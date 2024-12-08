Genus ABS tops December proof run with unmatched genetic lineup

With 7 of the top 10 and an impressive 41 of the top 100 Holstein genomic sires in its lineup, Genus ABS offers unparalleled genetic potential to customers every day of the year—not just on proof day.

Kirsten Henry, GENEadvance Co-ordinator, remarked: “This December proof run highlights Genus ABS’s unwavering commitment to providing sires that meet the evolving needs of modern dairy farmers. From high-production giants to health-focused innovators, our lineup offers solutions that drive both profitability and productivity on farms. With a strong track record and a forward-thinking approach, Genus ABS continues to set the standard in dairy genetics. All bulls featured either have Sexcel® semen available or the promise of Sexcel® to come, ensuring accessibility to the very best genetics.”

Linear Choice: SWAGGER’s Unstoppable Momentum

SWAGGER continues to set the standard, earning his place as the leading bull in the Linear Choice lineup. With +891 kgs Milk and significant boosts in both Fat and Protein kgs, SWAGGER excels in production while maintaining exceptional health traits, including improved lifespan. His balanced linear profile dazzles with +1.52 for Type, +1.19 for Mammary, and an impressive +1.63 for Legs & Feet, proving he is a game-changer in every

Next Generation: Leeds Sons Dominate

Leeds sons are making their mark across the industry, combining production power with impressive health traits.

COLUMBIA stands tall as the #3 bull for £PLI with £902 PLI, 1187 kgs Milk, 51.1 kgs Fat, and 42.2 kgs Protein. His efficiency, demonstrated by a maintenance score of -13, coupled with positive udder traits and ideal teat length, makes him the ultimate all-rounder.

SEGMENT focuses on health, boasting over £200 for Healthy Cow, 140 extra days lifespan, and +2.3 for lameness. With over +1000 kgs Milk, 54.2 kgs Fat, and 37.6 kgs Protein,

SEGMENT combines health improvements with production performance.

LOGIC is the go-to choice for farmers seeking to boost health traits while adding chest and rump width to their herds. Delivering over +1100 kgs Milk and 44.3 kgs Protein, LOGIC ensures a robust and productive future for dairy operations. sense.

Red & White: Exceptional Performance Across the Board

The Red & White lineup showcases sires that excel in both production and type traits.

ELEVATED-RED is a standout, with 94% of daughters achieving GP or better. With +2.62 for Type, +2.42 for Mammary, and +1.93 for Legs & Feet, this robot-ready sire checks all the boxes.

RYDER-RED has fulfilled his genomic potential, offering +2.67 Type Merit, +2.5 for Mammary, and +3.22 for Legs & Feet. Over 31% of his UK daughters are achieving VG status, confirming his place as a red sensation.

SIMPLY-RED combines small stature with youthful, well-attached udders, backed by vast production of over 1100 kgs Milk, +9.1 Daughter Fertility, and £337 for Healthy Cow. With a pedigree tracing back to Lakeside Ups Range-Red VG-86, SIMPLY-RED is a top-tier choice for breeders.

FRIESIAN

Genus ABS proudly hold the top three spots for PLI with Friesian sires, VERITAS, COVERACK, and CORNELLY leading the way!