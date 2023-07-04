G & A Campbell from Armagh do Penzance Double

Tommy, Anne and Christopher Tweed took the top three positions in Rasharkin from Penzance. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Very well done to G & A Campbell who topped the NIPA Open in both races, just over 5,000 birds competing and winning velocity was 1348ypm, just ahead of Joe Brown, Philip Boyd, J Eagleson & Sons 1st Sect B and David Booth 1st Sect H.

NIPA Open Penzance 464/5019 – 1-1E G & A Campbell Armagh 1348, 2-2E J Brown Meadows 1347, 3-3E P Boyd Annaghmore 1345, 4-1B J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1344, 5-1H D Booth Mourne & Dist 1343, 6-4E R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1341, 7-2B J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1340, 8-5E A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1336, 9-1C Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1328, 10-6E R Williamson Bondhill Soc 1327, 11-7E R Buckley Annaghmore 1320, 12-1D O & M Monaghan Colin 1320, 13-8E Rafferty & Toman Meadows 1320, 14-2C D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1318, 15-9E P Boyd 1318, 16-1G F Simpson Banbridge 1314, 17-2G M Peters Ballyholland 1314, 18-10E R Williamson Bondhillm Soc 1313, 19-2D R Keegan & Son Dromore 1312, 20-3G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1309.

NIPA Sect C Penzance 86/860 – Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare & Dist 1328, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1318, D & J Campbell Eastway 1293, J & D Braniff Glen 1277, S Beattie & Daughter Ballycarry & Dist 1275, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1272, A Thompson Ballycalre & Dist 1266, B & K Mullan & Dunlop Glen 1264, D & J Campbell 1255, W O’Boyle Ligoniel 1242.

On a trip to the Olympiad in Lille France we made a loft visit to the famous Janssen Bros, arranged by Jeff van Winkle. Pic: Willie Reynolds

NIPA Sect D Penzance 53/627 – O & M Monaghan Colin 1320, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1312, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1294, 1258, J McAlorum & Son Trinity RPC 1258, O & M Monaghan 1257, C Rooney & Sons Dromara 1253, J Ward & Son Glen 1226, 1224, P Farrelly & Son Glen 1215.

NIPA Sect F Penzance 45/540 – Sean Milligan & Daughter Downpatrick 1220, P Murray Crossgar 1209, D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1205, R Straney Killyleagh Cent 1204, J Crossan Downpatrick 1203, C McManus & Daughter Crossgar 1203, R Shaw Corrigs 1195, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1189, R Straney 1187, P Flanagan & Daughter Crossgar 1178.

NIPA Sect G Penzance 33/489 – F Simpson Banbridge 1314, M Peters Ballyholland 1314, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1309, W McDowell & Son Drumnavaddy 1295, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1291, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1285, 1271, Ron Williamson 1266, 1266, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1258.

NIPA Race/Date

Allen Houston winner in Randalstown from Penzance. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Penzance Thursday 22nd June 2023 – Liberated at 7.15am in a Lt West wind.

NIPA Sect A Penzance 40/372 – Jimmy Hanson Coleraine Prem 1297, 1276, Dessie Quinn Coleraine Prem 1275, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1275, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1269, S Diamond 1263, 1242, K Morton & Son Cookstown Soc 1240, Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1239, G & S Smith Cookstown Soc 1235.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 13/108 – G Morgan 1269, M Armour 1232, B Morgan 1215, D Carolan 1206, S Hughes 1166, K Carolan 1156.

Mr & Mrs Robinson of Cullybackey. Laurence holding 2nd Section, 12th Open Penzance Classic and Heather holding 5th Section, 40th Open NIPA St Malo OB National 2023. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Coleraine Premier HPS 10/122 – J Hanson 1297, 1276, Dessie Quinn 1275, S Diamond 1275, 1263, 1242.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 3/25 – W & W Murdock 1181, T McCrudden 1010, B McCrudden 940.

Cookstown Social 7/84 – K Morton & Son 1240, G & S Smith 1235, 1126, G Marshall 1099, S Marshall 1084, G & S Smith 1064.

Dungannon & District 5/26 – J & J Sampson 1109, 711.

Mullen Bros won both Penzance races in Edgarstown. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Windsor Social 5/38 – R & J Parke 1182, 1182, A & M Glass 1052, G Donaghy & Son 932, R Gage 881, 822.

