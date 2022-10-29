John sadly died at the scene on the Curr Road, Beragh when the grey Seat Leon he was driving was in collision with a New Holland tractor at around 7.55pm.

He was the much loved son of Felix and Roisin and brother of Clare and Michael.

His remains will leave O'Kane Bros Ltd funeral home today (Saturday 29th October) at 4.45pm, calling at Killyclogher GAA Grounds on route to 21 Gleannan Park where the remains will repose.

John Rafferty

Requiem mass will take place on Monday 31st October at 10am in St. Mary's Church Killyclogher with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The house is private on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired are going to St. Vincent de Paul c/o O'Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh.