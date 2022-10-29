Funeral arrangements for 21-year-old accident victim
Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for 21-year-old John Rafferty who lost his life on Thursday night.
John sadly died at the scene on the Curr Road, Beragh when the grey Seat Leon he was driving was in collision with a New Holland tractor at around 7.55pm.
He was the much loved son of Felix and Roisin and brother of Clare and Michael.
His remains will leave O'Kane Bros Ltd funeral home today (Saturday 29th October) at 4.45pm, calling at Killyclogher GAA Grounds on route to 21 Gleannan Park where the remains will repose.
Requiem mass will take place on Monday 31st October at 10am in St. Mary's Church Killyclogher with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
The house is private on the morning of the funeral.
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired are going to St. Vincent de Paul c/o O'Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh.
Police enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage which could help should the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1731 of 27/10/22.