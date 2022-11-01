AMF index down 1.7 per cent, average price US$5,562/MTButter index up 0.2 per cent, average price US$4,868/MTBMP index down 11.4 per cent, average price US$2,973/MTChed index up 0.9 per cent, average price US$4,802/MTLAC index down 1.0 per cent, average price US$1,300/MTSMP index down 8.5 per cent, average price US$2,972/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 3.4 per cent, average price US$3,279/MT