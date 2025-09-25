Full Speaker Line-Up Revealed for BarCamp Belfast 2025

BarCamp Belfast 2025 has announced its complete line-up of speakers ahead of the event taking place this Friday, September 26, at the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. The unconference will once again close out Belfast Tech Week with a packed day of talks, roundtables and open discussions covering everything from artificial intelligence and angel investment to accessibility, marketing, creativity and performance.

Building on Andy McMillan’s 2009 success, organisers Marty Neill (of AirPOS Pay & The Retro Room) and Jennie Wallace (Beyond Skin) have brought the captivating day to fruition alongside the event’s headline sponsors Options Technologies, AirPOS Pay, Infinity 21, The Alchemists Forum, Morrow Communications and media partner Excalibur Press.

Jennie Wallace, co-organiser of BarCamp Belfast, said: “BarCamp is about creating a space where anyone can contribute, learn and share. This year, we are covering everything from ‘How to Retire in 10 Years’ to ‘AI Disasters in PR’. We want to ignite ideas in all kinds of creatives. For us, it is about learning, collaboration and fun.”

This year’s BarCamp will feature 17 sessions across two stages, covering topics as diverse as how to retire in ten years, using AI in PR, accessibility in design, generative coding, neurodiversity and email marketing.

Organiser Marty Neill (of AirPOS Pay & Retro Rooms)

On the main stage, public intellectual Peter Rollins will share “Platforming Your Passion”, a talk on how artists, writers and performers can use technology to build direct connections with audiences and create sustainable careers. Doug Jackson will bring an international perspective with “The Increased Need for Critical Thinking in the Age of AI”. Connor McAuley will focus on financial freedom in “How to Retire in 10 Years or Less”, while Dermot Beattie, founder of The Dandelion Group and BarCamp’s official charity partner, will highlight his lived experience in “Accessibility in Design”.

Mary McKenna, co-founder of AwakenHub and AwakenAngels, will demystify angel investment in “Why Investing in Startups is for Everyone … Not Just Millionaires”. Tina Calder from Excalibur Press will present “Rewired & Reprogrammed: How AI Transformed My ADHD Brain and My Business”. Al Cameron will share the story of building a major tech conference in record time with “From Concept to Fully Fledged Tech Conference in 4 Months – and the Two Year Journey Before It”. Michael McMahon will discuss the future of AI in the financial sector, while Gawain Morrison will explore how creative use of unused space can revitalise cities.

The roundtables will bring the open, collaborative spirit of BarCamp to life. Kevin Cunningham, founder of Doing and Learning, will host “From Scripts to Systems”, exploring how real-world code and storytelling can transform developer education. Scott Wylie, founder of EvermindAI, will ask “AI Agents: The End of SaaS as We Know It?”, opening discussion on whether intelligent agents could replace the tools businesses use today.

Katie Willoughby, founder of ProTech, will lead “Ctrl+Alt+Communicate”, highlighting why soft skills are the smartest investment in tech. Aedín O’Neill, co-founder of GrowWeb, will guide discussion in “Performance Marketing: How to Pick the Right Channels to Grow Your Business”. Liz Maguire, founder of Litir Marketing, will show why “Email Isn’t Dead” and remains one of the most effective ways to build communities and brands. Alan Branagh, founder of Alchemists and NetZero Alchemists, will share practical strategies in “Unlocking Greater Performance”. Rounding out the roundtable sessions, Jacinta Parkhill will examine “The Pitfalls of AI in Marketing”, a timely discussion on both challenges and opportunities.

Marty Neill, co-organiser of BarCamp Belfast, said: “With tech and entrepreneurial culture now very much shifting towards working from home we felt it was more important than ever to get the community together, and Belfast Tech Week looked like the perfect time to do it. We are hoping that some of the older heads from the original events will rub shoulders with the new generation of makers and builders, transferring knowledge, making contacts and hopefully sharing some collective wisdom over a pint or two.”

Following last year’s success, BarCamp Belfast has returned with an eclectic mix of founders, developers, creatives and industry experts sharing their knowledge in an open, informal environment. Admission is free, with attendees encouraged to drop in throughout the day, listen to talks, or even deliver one themselves.

For more information about #BelfastBarCamp2025 and to register for the September 26 event, go to barcampbelfast.com