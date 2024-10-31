Rodney Boyd (Garvagh) has chosen to lace up his steel toe-capped boots, pull on his gloves and sharpen his spade as he pursues his passion for Horticulture.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having worked as a Graphic Designer for 32 years Rodney is now studying at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Rodney initially enrolled on the Level 2 Diploma in Work-based Horticulture in 2022 after gaining temporary employment with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Determined to complete his qualification Rodney used annual leave to attend the course each week at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After securing a permanent position with the Council, Rodney, has now progressed on to the Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Horticulture, which he hopes to complete in June 2026. After that, who knows? He might continue his studies to attain a Foundation Degree in Horticulture at CAFRE.

Rodney Boyd (Garvagh) was presented with the DAERA Prize awarded to the top Level 2 Diploma in Work-based Horticulture student. Rodney received his award from Johnston Shaw (CAFRE, Lecturer) at the Greenmount Campus Awards Ceremony.

Rodney has found a true passion for all things Horticulture. He has helped to drive the horticultural impact within the borough of the Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

These efforts have been recognised through the area receiving prestigious awards. Coleraine has won the ‘Ulster in Bloom - Large Town’ category for the past three years and Coleraine also received Gold in ‘Britain in Bloom’ in 2023.

With Rodney being a keen beekeeper, he has a strong understanding of the importance of pollinators within our landscape. Through his encouragement, Causeway Coast and Glens Council have registered with the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan. This has already helped to drive change from conventional seasonal bedding areas to incorporating perennial planting and wildflower areas instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, Rodney volunteers with Cloughmills Community Group, where he grows vegetables and harvests produce for distribution throughout the village. Part of this volunteering also involves teaching Horticulture to Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme participants.

Rodney Boyd (Garvagh) at work planting bedding in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

At CAFRE, there are a variety of Horticulture courses available to cater for a wide range of career paths. If you are passionate about Horticulture and wish to embark on a career which will enable you to grow, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk for more information.