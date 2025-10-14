Free agricultural law seminar for conveyancers

A major legal seminar focused on rural property and land transactions is set to take place in Reading on Tuesday, 29 October, bringing together conveyancers, legal professionals and environmental experts.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by X-Press Legal Services Avon & Thames Valley the event will be held at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and will feature expert-led sessions on the latest developments in agricultural law, including succession planning, environmental grant schemes, and land transaction risks.

Delivered to support local conveyancers, the seminar will bring together legal and environmental experts to support professionals working in rural property and land transactions. The event will feature a keynote session from leading agricultural solicitor Dr Nerys Llewellyn Jones, founder of Agri Advisor, alongside a presentation from environmental consultancy Groundsure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Underwood, co-director of X-Press Legal Services Avon & Thames Valley commented: “We’re really proud to be hosting this seminar at such a crucial time for the agricultural sector. Our team works closely with conveyancers on complex rural transactions, and with so many changes currently affecting the industry, we wanted to create an event that directly addresses the challenges our clients are facing. The seminar will offer a chance to hear from leading experts, gain practical insights and enjoy some time to catch up and network over a relaxed lunch.”

Karen Underwood and Jayne Pegden owners of X-Press Legal Services Avon & Thames Valley

The event is free to attend for licensed conveyancers and solicitors with the agenda including:

Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies and succession rules

Environmental and capital grant schemes

Succession planning in agriculture / land

AHA succession applications and eligibility criteria

ELMs and SFI scheme updates

Tax planning and its impact on land transactions

Co-directed by Karen Underwood and Jayne Pegden, X-Press Legal Services Avon & Thames Valley has been a trusted partner to conveyancers for over 17 years, delivering data-rich property search reports that meet the highest compliance standards. The firm’s dedicated team of property professionals is known for its deep expertise in rural and agricultural transactions, often uncovering complex land histories and helping clients navigate the legal implications.

With a strong focus on personalised service, X-Press Legal Services continues to invest in cutting-edge IT and cybersecurity, ensuring clients benefit from secure, efficient, and reliable support throughout every transaction. This commitment has cemented its reputation as a leader in the property search industry.

For further information and to book spaces at the seminar visit: Agricultural Conveyancing Training Seminar with Dr Nerys Llewelyn Jones - XPLS