Genomics is set to revolutionise the breeding technologies used within the sheep sector

Attending the recent EasyCare open evening: Campbell Tweed (centre) host; Sam Boon, Signet Breeding (left) and Sinclair Armstrong, from Temp in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Richard Halleron

Sheep Ireland

In fact, the myriad sources of data now available to Sheep Ireland is allowing that organisation to more fully achieve the role it was created to fulfil on its establishment back in 2009.

Sheep Ireland manager, Kevin McDermott, commented:

Thomas Fulton, from Maghera, attended the EasyCare open evening with his sons Harry (left) and Luke. Picture: Richard Halleron

“Our aim is to secure balanced breeding goals for the Irish sheep industry,” he stressed.

“The good news is that the facts expanding network of data sources and real time information available to us is making this possible.

“For example, genetic evaluations can be updated on a weekly basis. Making this possible is the fact that Sheep Ireland is a centralised data source for the entire Irish sheep industry.”

McDermott particularly highlighted the role that genomics is now playing within Ireland’s sheep breeding sectors.

He further explained:

“Being able to genotype sheep brings with it many benefits. At a very fundamental level, it allows us to verify the parentage of pedigree breeding stock.

“This is significant, given that up to 8% of pedigree ewes and lambs born in Ireland have been attributed the wrong ancestry, up to this point.

“However, genomics opens up a host of new opportunities, when it comes to delivering improved performance at farm level.”

McDermott continued:

“But none of this would be possible without the increasing buy-in of both pedigree and commercial sheep farmers throughout Ireland.”

A total of eight pedigree sheep societies are now using the Sheep Ireland IT system to administer their flockbooks: Belclare, Beltex, Charollais, Galway, Irish Suffolk Sheep Society, Rouge de l’Ouest, Texel and Vendeen.

The Sheep Ireland representative also confirmed the benefits that will be accrued by farmers using the organisation’s new phone ‘app’.

Essentially, it allows flockowners associated with Sheep Ireland to record information about their animals, such as lambing, and growth rates on an almost real-time basis.

Kevin McDermott again.

“The new app allows farmers to record and submit information reliably and accurately while they are actually out in the field or in sheds.

“Gone are the days when recordings are initially written down on paper and then uploaded into the Sheep Ireland once the farmer gets back to his or her office computer. As a result, the margin for error is greatly reduced.”

The impact of the continuing progress made by Sheep Ireland over recent years has been significant.

The organisation was designated the responsibility of increasing the rate of genetic gain within the Irish sheep sector by identifying and promoting the use of rams with more profitable and sustainable genetics.

This has been achieved by gathering performance data from the top rams in the country and accessing their strengths and weaknesses using a genetic evaluation which is updated weekly to include any new data.

The results of these genetic evaluations are then displayed in sales catalogues and online in a simple one to five star rating system, allowing sheep farmers to make a more informed breeding decision when selecting their next stock ram.

Looking to the future, Sheep Ireland sees its role as being part of the response from Irish agriculture to the challenge of global warming.

Specifically, the organisation is currently seeking to develop an Estimated Breeding Value (EBV) for sheep, linked to their methane emissions.

Kevin McDermott:

“Again, genomics can play a role in this context.”

He concluded:

“All of the work carried out by Sheep Ireland is independently validated. This approach gives sheep producers a very high level of confidence in the performance-related data that we make available.”

Signet Breeding

Signet Breeding geneticist, Sam Boon, agrees. He spoke at the recent EasyCare open evening, hosted by Co Antrim flock owner Campbell Tweed.

According to Boon, 2023 marks 50 years of the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) Signet programme in the UK, a period of time that has seen a revolution in the science associated with the performance recording of sheep.

“The good news is that the rate of genetic gain within the sheep sector is now increasing at an exponential rate. And this is tremendous news for commercial flock owners,” he explained

“It is now possible to breed for so many traits that are performance recorded.

“These include ewe longevity and the ability of a ewe to rear her lambs. Lamb growth rates remain a critically important trait to assess within all sheep enterprises.

Boon went on to point out that the numbers of sheep being recorded does matter. The larger the population of sheep under assessment, the faster rate of genetic gain that can be achieved.

“Where sheep are concerned, the generational interval is quite small. Hence the potential to drive genetic progress that much faster,” he commented.

In the case of Campbell Tweed’s Ballycoose flock, 4,000 lambs are recorded courtesy of the Signet programme on an annual basis.

