Funding call for NI Food Strategy Framework

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has announced a funding call for applications to increase awareness, embed and support the implementation of the NI Food Strategy Framework and the Food Action Plan.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications are invited from not-for-profit organisations, registered charities and local authorities. Funding will be provided through a new second strand of the NI Regional Food Programme.

Welcoming the opening of the Programme, Minister Muir said: “Collaboration will be key to the delivery of the Food Action Plan. I am therefore delighted to seek proposals from organisations interested in bringing the Action Plan to life. I would encourage stakeholders to consider the actions they can take that will ensure that our food positively impacts on the health of our people, our planet and of our future prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This funding call is a significant step towards the implementation of the Executive’s Food Strategy Framework Action Plan.”

Applications are now open for projects taking place from 15 July 2025 to 31 March 2026, and must be submitted by 4pm on Wednesday 25 June 2025. A total fund of up to £250,000 is available which may be awarded to one or more projects.

Applications for funding must complement the Executive’s Food Strategy Framework, published by Minister Muir in November 2024. They must also detail how they will contribute to increasing awareness amongst stakeholders of the Food Action Plan’s three missions.

• Mission One - To use Food to Improve Lifelong Health and Wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Mission Two - To Support Environmentally Sustainable, Safe and Ethical Agri-food Supply Chains.

• Mission Three - To Further Develop Sustainable Economic Prosperity Within the Agri-food Sector.

Projects should also seek to build capacity among stakeholders to take steps that help deliver these missions.

Further information, including the Application Form and Guidance Notes are available to download from the DAERA website.