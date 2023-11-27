The NI Charolais Club would like to thank everyone who helped make Friday, 10th November’s Future Stars Calf Show at Swatragh Mart such a successful event.

Thank you to all the breeders who exhibited top quality calves and congratulations to all the winners!

A massive thank you to the sponsors, without their support this event would not have been as successful. Thank you to J Grennan & Sons Feeds, Eamon McCloskey Contracts Ltd, Garvagh Vet Clinic, McGuigan’s Garage Swatragh, McGuigan Brothers, Utilities, Civil Engineering & Building Contractor, NCCE Training and Information Centre, Swatragh Livestock Mart, Bull Bank, Elite Pedigree Genetics, K Genetics Ireland & UK and Bova AI.

A special thank you must be given to Swatragh Livestock Mart, for their hospitality and help to make the night a success and providing such support to the Club for this event and throughout the year!

Finally, a thank you to all who came along to support the event, the breeders, spectators and those who contributed to the Charity Auction and the bucket collection for the chosen charity, NI Chest Heart and Stroke. The charity auction was a huge success which saw Ireland V Scotland Six Nation tickets sell for £1600, Liverpool V Fulham tickets £1100, Grand Central stay £600, signed Ulster Rugby shirt £200, limited edition portrait of the old Landsdowne Stadium £300, ride on John Deere tractor £150, Slieve Rusell stay £500, Brigadoon AI straw package £350, ride on Massey Ferguson £140, Killadeas Herd frozen embryo £600, 5ltr ivomec classic £240 and a J Grennan & Sons Feeds ride on lorry £400.

A special thanks to the companies who donated the items to the charity auction, OBG Commercial Finance Ltd, OBG Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Newcross Commercial Finance, Bank of Ireland, Wilsons Auctions, Stephen Moore Farm machinery & Johnston Gilpin, ABQ Power services Ltd, Brigadoon Charolais Herd, NCCE Farm Store, David Bothwell & Family, Harry Heron & Family and J Grennan & Sons Feeds.

A special thanks goes to the judge on the night, Mr Darren Knox. Once again a massive thank you to everyone who made this event such a success - the organisers, breeders, sponsors, spectators and Swatragh Mart!

Results from the show were as follows:

Commercial Charolais Cattle heifer class– 1 N&S Cochrane, 2 Robert McWilliamsOverall Commercial Champion– N&S Cochrane with their heifer calf.

Class 1- Male calf born between 1 July 2022 & 30 September 2022: 1 – Killadeas Trevor exhibited by S&D Bothwell; 2 – Drumacritten Toby exhibited by George Nelson

Class 2- Female calf born between 1 July 2022 & 30 September 2022: 1 – Loughriscouse Tannisha exhibited by H&H Heron; 2 –Drumacritten Tess exhibited by George Nelson; 3 –Loughriscouse Tashara exhibited by H&H Heron; 4 – Loughriscouse Terisa exhibited by H&H Heron

Class 3- Male calf born between 1 October 2022 & 31 December 2022: 1 – Coolnaslee Talisman exhibited by Robert McWilliams; 2 – Glencoe Thanos exhibited by P&V McDonald; 3 – Glencoe Taurus exhibited by P&V McDonald

Class 4- Female calf born between 1 October 2022 & 31 December 2022: 1 – Loughriscouse Tafara exhibited by H&H Heron; 2 – Altnaderog Topmodel exhibited by G&G McShane; 3 – Altnaderog Topclass exhibited by G&G McShane; 4 – Loughriscouse Taavetti exhibited by H&H Heron

Class 5- Male Calf born between 1 January 2023 & 31 March 2023: 1 – Rawbrooke Ultimate exhibited by C Hoey; 2 – Stranagone Unrivaled exhibited by Robert McWilliams; 3 – Rawbrooke Umpire exhibited by C Hoey; 4 – Brigadoon Umpire exhibited by WD & JA Connolly

Class 5A: 1 – Brownhill Ultan exhibited by Devine Brothers; 2 – Killadeas Unlimited exhibited by S&D Bothwell; 3 – Brigadoon Uberto exhibited by WD & JA Connolly; 4 – Woodpark Usher exhibited by Will Short

Class 6- Female Calf born between 1 January 2023 & 31 March 2023: 1 – Stranagone Uncanny exhibited by Robert McWilliams; 2 – Loughriscouse Urania exhibited by H&H Heron; 3 – Woodpark Una exhibited by Will Short; 4 – Killadeas Ursula exhibited by S&D Bothwell

Class 7- Male Calf born between 1 April 2023 & 31 July 2023: 1 – Stranagone Unbeatable exhibited by Robert McWilliams; 2 – Gorteade Unreal exhibited by J McKeagney; 3 – Brigadoon Ultra exhibited by WD & JA Connolly; 4 – Brigadoon Unique exhibited by WD & JA Connolly

Class 8- Female Calf born between 1 April 2023 & 31 July 2023: 1 – Brigadoon Utopia exhibited by WD & JA Connolly

Thank you to William McElroy for the photos!

1 . char calf 12.jpg Commercial Champion exhibited by N&S Cochrane. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

2 . char calf 7.jpg Junior Female Champion- Brigadoon Utopia exhibited by WD & JA Connolly. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

3 . char calf 6.jpg Reserve senior female champion Drumacritten Tess exhibited by George Nelson. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales