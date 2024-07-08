Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Early morning downpours didn’t stop Dexter breeders from across Northern Ireland travelling to Ballymena Show on Saturday, 15th June, situated at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Overcast conditions continued as judging kicked off at 10am, with Caroline Montgomerie overseeing proceedings.

First class of the day saw Ballyhartfield Barua, a strong 4-year-old bull shown by Matthew Bloomer top the class, closely followed by Planetree Eurus from Lester Pedigree’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the intermediate bull section, it was Frith Spida Man shown by Matthew Bloomer who topped the class followed by Derryola Tinie Tempah from Ryan Lavery.

Champion Dexter at Ballymena Show, Frith Spida Man, shown by Imogen Kirkland with judge Caroline Montgomerie.

Just three entries in the cow class saw Derryola Alison receiving the red rosette, followed by Ballyboley Calamity, also from the herd of Ryan Lavery. Derryola Pixie claimed the third rosette for Lester Pedigree’s.

A strong entry in the heifer class did not make it an easy task for Caroline, who placed Derryola Hazel from Ryan Lavery in first position, closely followed by Derryola Beyonce also from Ryan Lavery in second, with Derryola Razzle Dazzle from Lester Pedigree’s following in third.

Cadian Ella took home the red rosette in the calf class for Matthew Bloomer with Cadian Holly also taking the second prize for Matthew Bloomer. Derryola Uno picked up the third rosette for Ryan Lavery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A super line-up of quality animals in the championship called for some deliberation of judge Caroline Montgomerie, who tapped out Frith Spida Man, winner of the intermediate bull class as her Champion. Derryola Hazel, winner of the heifer class was tapped out as Reserve Champion from Ryan Lavery.

Paraig and Aoife Kernan, winners in the Interbreed Young Handlers Class, with judge Gail Matchett.

Winner of the under twelve-year-old young handlers’ class, Aoife Kernan, impressed bystanders, and the judge leading her prizewinning heifer to claim a red rosette. Aoife was closely followed by her younger brother Paraig Kernan in second place. Third rosette went to Sarah Jane Lester.

Dexter Young Handlers impressed in the Interbreed Young Handlers with Paraig Kernan winning the class, closely followed by his sister Aoife. The Lester sisters also impressed the judge following in third and fourth respectively.

Exhibitors would like to thank Ballymena Show and their sponsors for putting on classes for the Dexter breed, and to Caroline Montgomerie for kindly judging.

Results

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 51. Bull born on or before 31 st December 2022 (2 Forward): 1st Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Planetree Eurus, Lester Pedigrees

Class 52. Bull born on or after 1 st January 2022 but on or before 31st August 2023: 1st Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer: 2nd Derryola Tinie Tempah, Ryan Lavery

Class 53. Cow or heifer born on or before 31st December 2021 (3 Forward): 1st Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s

Class 54. Cow or heifer born on or after 1st January 2022 but on or before 31st August 2023 (9 Forward): 1st Derryola Hazel, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigree’s; 4th Derryola Ali, Lester Pedigrees; 5th Lesters Elaine, Kernan Pedigree’s; 6th Derryola Marian,Lester Pedigrees; 7th Frith Dazzler, Matthew Bloomer; 8th Derryola Millie, Lester Pedigree’s; 9th Planetree Bona Dea, Lester Pedigree’s

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 55. Calf born on or after 1st September 2022 (2 Forward): 1st Cadian Ella, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Cadian Holly, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery; 4th Derryola Jane, Ryan Lavery; 5th Lester Brumble, Lester Pedigree’s; 6th Lesters Trixie, Lester Pedigree’s

Class 56. Pairs of animals (2 Forward): 1st Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Matthew Bloomer

Class 57. Young Handlers - Under 12 Years of Age (5 Forward): 1st Aoife Kernan; 2nd Paraig Kernan; 3rd Sarah Jane Lester; 4th Alanna Steenson; 5th Lily Lester

Champion - Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer