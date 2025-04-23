Full clearance at strong Gigginstown Angus sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a full clearance of all 22 bulls and all 20 heifers offered for sale at the 2025 Gigginstown House Angus sale on Saturday, 19th April.

A very large crowd gathered at Fennor Farm, and these visitors were supplemented by over 10,000 registered online bidders via the MartEye website.

There was strong bidding for all lots, and Gigginstown’s policy of selling all animals “without reserve” was well rewarded as all 22 bulls sold for over €120,000 an average bull price of €5,475, while the 20 heifers (mostly in calf) sold for €93,150 an average of €4,660.

The highest price bull was lot 20 Gigginstown Enough of That Z804 who sold for €7,750, while the top price female was Gigginstown Kim Rocket Z745, who changed hands for €6,800.

Following Saturday’s strong sale, Gigginstown Farm Manager, Joe O’Mahoney said: “We were delighted to welcome such a large crowd to our Angus Sale at Fennor Farm on Saturday last. In particular the record numbers (over 10,000) who registered to bid online through the MartEye website.

"While bull prices ranged from €3,800 to €7,750, the ave bull price of €5,475 was 35% higher than our 2024 sale. There were lots of quality stock at great prices available for all breeders. While our bulls averaged €5,475, two of our bulls sold for just €3,800 each, offering breeders tremendous value. It was a similar story with our females, and while the highest price achieved was €6,800 for our beautiful Kim Rocket in calf heifer, the 20 heifers we sold averaged €4,660. However, four of our heifers sold for between €3,500 to €3,800 each, showing that not alone is Gigginstown offering high quality cattle, but also great value at our Annual Angus Sale.

“Michael and I wish to sincerely thank all of our supporters, purchasers, sponsors and Ballyjamesduff Mart who have all contributed to another very successful Gigginstown Angus Record sale in 2025.”