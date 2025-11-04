Genetics key to success for Northern Ireland pedigree beef herd

All three members of the McIlwaine family work full-time, while running their pedigree Corrick herds of Simmental and Charolais cattle at Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone.

Neil and his brother, Scott, are employed by an aggregate crushing and screening equipment company, while their father Cecil has worked as an animal feed representative for several decades.

Simmentals predominate on the 28-hectare (70-acre) holding, which carries 18 females run with about half a dozen Charolais. The Simmental herd was established in 1979, with the Charolais introduced in the early 2000s in response to market demand for the breed as a terminal sire, says Neil McIlwaine.

Pedigree cattle are presented at the breed society sales and through private sales, while animals from the lower end of the herd are also sold direct from the farm. Some notable achievements on the pedigree side include six Stirling Bull Sales supreme championships, as well as smashing the UK breed record with Corrick Kentucky Kid back in 2001. Selling for 21,000gns, it was bought by the Darsham herd and used as a stock bull and artificial insemination (AI) sire. Its progeny generated numerous champions and top-priced cattle, and its legacy remains in the UK Simmental herdbook to this day.

Earlier this year, the family again made the headlines when they took a 16-month-old Simmental, Corrick Presley, to a breed society sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart. The bull sold for 7,200gns, marking a record-breaking price for the venue. Meanwhile, a strong demand for females saw prices topping 10,000gns for Corrick Khloe at the foundation female sale in December 2021.

AI is used exclusively, with an exceptional cow flushed for embryo transfer every couple of years, or when the opportunity presents. The family have a clear picture of the type of cattle they are aiming to breed.

Neil says: "Our policy of working full-time and running a small beef herd is fairly common across Northern Ireland.

“Many of our customers have similar commitments, so they are looking for an easily managed, docile animal, capable of rearing a good calf with minimal intervention. Both the Simmental and the Charolais have these qualities, and in our opinion they continue to outperform other continental and native breeds in the region.

“The focus on selection pressure is even more relevant with a small herd, and the only way to keep moving forward is to maintain high breeding genetics and health standards. Maternal traits are a priority, with mothering ability, longevity and good temperament at the top of the list. Correct conformation, calving ease and high calf growth rates are also very important. Embryos will only be harvested from a consistent, proven breeder and the technique has allowed us to speed up quality improvements and expand top-performing lines."

AI bulls are chosen for individual matings, and the McIIwaines prefer to buy semen from sires they have seen ‘in the flesh’, as long as they are pleasing to the eye. Family members are often invited to judge at shows and sales, giving them the chance to evaluate new bloodlines.

"Seeing the live animal makes all the difference,” says Neil.

The family like to breed from dark red breeding.

“Unlike picking a sire from a catalogue, it offers the chance to evaluate style, character and locomotion. We also like the dark red colour in the Simmental and most of our regular buyers have the same opinion.

“However, that does not mean that exceptions on Simmental colour cannot be made if a particular animal stands out from the crowd. After a viewing, we will go back home and examine the genetic history and performance figures. At that stage, we will be in a position to make a final decision.

“The two primary sets of figures used as a benchmark are the self-replacing index and the terminal sire index, although calving ease and growth rate performance are other priorities.

"In terms of females, we will carry on breeding from a good cow, and some of our best animals have produced more than 12 calves. This ensures that longevity is not compromised as we work towards enhancing other aspects linked to profitability and ease of management.”

The handful of bulls rejected for breeding purposes annually are kept entire, reared on a straw and concentrate diet, and sold deadweight at 15-16 months. Growth rates from cattle fed a straw and concentrate mix average 1.6-1.8kg from birth to slaughter.

Fed on a silage diet

The cows calve in two main blocks in spring and late summer.

"Some cows will calve outside these times, because we are not always on site to spot signs of bulling,” Neil says.

"Some of the pressure has been taken off at calving time since we invested in calving sensor collars. They work very well in conjunction with cameras in the straw-bedded calving boxes.”

Most of the cattle are grazed, but the combination of high rainfall and heavy clay soils limits the season to April until late September. The fields are reseeded every six or seven years using a standard ryegrass and clover mix.

"The short season is not ideal, but it has benefited the farm this time. It has been a good year for grass and there was plenty of material from our two cuts of clamp silage. The climate is so mild in this area that the grass will keep normally keep growing for 10 months of the year. In recent years, the sward in November to January has looked almost as green as it does in summer. Our most significant challenges are minimising ground travel problems and poaching.”

The herd is overwintered in a slatted building containing cubicles fitted with rubber mats, with the cows given high quality silage, plus concentrate feed. Minerals are added in the run-up to calving.

The balance of the two breeds within the Corrick herd may be increased slightly in favour of the Charolais in the future, but the family also remains dedicated to the Simmental in the long term.

Neil says: "My father sold Corrick Reputation for £5,000 privately in the early 1980s. It was a lot of money at the time, and the bull went on to sire several Simmental breed champions.

“Despite strong market interest in the Charolais, the Simmental continues to be the cornerstone of our herd.

“Some of our potential customers have a personal preference for the Charolais, based on their suckled calf systems, so it is about having the flexibility to offer quality bulls of either breed throughout the year.”

Beef cattle breeding is a ‘hobby that has turned into a business’, he says.

"There have been occasions when we have returned from a sale feeling dispirited, but our approach is to take the long view and press on with paying attention to market requirements. Any animal that we put forward must have all the traits associated with profitability for the buyer.