NIPA Sect B Penzance 77/733 – J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1344, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1340, M/M Robinson Cullybackey 1303, T Whyte Ahoghill 1302, Surgenor Bros Kells 1299, D Devenney Ballymoney 1294, A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1293, A Darragh Cullybackey 1293, McConville Bros Crumlin & Dist 1289, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1271.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 5/52 – J Smyth & Son 1340, T Whyte 1302, J Smyth & Son 1231, T Whyte 108, 1207, 1206.

Ballymoney HPS 16/180 – Davy Devenney 1294, A & M Boyle 1293, D Dixon 1237, D & H Stuart 1231, B & R Watton 1226, D & H Stuart 1195. Classic 8/66 – A & M Boyle 1294, D Dixon 1237, D & H Stuart 1231, B & R Watton 1226, D & H Stuart 1195, D Dixon 1180.

Broughshane & District 1/13 – T & M Morrow 1271.

Harryville's Penzance winner Jimmy Rock, previous winner of 1st Open NIPA. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Ballymena & District HPS 4/37 – J Eagleson & Sons 1344, Blair & Rankin 1265, 1208, J Eagleson & Sons 1119, G & A Eagleson 1049, J Eagleson & Sons 1042.

Cullybackey HPS 11/82 – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1303, A Darragh 1293, McAlonan Bros 1216, A Darragh 1204, 1156, C & R McIntyre 1138.

Crumlin & District 6/60 – McConville Bros 1289, Fleming Bros 1220, R & S Hope 1186, S Thompson 1154, McConville Bros 1154, Fleming Bros 1146.

Dervock RPS 7/71 – Davy Devenney 1294, A & M Boyle 1293, D & H Stuart 1231, 1195, A & M Boyle 1151, D & G McMullan 1132. Classic 4/40 – A & M Boyle 1293, D & H Stuart 1231, 1195, D & G McMullan 1132, S Laverty 955.

Harryville HPS 10/53 – Jimmy Rock 1170, George Price 1042, Jimmy Rock 1018, George Price 1012, Jimmy Rock 983, George Price 979.

Kells & District HPS 5/59 – Surgenor Bros 1299, A Barkley & Son 1187, B Swann & Son 1132, Surgenor Bros 1114, B Swann & Son 1096, A Barkley & Son 899. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley & Son 1187, B Swann & Son 1132. Classic 3/6 – A Barkley & Son 1187, B Swann & Son 1132.

Muckamore HPS 8/122 – D J Thompson 1229, S & N Maginty 1201, S Murphy 1186, T Patterson & Son 1144, S & N Maginty 1144, S Murphy 1118.

Randalstown HPS 7/45 – Houston Bros 1115, W & W Gilbert 1104, Houston Bros 1100, W & W Gilbert 1051, J Millar 1002, Stewart Bros 961.

Rasharkin &District HPS 3/12 – A C & T Tweed 994, 921, 771.

NIPA Sect E Penzance 99/1285 – G & A Campbell Armagh 1348, JoeBrown Meadows 1347, P Boyd Annaghmore 1345, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1341, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1336, R Williamson Bondhill Soc 1327, R Buckley Annaghmore 1320, Rafferty & Toman Meadows 1320, P Boyd 1318, R Williamson Bondhill Soc 1313.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 10/150 – P Boyd 1345, R Buckley 1320, P Boyd 1318, R Buckley 1264, 1245, R D Calvin 1187.

Armagh HPS 6/55 – G & A Campbell 1348, 1226, 1216, 1205, R Parkes & Son 1158, A & J Kelly 1136.

Beechpark Social 9/87 – S & J McCullough 1098, 1094, G McEvoy 1086, D Mahinney & Son 1030, D McBride 988, S & J McCullough 983.

Bondhill Social 3/78 – R Williamson 1327, 1313, D Calvin 1309, 1271, R Williamson 1248, 1239.

Edgarstown 14/215 – Mullen Bros 1263, J Robinson 1251, R & J McCracken 1249, T McClean 1247, S & E Buckley 1246, T McClean 1226. Classic – Mullen Bros 1263, S & E Buckley 1256, T McClean 1226, D Love 1187, Mullen Bros 1176, D Love 1171.

Gilford & District 3/30 – A Feeney & Son 1336, 1269, G O’Dowd 1259, 711.

