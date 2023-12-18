News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Friday Night League at Kernan

The Friday Night League is continuing at Kernan Equestrian Centre.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT
The 50 cm winner and best turned out Mia Connor on Dunlargy King with her trainer Louise Hollywood.The 50 cm winner and best turned out Mia Connor on Dunlargy King with her trainer Louise Hollywood.
The 50 cm winner and best turned out Mia Connor on Dunlargy King with her trainer Louise Hollywood.

The centre had the final of the countdown to Christmas league last Friday, 15th December.

Riders and ponies battled it out over a period of six weeks in the run up to Christmas. They collected points weekly for every clear round jumped. A special prize was also awarded for the best turned out duo throughout the league.

There were two clear winners, Mia Connor and her pony Dunlargy King were immaculate, week in week out, as were Mia McEnerney and her pony Rufus. Congratulations.

Most Popular
Sennagh Coleman on Chip, 3rd on the 50 cm, presentation by Bella Murtagh, Alicia Kernan and Lois Murtagh.Sennagh Coleman on Chip, 3rd on the 50 cm, presentation by Bella Murtagh, Alicia Kernan and Lois Murtagh.
Sennagh Coleman on Chip, 3rd on the 50 cm, presentation by Bella Murtagh, Alicia Kernan and Lois Murtagh.

Results of each league:

Crosspoles: 1 Ellie Loughran, (Thunder); Joint second Emma Hannaway (Jaffa) and Lois Murtagh (Manney).

40cm: 1 Mia Connor (Dunlargy King); 2 Grainne McKeever (Dolly); 3 Amy Brennan (Paddy).

50cm: 1 Sophie Redden (Chip); 1 Molly Cassidy (Skittles); 2nd Lily Mai McGuiggan (Molly), Mia Connor (Dunlargy King); 3 Sennagh Coleman (Chip) and Grainne McKeer (Dolly).

Participants in the 60 cm with coach Emma Kingham.Participants in the 60 cm with coach Emma Kingham.
Participants in the 60 cm with coach Emma Kingham.

60cm: 1 Charlotte Rushe (Skittles); 2 Maisey McKeever (Pixie Pop); 3 Jessica Rushe (Molly) and Megan Evans (Rosie).

70cm: 1 Maeve Nesbitt (JessiJay); 2 Tess Moonan (Sammy); 3 Mia McEnerney (Rufus).

80cm: 1, Mia McEnerney (Rufus); 2 Imogen Moonan (Larry).

Related topics:Rufus