Free antimicrobials training

These workshops which are currently free of charge under the Farm Family Key Skills Programme, will be coming to an end on 31 August 2023.

The training sessions are organised by CAFRE in partnership with AI Services. A mix of online and in person events are scheduled over the coming months and will be delivered by qualified veterinary surgeons. The Livestock and Meat Commission is also urging farmers to take part in the training if they have not already done so. The antimicrobials course meets the requirements of various farm quality assurance schemes.

Topics covered in the workshops include:

Antimicrobial training is available

- What is antimicrobial resistance;

- Types of antimicrobials and their uses;

- Best practices when using antimicrobials;

- Reducing antimicrobial resistance on farm;

- How to avoid residues;

Course dates:

Monday 17 April – online webinar, 7.30pm

Monday 24 April - online webinar, 7.30pm

Please note, before you register for a webinar, it’s recommended that you carry out a speed test on your broadband. You will need download and upload speeds of at least 2mb/second to ensure that you can participate fully and are able to view the video presentation.

To successfully complete a webinar you will need to:

Preregister. Log in details are only provided if you are preregistered;

Be logged in to the webinar for at least 90% of the presentation;

Complete the poll during the webinar;

Complete the evaluation at the end of the webinar.

Attendance certificates to meet Farm Quality Assurance Scheme requirements will be issued on successful completion of both the webinars and face-to-face workshops.