Future vision is key to today’s breeding selection

Ai Services is urging farmers to visualise their dairy herds five to ten years ahead when selecting sires for this year’s breeding season.

The advice comes as Ai Services launches its autumn dairy sire catalogues. The selection of sires presents the widest diversity and highest calibre ever offered by the farmer-owned cooperative which has been working for Northern Ireland’s dairy and beef farms for over 35 years.

Commenting on the range of bulls available, Dr Debbie McConnell, Principal Group Scientist, Ai Services said: “The volume and quality of genomic research, data and the development of new traits is increasing year-on-year. While this is very positive, delivering sires with a wide range of capabilities, it can also prove challenging for farmers to identify the correct AI bulls for their herd.

“However, we would encourage farmers to take a long-term view of sire selection by considering the type of cow they see as being most suitable to their herd in the 2030s. Breeding for these traits will help them achieve that type of animal.

To coincide with the release of this season’s breeding catalogues, Dr Debbie McConnell offers ‘future-focused’ advice to dairy farmers.

“For many farms this will mean focusing on core traits such as higher milk constituents or improved longevity. However, while these staples typically dominate the breeding agenda, this season’s catalogues also stress the importance of some of the new traits that may be important for the cow of the future.”

Ai Services’ catalogues include bulls which excel at key traits such as EnviroCow, for breeding animals which produce milk with a lower environmental footprint; and TB Advantage which provides animals that are more likely to be resistant to TB should they encounter the disease.

In addition, for the first time this year, all bulls in the Holstein catalogue carry AA, AB or BB variants of the Kapp Caesin gene. This is an important protein in milk which can have a positive impact on cheese yield. With food processing such a key part of NI’s dairy industry, it is important this is advanced through genetic tools such as the Kappa Caesin variant.

Debbie McConnell added: “While the Holstein will remain the main breed, cross-breeding with other dairy breeds also remains an important component for many farms in NI if they’re to achieve hybrid vigour and produce a cow best-suited to specific production systems. As a result, there’s a great diversity in the breed makeup of Northern Ireland’s dairy herd and our autumn catalogues are designed to cater for this broad genetic demand.”

In a final note of advice to the dairy sector, Debbie McConnell added: “Genetics should be at the centre of dairy farming decision-making. Its impact is permanent, and today’s breeding choices will help shape the future for every dairy herd and the sector as a whole”.

In addition to the new catalogues, Ai Services’ team of technicians are available to offer bespoke advice on optimum sire selection to suit all dairy herd requirements.