GDT Price Index down 3.9 per cent

By Joanne Knox
15 minutes ago - 1 min read

Key Results

AMF index down 1.7 per cent, average price US$5,562/MTButter index up 0.2 per cent, average price US$4,868/MTBMP index down 11.4 per cent, average price US$2,973/MTChed index up 0.9 per cent, average price US$4,802/MTLAC index down 1.0 per cent, average price US$1,300/MTSMP index down 8.5 per cent, average price US$2,972/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 3.4 per cent, average price US$3,279/MT

Full results at www.globaldairytrade.info

