Fun flying for Fermoy

This week’s race was from Fermoy in Co. Cork. The N.I.P.A. members race marked as normal on Friday for a Liberation on Saturday, 10th May. A total of 687 Members sent 22,595 birds to Fermoy in County Cork. The birds were liberated at 09:00AM in a Light South Wind.

The Open Winning Bird from the fourth Old Bird Race of the 2025 season belongs to S&J Bones of Muckamore H.P.S in Section B.

Many congratulations to S&J Bones on claiming 1 st N.I.P.A. Open from Fermoy, to 2nd Open S. Murphy of Cullybackey H.P.S. in Section B and to 3rd Open Winner K. Henderson & Son of Lurgan Social H.P.S. in Section E.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (106/3,334) from Fermoy was W R McClean of Carrick Social. The Carrick Social flyers took top spot in their club (249 Birds) along with a top award in Winning Section C (3,334 Birds). In the Open they were rewarded with 49 th N.I.P.A. Open (22,595 Birds). Their Fermoy Section C Winner GB23 C 33266 is a Blue Chequer Hen. She is a Lambrecht from a batch of 6 from Derek Parr.

Ballycarry & District: (7/194) 1st J C Reid 1702; 2nd N J Arthurs 1701; 3rd W. Degnan & T. McKee 1700; 4th N J Arthurs 1696; 5 th N J Arthurs 1689; 6th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1688

Ballyclare & District: (12/473) 1st W R Moore & Son 1727; 2nd A&T Agnew 1724; 3rd A&T Agnew 1719; 4th A&T Agnew 1718; 5th Horner Bros & Son 1714; 6 th W R Moore & Son 1712

Carrick Social: (8/249) 1st W R McClean 1762; 2nd Crawford & McDowell 1744; 3rd Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1744; 4th Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1744; 5th Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1742; 6th G. Robinson 1733

Doagh & District: (7/257) 1st D&R Turkington 1734; 2nd A&N Lewis 1733; 3rd D&S Suitters & Sons 1732; 4th Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1730; 5th Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1730; 6th A&N Lewis 1727

Eastway H.P.S: (11/344) 1st D&J Campbell 1747; 2nd M. McManus 1734; 3rd D&J Campbell 1717; 4th D&J Campbell 1717; 5th D&J Campbell 1716; 6th D&J Campbell 1716

Glenarm & District: (7/212) 1st G. McWhirter 1741; 2nd J&R Baxter 1720; 3rd J&R Baxter 1705; 4th K S McCloy 1689; 5th G. McWhirter 1686; 6th K S McCloy 1685

Kingsmoss: (10/185) 1st T. Cairns & Son 1690; 2nd G&C Lowry 1689; 3rd G&C Lowry 1686; 4th W. Gault & Son 1681; 5th J&S Graham 1676; 6th T. Cairns & Son 1649

Larne & District: (20/534) 1st Crawford & Robinson 1746; 2nd K&D Hagans 1744; 3rd J. Hastings 1744; 4th G. K & I Moxham 1735; 5th Rea & Magill 1732; 6th D&P Harvey 1731

Ligoniel & District: (18/655) 1st McMurray & Anderson 1733; 2nd Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1727; 3rd Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1726; 4th McMurray &Anderson 1721; 5th W. O’Boyle 1721; 6th Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1720

East Antrim Amalgamation

Fermoy O/B

10/5/25

1st D&J Campbell 1747; 2nd Crawford & Robinson 1746; 3rd K&D Hagans 1744; 4th Crawford & Robinson 1744; 5th J. Hastings 1744; 6th Mr&Mrs Reid &Bigger 1744; 7th Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1742; 8th Mr&Mrs Reid Bigger 1742; 9th G. McWhirter 1741; 10th G K & I Moxham 1735; 11th G. Robinson 1733; 12th A&;N Lewis 1733; 13th D&J Armstrong & Son 1732; 14th Rea & Magill 1732; 15th D&J Armstrong & Son 1732; 16th D&P Harvey 1731; 17th Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1730; 18th G K & I Moxham 1730; 19th Mr& Mrs B. McNeilly 1730; 20th G K & I Moxham 1729

68 Members Sent 2,043 Birds

Round 4 of the old bird season took us to Fermoy Co.Cork. With conditions near on perfect and another bumper convoy the liberation took place at 9am.

Taking top spot this week is EAA regular D&J Campbell.

EAA press officer Jonny Baxter

SECTION D REPORT

The Winner of Section D (77/2,619) from Fermoy was Abernethy & Turner of Harmony H.P.S.

Colin H.P.S: (6/209) 1st O&M Monaghan 1727; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1727; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1727; 4th O&M Monaghan 1725; 5th O&M Monaghan 1722; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1717

Derriaghy: (6/190) 1st D. Johnston 1735; 2nd Johnston Bros 1700; 3rd K. Johnston 1696; 4th Johnston Bros 1695; 5th Johnston Bros 1686; 6th Johnston Bros 1686

Dromara H.P.S: (8/305) 1st D. Aiken 1719; 2nd M. Russell 1694; 3rd M. Russell 1691; 4th Russell Bros 1690; 5th D. Aiken 1690; 6th D. Aiken 1690

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (12/414) 1st P&J Boal 1764; 2nd P&J Boal 1762; 3rd P&J Boal 1756; 4th R. Keegan & Son 1734; 5th P&J Boal 1724; 6th P&J Boal 1724

