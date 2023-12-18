Friday Night League at Kernan
The centre had the final of the countdown to Christmas league last Friday, 15th December.
Riders and ponies battled it out over a period of six weeks in the run up to Christmas. They collected points weekly for every clear round jumped. A special prize was also awarded for the best turned out duo throughout the league.
There were two clear winners, Mia Connor and her pony Dunlargy King were immaculate, week in week out, as were Mia McEnerney and her pony Rufus. Congratulations.
Results of each league:
Crosspoles: 1 Ellie Loughran, (Thunder); Joint second Emma Hannaway (Jaffa) and Lois Murtagh (Manney).
40cm: 1 Mia Connor (Dunlargy King); 2 Grainne McKeever (Dolly); 3 Amy Brennan (Paddy).
50cm: 1 Sophie Redden (Chip); 1 Molly Cassidy (Skittles); 2nd Lily Mai McGuiggan (Molly), Mia Connor (Dunlargy King); 3 Sennagh Coleman (Chip) and Grainne McKeer (Dolly).
60cm: 1 Charlotte Rushe (Skittles); 2 Maisey McKeever (Pixie Pop); 3 Jessica Rushe (Molly) and Megan Evans (Rosie).
70cm: 1 Maeve Nesbitt (JessiJay); 2 Tess Moonan (Sammy); 3 Mia McEnerney (Rufus).
80cm: 1, Mia McEnerney (Rufus); 2 Imogen Moonan (Larry).