Campbell also utilises the recording facilities available through Sheep Ireland.

Specifically, where parasite resistance within sheep flocks are concerned, Boon stressed the important role that genetic evaluations can play into the future.

But is the challenge one that centres solely on genetic resistance or should flock owners be breeding for flock resilience, where these matters are concerned?

Research has identified genetic differences between sheep in the strength of their acquired resistance to internal worm parasites.

If these differences can be identified by measurements in sheep, this trait can be incorporated into genetic evaluations and improved through selective breeding.

But selection for resistance alone comes at a cost, which can result in a reduction in overall performance.

In the opinion of Sam Boon, flock owners should select for resistance in conjunction with other performance traits, such as growth rate, carcase quality and maternal ability.

According to the Signet breeding specialist, ongoing genetic assessment will also allow farmers to identify sheep with a low carbon footprint.

July of this year saw the sheep sector in England awarded £2.9m by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) in order to specifically identify animals with a low carbon footprint.

This work will constitute a three-year initiative. The project has been christened: “Breed for CH4nge”.

It will measure methane emissions from a total of 13,500 sheep in 45 flocks, collect the necessary data and build and develop the tools required to genetically reduce methane emissions and improve the efficiency of the national flock.

The initiative will eventually demonstrate the impact of low-carbon sheep on whole farm carbon footprints.

Signet is one of a number of organisations delivering scientific expertise to the project.

Sam Boon commented:

“AHDB is delighted to share news of our involvement in “Breed for CH4nge” an industry collaboration that will help to breed sheep with a naturally low carbon footprint.

“There are a number of exciting elements to the project that align closely to AHDB’s research interests, and the genetic services delivered by Signet.

“The project will enhance our knowledge of genomics, breeding for parasite resistance and CT scanning, whilst assessing the benefits of using Portable Accumulation Chambers to predict methane emissions in grazing sheep.”

EasyCare sheep

Ballycoose farm is home to 3,000 EasyCare ewes.

The entire operation is managed by three full time staff. This, in itself, is a very powerful illustration of what ‘EasyCare’ sheep management is all about.

Campbell took the decision of going down the self shedding route after the wool price crash of 1999.

His initial investment centred on the acquisition of Wiltshire Horn rams, which he purchased in Northern Ireland.

Up to that point the Ballycoose flock comprised a mix of Newton Stewart Blackface and Colbred ewes.

Within a relatively short period of years, he fully committed to the Easy Care breed, the first of which he imported from Iolo Owen in Wales.

The EasyCare is a composite breed of sheep comprising mostly Welsh Mountain and Wiltshire Horn bloodlines. It was developed almost 60 years ago with breed members specifically selected for their wool shedding and polled traits.

Ten years prior to his switch to self shedding sheep, Campbell had committed to complete animal recording within the flock.

“There is no splitting of the flock into groups. Each lamb is tagged at birth and, thereafter, electronically recorded on a regular basis throughout the period of its stay on the farm,” he explained.

“From a breeding point of view, we cull on a consistent basis.

“Obviously, we will assist any ewe that has a problem lambing. However, that female and her lambs will not be retained for further breeding purposes. Nor will we sell these animals on to other breeders: they are all sent for slaughter at the appropriate time.

“We take a similar approach, where lameness is concerned. Obviously, any animal can succumb to a problem of this kind. However, if the issue arises again, after the initial treatment, it will not be retained for breeding.”

Campbell believes that EasyCare sheep have a key role to play on sheep farms of all types.

He added:

“They are particularly suited to flock owners who work out from 9.00am to 5.00pm between Monday and Friday.

“To a large extent, the sheep can manage themselves.”

Campbell is currently selling both breeding EasyCare ewes and lambs to flock owners throughout Ireland and the UK, adding:

“We are offering fully recorded stock that can add significantly to any sheep enterprise. Demand for EasyCare bloodlines is on the up and this trend shows no sign of diminishing.”

He is quick to confirm that the self shedding ability of the breed is a big selling point.

“Back when Blackface sheep were our main focus, we would have sold up to seven tonnes of wool on an annual basis,” Campbell further explained.

“Last year that figure dropped to around 600kg.”

On the back of the commitment to comprehensive sheep recording, demand for Ballycoose bloodlines is increasing on a truly international basis.

In 2020 EasyCare rams were selected by Shrewsbury based Farmgene Ltd. from the Ballycoose flock.

Progeny from this selection were sold very successfully in two sales in New Zealand earlier this year.