Laurelvale 8/109 – G & C Topley 1178, 1169, 1168, J Funston 1158, A Craig 1154, G & C Topley 1149.

Loughgall 4/76 – R Calvin & Daughter 1341, 1307, J McGeary 1229, N Weir 1217, R Calvin & daughter 1205, 1205.

Lurgan Social 12/146 – C J & B Ferris 1295, R Adamson 1283, C J & B Ferris 1251, S Curran 1181, R Magee 1126, T Furphy 1120.

Markethill HPS 4/42 – R McCracken 1198, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1192, R McCracken 1185, Humphries & Baird 1168, R McCracken 1166, 1159.

Monaghan HPS 7/66 – Richard Mulligan 1302, K Allister 1267, 1231, S O’Brien 1198, K Allister 1196, S O’Brien 1192.

Portadown & Drumcree 4/43 – J Geary & Son 1290 (Classic), 1181 (Classic), A McDonald 1091, B Creaney 1016. A McDonald 877, 837 (Classic).

The Meadows 7/88 – Joe Brown 1347, Rafferty & Toman 1320, G Douglas 1202, 1194, H T & J Larkin 1140, Larkin Bros 1127.

NIPA Sect H Penzance 31/113 – D Booth Mourne & Dist 1343, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1229, D Booth 1212, D Canning Derry & Dist 1179, John White Strabane & Dist 1127, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1027, D Booth 1008, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 990, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 979, C & C Reid Mourne & District 954.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Derry & District 7/25 – A McCrudden 1229, D Canning 1179, L & M Moran 1027, R Gallagher 979, J & G Ramsey 895, R Gallagher 819.

Foyle RPS 5/14 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 990.

Limavady 5/17 – H Crawford 897, R Witherow 897, H Crawford 761.

Maiden City 4/16 – J McConomy 948.

Mourne & District HPS 4/19 – David Booth 1343, 1212, 1008, C & C Reid 954, David Booth 846, 780.

Omagh & District 2/14 – Ken Armstrong 929, 763, 743, 721.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 4/8 – John White 1127, 785.

Feds & Combines NIPA Penzance:

Coleraine Triangle Penzance – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1297, J Hanson 1276, Dessie Quinn 1275, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1275, S Diamond 1263, 1242, Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1239, J Hanson 1226, Paul O’Connor 1221, J Hanson 1215, 1207, Paul O’Connor 1200, J Hanson 1196, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1182, R & J Parke 1182, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 1181, J Hanson 1158, 1142, Paul O’Connor 1136, S Diamond 1119, 1117, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1117, 1095, Paul O’Connor 1094, 1053, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1047, S Diamond 1044, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1018, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1010, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1004.

City of Derry Federation – A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1229, D Canning Derry & Dist 1179, John White Strabane & Dist 1127, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1027, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 990, R Gallagher Derry 7 dist 979, J McConomy Maiden City 948, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 895, R Gallagher 819, John White Strabane & Dist 785, D Simpson Derry & Dist 775.

Foyle Valley Combine - John White Strabane & District 1127, John White Strabane & District 785.

The Old Bird Championship was flown in duplicate with the ordinary Penzance.

NIPA Open Penzance Classic 269/1905 – 1-1E G & A Campbell Armagh 1348, 2-2E J Brown The Meadows HPS 1347, 3-1B J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1344, 4-1H D Booth Mourne & District 1343, 5-1C Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1328, 6-1D O & M Monaghan Colin HPS 1320, 7-3E Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1320, 8-2C D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1318, 9-G F Simpson Banbridge 1314, 10-1G M Peters Ballyholland 1314, 11-2D R Keegan & Son Dromore 1312, 12-2B M/M Robinson Cullybackey 1303, 13-3B T Whyte Ahoghill 1302, 14-1A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1297, 15-2G W McDowell & Son Drumnavaddy 1295, 16-4E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1295, 17-3D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1294, 18-4B A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1293, 19-5B A Darragh Cullybackey 1293, 20-3G Ron Williamson Newry & District 1291.

NIPA Sect A 24/184 – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1297, D Quinn Coleraine Prem 1275, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1275, Gary Morgan Coalisland 1269, S Diamond 1253, 1247, Kenny Morton & Sons Cookstown 1240, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1239, G & S Smith Cookstown 1235, P O’Connor 1221.

