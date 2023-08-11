Ryan Telford died following an accident on Ballynahinch Road, Dromara on 8th August 2023.

He was the dearly loved son of Drew and Elizabeth and devoted brother of Louis.The funeral service will take place in Millisle and Ballycopeland Presbyterian Church on Saturday 12th August 2023 at 1.00 pm. Funeral afterwards to Church Hill Cemetery, Carrowdore.Flowers welcome or donations may be sent if desired to The Air Ambulance c/o S. Clarke and Son, Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square, Newtownards, BT23 7NY.