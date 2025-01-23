Free on-line CAFRE Soil Training helps Dale make sense of his soil analysis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dale Orr from Strangford is focussed on maximising production from grazed forage.

Dale was a participant in Zone 1 of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) soil sampling programme. He completed the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) online training and found it extremely beneficial for him and his farm. Dale has a keen interest in the status of his soil health and nutrient status.

“As an organic farmer I don't apply any artificial nitrogen fertiliser, and I can only apply phosphate and potash fertilisers manufactured from natural sources. I have grass swards with high clover contents and prefer to sow grasses with deep roots such as cocksfoot and tall fescue to improve my soil structure and mitigate the impact of summer droughts,” said Dale.

When asked of the convenience of the online training he said: “I completed the training online over a couple of wet afternoons last year. It was more pleasant working inside than outside in the cold, wet rain. I liked the format of the training. I could complete the training at my own pace.

Dale Orr completes his online Soil Nutrient Health Scheme Training at home.

“The training was easy to access at www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training,” commented Dale.

Dale keeps a flock of pure bred Lleyn ewes, herd of suckler cows, and growing and finishing beef animals on his organic farm. He breeds all his own replacements and supplies ABP with organic cattle and Tesco with lambs.

Dale has been a leader in establishing Multi-Species Swards (MSS) in Northern Ireland, increasing acreage from 25 in 2018 to 110 acres in 2024. Ewes and lambs are continually grazed on MSS, utilising a paddock grazing system. In May 2023 he established eight acres of lucerne to cut as silage and considers it an excellent feed for the ewes pre lambing. The cattle are also grazed rotationally on the farm.

Dale liked the way the training was presented through a series of short videos on-line. “If there was something that I did not completely understand I could watch the video again to understand the subject better,” said Dale.

The training enabled Dale to complete a Nutrient Management Plan for his farm by using the results of his soil tests, his cropping plans, and knowing the volume of farmyard manure and slurry on farm.

“I calculated the amount of lime, phosphate and potash I needed to purchase for the year ahead. It was surprising how little purchased fertiliser was needed, which meant I could focus my resources into improving the poorer fields indicated by the soil analysis rather than applying manure, slurry or fertiliser to my most fertile fields,” commented Dale.

For those who do not have access to online training or do not feel confident in its use, a limited number of face-to-face training sessions are being provided. These will involve viewing the training videos in a theatre. This training is being delivered by Countryside Services Ltd.

To book your place call Countryside Services on 028 8778 9770 or visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training for more information.

Please note that pre-registration for these events is essential, and you must bring photographic ID with you.