Funeral of Dromara road traffic accident victim to take place tomorrow
The funeral of a Millisle man who lost his life in an accident outside Dromara will take place tomorrow (Saturday).
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Ryan Telford died following an accident on Ballynahinch Road, Dromara on 8th August 2023.
Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.
He was the dearly loved son of Drew and Elizabeth and devoted brother of Louis.The funeral service will take place in Millisle and Ballycopeland Presbyterian Church on Saturday 12th August 2023 at 1.00 pm. Funeral afterwards to Church Hill Cemetery, Carrowdore.Flowers welcome or donations may be sent if desired to The Air Ambulance c/o S. Clarke and Son, Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square, Newtownards, BT23 7NY.