Glen H.P.S: (/) 1st P. Farrelly & Son 1764; 2nd B&K Mullan 1748; 3rd J. Kennedy & Son 1739; 4th J. Kennedy & Son 1727; 5th J&D Braniff 1723; 6th J. Kennedy & Son 1722

Glenavy & District: (6/271) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1738; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1729; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1727; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1719; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1718; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1716

Harmony H.P.S: (8/145) 1st Abernethy & Turner 1775; 2nd Abernethy & Turner 1739; 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1739; 4th M. McClure 1717; 5th M. McClure 1716; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1709

Hillsborough & Maze: (15/680) 1st G. Marsden 1812; 2nd H. Jennings & Son 1765; 3rd J&J Taggart 1757; 4th R&A Gore 1726; 5th I. Rollins & Son 1724; 6 th J. Greenaway 1724

Lisburn &; District: (15/438) 1st R. Topping & Son 1760; 2nd R. Topping & Son 1737; 3rd S G Briggs 1732; 4th W. Joss 1731; 5th R. Topping & Son 1727; 6th R. Topping & Son 1722

South Belfast H.P.S: (4/94) 1st M. Lavery 1743; 2nd T. McNally 1724; 3rd R. Kenna 1717; 4th R. Kenna 1683; 5th M. Fleming 1627

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (5/181) 1st J&L Smyth 1759; 2nd J. McAlorum & Son 1755; 3rd J. McAlorum & Son 1748; 4th McDade & Devlin 1738; 5th P&K McCarthy 1737; 6th P&K McCarthy 1737

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (74/2,018) from Fermoy was Phillips Bros of Bangor R.P.C. The Phillips Bros take home the win from Fermoy in their Club (326) and topped Section F to add to a great day (2,018 Birds) and in the N.I.P.A. Open finished 224 th (22,595).

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (11/326) 1st Phillips Bros 1727; 2nd Lambert & Stewart 1693; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1692; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1691; 5th Lambert & Stewart 1684; 6th Burgess & Brennan 1681

Cloughey H.P.S: (7/115) 1st M. Adair 1656; 2nd C&H Cully 1603; 3rd C&H Cully 1594; 4th Young & McCormick 1585; 5th C&H Cully 1573; 6th Young & McCormick 1547

Comber Central H.P.S: (6/169) 1st G. Young 1671; 2nd G. Young 1670; 3rd G. Young 1657; 4th G. Young 1656; 5th T. McConnell 1656; 6th G. Young 1649

Corrigs: (3/135) 1st R. Shaw 1624; 2nd R. Shaw 1599; 3rd R. Shaw 1573; 4th R. Shaw 1572; 5th R. Shaw 1552; 6th R. Shaw 1548

Crossgar: (7/263) 1st McCartan &Woodside 1376; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1353; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1352; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1351; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1348; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1336

Downpatrick Premier: (13/375) 1st T&G Black 1640; 2nd J. Crossan 1630; 3rd T&G Black 1623; 4th T&G Black 1622; 5th J. Crossan 1621; 6th T&G Black 1618

Killyleagh Central: (11/369) C. Healy 1690; 2nd McComb Bros 1677; 3rd Irvine Bros 1660; 4th McComb Bros 1655; 5th P. Murray 1653; 6th McComb Bros 1649

Killyleagh & District: (4/80) 1st Morrisson Bros 1696; 2nd Morrisson Bros 1581; 3rd Morrisson Bros 1570; 4th Morrisson Bros 1562; 5th J. Pirie 1559; 6th Morrisson Bros 1554

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (6/105) 1st A&E Muckle 1546; 2nd J. Rankin 1536; 3rd Duffy & Murphy 1526; 4th T. McCullough 1525; 5th A. McDowell 1523; 6th A&E Muckle 1512

Newtownards H.P.S: (7/161) 1st W. Leckey 1682; 2nd W. Leckey 1679; 3rd W. Leckey 1671; 4th W. Leckey 1659; 5th B. Griffiths 1653; 6th W. Leckey 1651

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (56/2,579) from Fermoy was Gary Hughes & Son of Newry City H.P.S.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (9/510) 1st Owen Markey 1689; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1685; 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1685; 4th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1684; 5th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1678; 6th Owen Markey 1676

Banbridge H.P.S: (9/304) 1st R. Carson & Son 1694; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1682; 3rd E. McAlinden 1675; 4th E. McAlinden 1675; 5th Rev. T.A.B. Sawyers & Son 1674; 6th Rev. T.A.B. Sawyers & Son 1664

Drumnavady: (11/460) 1st J. Brush 1721; 2nd S. Ogle 1719; 3rd S. Ogle 1718; 4th D&K Mallen 1718; 5th J. Smyth & Sons 1717; 6th D&K Mallen 1717

Millvale: (5/125) 1st T. Mooney & Son 1740; 2nd N. Murtagh 1728; 3rd T. Mooney & Son 1681; 4th M. Fegan & Son 1680; 5th R. McMinn & Dtr 1679; 6th N. Murtagh 1671

Newry City: (8/472) 1st Gary Hughes & Son 1773; 2nd C. McArdle & Sons 1759; 3rd Thompson &Lunn 1734; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1728; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1727; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1714

Newry & District: (13/647) 1st J.F McCabe & Son 1743; 2nd J.J McCabe 1740; 3rd J.J McCabe 1739; 4th Mark Maguire & Son 1725; 5th G. McLoughlin & Son 1724; 6th J.F McCabe & Son 1720

