balance the diet with the appropriate concentrate. Many forages are testing lower in protein this year, so a higher protein concentrate may be required to ensure protein requirements are met. Fane Valley Feeds’ use of high-quality raw materials, including soya bean meal, provide an excellent supply of rumen bypass protein that improves ewe colostrum quality, milk let down and supports the viability of new-born lambs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concentrate feed rates before lambing are targeted by scanning results and body condition score (BCS). Ewes carrying multiple lambs require more energy and protein to support additional requirements from fatal growth. While singles, although still needed to be supplemented, the rate of concentrate feeding will be lower compared to those carrying multiples. This targeted feeding reduces incidences of negative energy balances (‘twin lamb disease’).

Table 1: Recommended daily concentrate feed rates according to silage quality and the number of lambs being carried.

Although the goal is to keep ewe body condition score (BCS) consistent year-round, with little variation across the flock, it is essential to monitor and batch ewes accordingly. For ewes in optimal condition (BCS 3) the focus is more on maintaining their condition rather than gaining or losing with feed rates solely based upon litter size.

- Low BCS (>3): Increased concentrate feeding earlier and in larger amounts per day, especially for ewes carrying twins or triplets.

- High BCS (>3): Cannot be altered in late pregnancy, concentrate feeding treated similarly to that of normal or lower BCS ewes. Complication can arise as DMI is reduced in these ewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colostrum is also vital to lamb health and survival. Ideally, lambs should suck within 30-40 minutes of birth and require the equivalent of 50 ml/kg birthweight. The high inclusion of by-pass protein in Fane Valley Feeds’ Ewe Nuts helps to maximise colostrum production and prepares udder tissues for lactation.

Jenna Gibson – Ruminant Feed Advisor at Fane Valley Feeds

Fane Valley Feeds have developed a unique product, which increases the immunoglobulin content of colostrum maximising immunity prior to the lamb developing its own immune system. Our mineral package is specifically formulated to ensure industry leading levels of Vitamin E, as well as elevated Selenium, Iodine and Cobalt to produce vigorous lambs which are ready to suckle.

Fane Valley Feeds have a complete range of compound sheep feeds available to meet the requirements of local sheep farmers. Our products are nutritionally balanced to meet the energy and protein requirements of high production ewes, and our targeted approach helps offer a tailored solution.

To find out more about Fane Valley sheep feeds or to have a forage analysis completed to provide a bespoke pre-lambing feeding guide please contact your local Fane Valley Feeds Sales Specialist.