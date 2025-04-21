Fullerton family embraces automation with Lely Vector and Robotic Milking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 24th April farmers are invited to Lisnamuck Holsteins run by the Fullerton family of Sean, Kevin and Margaret in Maghera.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are approximately 235 cows milked on 4 Lely Astronaut A5’s that were installed in 2021.

Currently, the cows are averaging between 3.2 and 3.3 voluntary visits per day to the milking robots, producing an impressive 40 to 41 kg of milk per cow, and producing an impressive 9,400 kg across the four robots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to choosing milking technology, Sean Fullerton explained: “The decision was between investing in a bigger parlour or going with robots. Labour for a third milking was an issue, so we went for the robots and we’ve no regrets.”

Kevin, Margaret and Sean Fullerton invite farmers to the Lely open day featuring the 2 tub Lely Vector feeding system and 4 Lely Astronaut A5 milking robots this Thursday 24th

Sean and his wife Margaret work full-time on the farm alongside their son Kevin. Sean’s brother and nephew also lend a hand in the evenings and on weekends after finishing their own work.

Before installing the Vector, Kevin was responsible for all the feeding, a task that took around 4 hours every day of the week. The family reached a point where they either had to hire another person or automate the process and chose to invest in feeding automation.

Now, Kevin can plan several days ahead, and if the Vector kitchen is fully stocked, the system can feed for up to three days without intervention. This flexibility has been a game changer for the family’s work-life balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We liked the idea of the feed being scanned regularly,” Sean noted. “And having a solid block of silage in the kitchen rather than loose material in hoppers really appealed to us. Since starting in August, we’ve had no issues with silage heating.”

The Vector scans the feed every 45 minutes, pushes it up regularly, and mixes fresh feed when required based on how much the cows have eaten. This dynamic, responsive feeding ensures that cows get exactly what they need, when they need it, with less waste.

Kevin added: “The Vector even adjusts its feeding speed based on the last scan, which has been key in ensuring consistent delivery along the feed fence.”

The system currently mixes 30 to 38 loads per day, delivering five different rations for milk cows, dry cows, heifers, calves, and beef cattle. Total daily feed volume ranges from 17,000 to 19,000 kg. Because the system adjusts in real-time, feed quantities reflect actual intake, not estimates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin has noticed a particular benefit in the way beef animals are fed: “Before, with the diet feeder, if I added too much meal it could start to heat. The Vector feeds little and often, which gives me more flexibility to push the cattle on without risking feed spoilage.”

The biggest change for the Fullertons has been a reduction in labour demands. Time once spent on feeding and milking has been freed up for more strategic herd management and other field work.

“I was more than cautious about putting the Vector in, but as time has gone on, we’re more than happy with it,” commented Sean.

Come along to 42 Lisnamuck Road, Maghera, Northern Ireland, BT46 5LD between 11am and 3pm on Thursday 24th April to find out more.

For more information visit www.lely.com/gb/centers/eglish/ or call Lely Center Eglish on 028 8765 8507.