NIPA Sect B 43/240 – J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1344, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1303, T Whyte Ahoghill 1302, A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1293, A Darragh Cullybackey 1293, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1265, D Dixon Ballymoney 1237, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1231, D J Thompson Muckamore 1229, B & R Watton Ballymoney 1226.

NIPA Sect C 49/282 – Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1328, D & J Srmstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1318, J & D Braniff Glen HPS 1277, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1272, B & K Mullan & Dunlop 1264, J & D Braniff 1242, 1236, A Thompson Ballyclare 1230, J & D Braniff 1219, W Wickings Ligoniel 1211.

NIPA Sect D 38/276 – O & M Monaghan Colin HPS 1320, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1312, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1294, J McAlorum & Son Trinity RPC 1259, O & M Monaghan 1257, Owen Farrelly Trinity RPC 1201, J & L Smith Trinity RPC 1164, A G Briggs Lisburn & District 1164, O & M Monaghan 1164, B Murray Dromara 1162.

NIPA Sect E 56/489 – G & A Campbell Armagh 1348, J Brown The Meadows HPS 1347, Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1320, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc1295, J Geary & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1290, R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1283, Robert Buckley Annaghmore 1264, Mullen Bros Edgarstown 1263, G O’Dowd Gilford 1259, S & E Buckley edgarstown 1246.

NIPA Sect F 12/72 – D Grieves Killyleagh & District 1205, Burgess & Brennan Bangor HPS 1189, 1162, C & L Fryers Dromara 1142, Burgess & Brennan 1116.

NIPA Sect G 33/301 – Michael Peters Ballyholland 1314, W McDowell & Son Drumnavaddy 1295, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1291, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1271, Ron Williamson 1266, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & District 1258, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1254, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1249, J Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 1218, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1210.

NIPA Sect H 13/39 – D Booth Mourne & District 1343, 1212, John White Strabane & District 1127.

Centre Results Penzance OB Classic –

Cullybackey Centre – J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1344, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1303, T Whyte Ahoghill 1302, A Darragh Cullybackey 1293, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1265, Blair & Rankin 1208, A Darragh 1204, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1192, A Barkley & Son Kells 1187, Jimmy Rock Harryville 1170.

Dromore Centre – R Keegan & Son Dromore 1312, B Murray 1162, Russell Bros Dromara 1160, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1145, H Walsh & Son Dromore 1140, N Edgar & Son 1134, Russell Bros 1131, N Edgar & Son 112, H Walsh & Son 1110, B & A Brown & Son 1102.

Coleraine Centre – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1297, Dessie Quinn Coleraine Prem 1275, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1275, 1263, 1242, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1239, 1221, Jimmy Hanon 1215, 1196, 1158.

Ballymoney Centre – A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1293, D Dixon Ballymoney 1237, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1231, B & R Watton Ballymoney 1226, D & H Stuart 1195, D Dixon 1180, 1180.

Ligoniel Centre – J & D Braniff Glen 1277, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1272, B & K Mullan & Daughter Glen 1264, J & D Braniff 1242 , J & D Braniff 1236, J & D Braniff 1219, W Wickings Ligoniel 1211, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1211, J & D Braniff 1197, C McManus LLigoniel 1196.

Muckamore Centre – D J Thompson Muckamore 1229, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1201, S & N Maginty 1172.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Penzance & Classic

Johnston Eagleson & Sons Of Ballymena & District Win 1st Section & 4th Open NIPA Penzance and 1st Section & 3rd Open Penzance Classic

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance 47/373 - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1344, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1340, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1303, T Whyte Ahoghill 1302, Surgenor Bros Kells 1299, A Darragh 1293, T & M Morrow, Broughshane 1271, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1265, D Dixon Rasharkin 1237

J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1231, McAlonan Bros Cullybackey 1216, T Whyte Ahoghill 1208, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1208, T Whyte Ahoghill 1207, T Whyte Ahoghill 1206, A Darragh Cullybackey 1204, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1192

J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1190, A Barkley & Son Kells 1187, T Whyte Ahoghill 1185, D Dixon Rasharkin 1180, D Dixon Rasharkin 1180, J Rock Harryville 1170, A Darragh Cullybackey 1156, T Whyte Ahoghill 1153, C & R McIntyre 1138, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1134, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1120, A Darragh Cullybackey 1120, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1119, Houston Bros Randalstown 1115, Surgenor Bros Kells 1114, W & W Gilbert Randalstown 1104, Houston Bros Randalstown 1100, A Darragh Cullybackey 1097, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1081, C Moore Cullybackey 1076, D Dixon Rasharkin 1074, N & S Anderson Cullybackey 1065, W & W Gilbert Randalstown 1051.

