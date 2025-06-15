Gaston highlights the reality about Lough Neagh during NAP debate

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said press reports dating back as far as 1923 on ‘discolouration of Lough Neagh’ highlights the ‘reality’ of the lough.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, during a DUP motion on the NAP consultation process, Mr Gaston said: “Thank you very much, Mr Deputy Speaker. I hope that the penny will finally drop today that, as well as losing the confidence of the farming industry, Mr Muir has lost his political cover to force farmers to destock farms under the guise of his nutrients action programme proposals.

"Prior to today's debate, I decided to do a little detective work that turned up some interesting facts. The earliest time to which I was able to trace pollution issues in Lough Neagh was September 1923, when there was a 'Mid-Ulster Mail' article with the headline "Discolouration of Lough Neagh". Environmental science was in its infancy back then, yet the causes that were identified are strikingly familiar: sewage effluent, land drainage and warm, calm conditions encouraging algal bloom. Does that sound familiar, Minister?” he continued.

"Let me now add some context. Slurry became a liquid by-product on Northern Ireland farms only in the 1950s, yet here we have evidence of algal blooms back in 1923. Discolouration was reported again in 1937, 1969, 1971, 1975, 1977, 1978 and repeatedly throughout the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. To suggest that it is a new phenomenon caused solely by modern farming is historically illiterate.

"Last October, I raised the issue with the Department and pressed the Minister on the fact that the Department for Infrastructure and Northern Ireland Water were major contributors to the pollution of Lough Neagh. What did the Minister say back then? What was his response? It was this: ‘I have consistently said on the record that I am not into blame games’. — [Official Report (Hansard), 1 October 2024, p32, col 2].

"Tell that to the farming community, Minister. My goodness. In the form of your nutrients action programme, we now see farmers being blamed for complex environmental problems, while their vital contributions to food security, rural economies and environmental improvement are ignored.” said Mr Gaston.

"There is an ideological edge to the narrative. The Minister's former membership of Greenpeace is a matter of public record. It is hard to believe that that outlook does not shape the policies coming from the green welly brigade in his Department. Water quality has improved, especially in agricultural catchments, thanks to real and costly investment by farmers, who are the custodians of the land.

"Minister, a message from farmers: farmers are not the problem; they are a vital part of the solution. In light of your comments last week, farmers do not care about sexuality, political outlook or religion. They want a Minister who will work for them and with them to tackle the pressures that they face. They want a Department that will work with them to address environmental issues to ensure that viable farms can be passed on to the next generation.”