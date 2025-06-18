Frustration continues to grow among NI sheep farmers over DAERA’s 'inaction'

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

The Sheep Taskforce, including representatives from the Ulster Farmers’ Union, has expressed ‘deep frustration’ over what it says is the the ongoing lack of progress by DAERA in delivering meaningful support for the Northern Ireland sheep industry.

Members of the Taskforce met this week both virtually and in-person, to discuss preparations for a meeting with DAERA policy officials, scheduled to take place on Tuesday 1 July 2025 at the NSA NI sheep event, hosted at McFarlane’s Farm, Dungiven.

Despite efforts to engage directly with Minister Andrew Muir, who was invited to attend the event, the Taskforce has been informed that he is unable to join due to other commitments. DAERA representatives will attend the meeting on his behalf.

Commenting, UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “Last autumn, DAERA agreed to establish a sheep-focused co-design group. However, despite repeated calls from the Sheep Taskforce, this group has not materialised. The lack of engagement and action is simply unacceptable.

“DAERA has continually cited staffing limitations as a barrier to progressing sheep sector support. It is extremely frustrating to repeatedly hear that the department does not have the ability to deliver for sheep farmers, yet nothing seems to be in progress to address the issue. Meanwhile, DAERA has prioritised the Suckler Cow Scheme and now the 'Farming with Nature' programme. Support for sheep farmers has been totally left behind.

“Our sheep farmers are fed up and are stressed by the impact that this ongoing lack of support is having on their businesses. They face volatile markets, rising costs and a looming 17% cut to their Basic Payment Scheme without any meaningful way to recover that lost income. Without direct support, many businesses will not survive.”

The Sheep Taskforce is renewing its call for DAERA to urgently establish a dedicated sheep co-design group, with a focus on:

- Genetic improvement programmes for sheep

- Animal health and welfare initiatives

- Sustainable land management and biodiversity schemes

- Capital investment support for the sheep sector

- Research and innovation specific to sheep production

“The sheep sector cannot be treated as an afterthought. Many NI farmers rely solely on sheep enterprises for their livelihoods. Targeted and immediate action is needed to secure the long-term sustainability of the industry,” said Mr Cuddy.