Mid Antrim Combine Points at Penzance - D Dixon Rasharkin 408, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 384, H Cubitt Rasharkin 272, A Darragh Cullybackey 253, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 234, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 213, T Whyte Ahoghill 190, G Gibson Cullybackey 181, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 169, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 136.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance OB Classic - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1344, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1303, T Whyte Ahoghill 1302, A Darragh Cullybackey 1293, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1265, D Dixon Rasharkin 1237, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1208, A Darragh Cullybackey 1204, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1192, A Barkley & Son Kells 1187, D Dixon Rasharkin 1180, D Dixon Rasharkin 1180, J Rock Harryville 1170, A Darragh Cullybackey 1156, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1138, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1134, A Darragh Cullybackey 1120, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1119, A Darragh Cullybackey 1097

C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1081, C Moore Cullybackey 1076, D Dixon Rasharkin 1063, A Darragh Cullybackey 1050, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1042, A Darragh Cullybackey 1033, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1028, D Dixon Rasharkin 1027, J Miller Randalstown 1002, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 994, J Rock Harryville 983.

RPRA (Irish Region) Awards for 2023 - Claims for the Old Bird season to be in writing with the Irish Region Secretary by the 22n July 2023, contact Noel Higginson, 8 Abercorn Square, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, BT39 9FJ. Tel 07518 748717 or e-mail [email protected] - Nothing after this date will be considered, please note its earlier than usual. Individual birds in each NIPA Section for the Meritorious Awards, single bird performance over two cross channel races from 2nd Talbenny and Penzance.

Obituary McGarry Stephen – New Kid on the Block

Just got the very sad news this week that one of the big stars of the local racing scene has passed away in hospital after a period of illness.

Where do you start with a character like Stephen who was known the length of the country and was as many described a one off the like of never to be seen again. He had been involved in the sport all his life racing in partnership with dad George in both Ballymena Championship and Ballymena & District where he was later Chairman.

In recent years he has been based in Larne and was Secretary of his local club Horseshoe HPS. In the early days he trained the birds with his father, they had a successful Pet Shop and Stephen always had a supply of feeding. The quality of stock they had was the best money could buy, Stephen could select a good one and did so for many lofts and he knew the family line for most of the strains available. He took up the gavel and was a top auctioneer starting out at Chimney Corner and sales at other venues in Ireland and on the mainland and then during the BHW Show of the Year he was based for a long time at Blackpool Football Club with many sales packed out.

He took up the pen as well and produced a few publications, had a website and until his passing we shared the role of Press Officer for the Mighty NIPA. I was friendly with his father George for a long time, and for a period of time I worked with him, he was always available to help in many family occasions and Stephen was usually first to call and help in any family drama. He took me the length of the country at a time when I had never left the house, over and above the sales we had a trip to the Olympiad in France and a loft visit to the famous Janssen Bros. The many messages posted on Facebook were a testimony to the man himself, a one off who will never be replaced. Rest easy old friend, gone too soon.

Stephen's funeral is on Wednesday 5th July from The Cottage Funeral Parlour (Michael McSparron’s) on the Victoria Road Larne at 2.00pm up to Larne Cemetery for 3.00pm. Condolences to his partner Margaret and family at this very sad time. Homer.

Marcus Morrow winner in Broughshane from Penzance. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Trevor Whyte of Ahoghill 3rd Section & 13th Open Penzance OB Classic. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Jimmy Hanson best in Coleraine and 1st Sect A in both races. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Jimmy Smyth best in Ahoghill and 2nd Section & 7th Open Penzance. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Geoff Surgenor with his Penzance winner in Kell & District 5th Section & 26th Open. Picture: Willy Reynolds

1st Section B & 4th Open NIPA Penzance, 1st Section & 3rd Open NIPA Penzance OB Classic for Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & District. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Johnston Eagleson from Ballymena & District, 1st Sect B in both races and 1st MAC. Picture: Willy Reynolds

Armagh HPS fanciers collecting awards Gerald Campbell (r) with Roy Parkes. Picture: Willy Reynolds