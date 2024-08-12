This ruled out the winning of Merit Awards etc as these only apply with Frane liberations.

The management committee considering all the above have decided to race from Penzance weather permitting on Saturday 13th July 2024. Race marking between 13:00 and 16:00 on Thursday 11th July 2024. We will update on Wednesday to confirm race marking will take place on Thursday 11th July 2024. Date was confirmed and INFC Friendship National liberation was Saturday 13th July 2024.

Race sponsored by Beattie’s Bird & Pets Foods, Tandragee. 204 members have entered 1308 pigeons in the race and are competing for £5,525.00 in pools and prize money.

The pigeons have been released at 08.00am in a light northerly wind. Provisional top ten in today’s race. (Subject to correction).1. G. Douglas Meadows 1141, 2. McCracken Bros Banbridge 1128, 3. N. Black & Sons Dromara 1124, 4. R. Williamson Bondhill 1123, 5. D. Cummins Finglas 1119, 6. R. Williamson Bondhill 1118, 7. P. J. Corcoran & Sons Balbriggan 1115, 8. A. Thompson Ballyclare 1110, 9. Donnelly Bros. Newry City 1108, 10. J. Millar Randalstown 1096.

INFC Friendship National Penzance Open 204/1308 – 1-1N G Douglas Meadows HPS 1141, 2-2N McCracken Bros Banbridge 1128, 3-3N N Black & Son Dromara 1124, 4-4N Ron Williamson Bondhill 1123, 5-1S D Cummins Finglas 1119, 6-5N Ron Williamson Bondhill 1118, 7-2S P J Corcoran Balbriggan 1115, 8-6N A Thompson Ballyclare 1110, 9-7N Donnelly Bros Newry City 1108, 10-8N J Millar Randalstown 1096, 11-3S J Guildea & Son Balbriggan 1090, 12-9N R Carson & Son Banbridge 1087, 13-4S D Cummins 1085, 14-10N Lavery Bros Hillsborough & Maze 1082, 15-11N A Darragh Cullybackey 1081, 16-12N Ron Williamson Bondhill 1081, 17-13N Ian Donaghy Lisburn & Dist 1080, 18-14N G & J O’Hare Harmony 1078, 19-5S Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 1076, 20-15N Larkin Bros Meadows HPS 1075.

Penzance Friendship Nat (Irish SR Fed) – D Cummins Finglas 1119, 1085,1074,Paul Thornton Drogheda & Dist 1044, 990, D Cummins 954, Brady & Burton Sallynoggin 949.

Penzance Friendship Nat East Coast Fed Dublin) – P J Corcoran Balbriggan 1115, J Guildea & Son Balbriggan 1090.

Penzance Friendship Nat (South Leinster Fed) – Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 1076, Gregory Bros Rathnew 1066, J Duffy & Son Rathnew 1065, Ken Redmond Gorey 1063, G & M Doyle Arklow United 1047, 1019, Gregory Bros 1011.

INFC Penzance Centre/Station update (Subject to correction)

Banbridge Centre – G Douglas Meadows 1141, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1128, R Williamson Bondhill 1123, 1118, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1108, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1087, R Williamson Bondhill 1081, Larkin Bros Meadows 1075, E McAlinden Drumnavaddy 1074, R Williamson Bondhill 1072, B McAvoy Drumnavaddy 1070, K Rooney Son & Dtr Annalong 1069, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1067, Larkin Bros 1065, B McAvoy 1062, R G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 1055, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1055, G & C Topley Laurelvale 1054, K Rooney Son & Dtr 1047, 1046.

Balbriggan Station – D Cummins Finglas 1119, R J Corcoran & Son Balbriggan 1115, J Guildea & Son Balbriggan 1090, D Cummins 1085, D Cummins 1074, P Rock & Son Dublin Northeast 1050, D White Clontarf RPC1049, P Thornton Drogheda & Dist 1044, P Thornton 990, D Cummins 954, Devine & Himli Skerries 928, P Rock & Son 927, L Donnelly& Son Finglas 907, P J Corcoran & Son 903, Devine & Himli 894.

Muckamore Centre – A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 1110, J Millar Randalstown 1096, A Darragh Cullybackey 1081, D J Thompson Muckamore 1071, J Millar 1046, A Thompson 1041, J & D Braniff Glen 1030, R Duddy Ballyclare & Dist 1028, A Thompson 1027, M/M R Magill Muckamore 1023, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1020, C & L Woodside Ballyclare & Dist 1005, 1004, A & E Bell Muckamore 1001, A Thompson 997, J & N Lamb Crumlin & Dist 992, C Moore Cullybackey 990, A Darragh 986, R Duddy 982, J & D Braniff 981.

Wickow Station – Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 1076, Gregory Bros Rathnew 1066, J Duffy & Blackie Rathnew 1065, Ken Redmond Gorey 1063, Gary & Mark Doyle Arklow United 1047, 1019, Gregory Bros 1011, J Merrigan 978, J & W Smullen 966, N Dickenson & Son Wicklow SR 956.

Coleraine Centre – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1071, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1012, D & H Stuart 1011, D Dixon Ballymoney 1000, D & H Stuart 951, D & H Stuart 927, D Dixon 914, D Dixon 902, R Gage Windsor Social 868, D Dixon 840, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 834.

INFC Clubs results

The Meadows – G Douglas 1141, Larkin Bros 1075, 1065.

Banbridge HPS – McCracken Bros 1128, R Carson & Son 1087, E McAlinden 1074, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 953, E G Sands & Son 881, McCracken Bros 795, McCracken Bros 779, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 764.

Banbridge Social - McCracken Bros 1128, R Carson & Son 1087, E McAlinden 1074, E G Sands & Son 881, McCracken Bros 795, McCracken Bros 779.

Dromara – N Black & Son 1124.

Bondhill Social – Ron Williamson 1123, 1118, 1081, 1072, John Greenaway 1046, Ron Williamson 1036, John Greenaway 1016, Capper Bros 1006, Ron Williamson 977, Capper Bros 943.

Finglas – D Cummins 1119, 1085, 1074, 954.

Balbriggan - P J Corcoran 115, J Guildea & Son 1090.

Ballyclare & District – A Thompson 1110, 1041, R Duddy 1028, A Thompson 1027, C & L Woodside 1004, A Thompson 997, R Duddy 982, C & L Woodside 974.

Newry City Invitation – Donelly Bros 1108, C McArdle & Sons 993, K & H Young 991, Donnelly Bros 982, C McArdle & Sons 976, Donnelly Bros 968, 960.

Randalstown HPS – J Millar 1096, 1046.

Hillsborough & Maze 1082.

Cullybackey HPS – A Darragh 1081, C & R McIntyre 1020, C Moore 960, A Darragh 986, 944, M/M Robinson 911.

Lisburn & District HPS – Ian Donaghy 1080, Spence Bros 943, 881, Smyth & Adams 875, Spence Bros 874, Ian Donaghy 829, Spence Bros 819, 801.

Harmony HPS – G & J O’Hare 1078, R & S Malcolmson 1025, S Wilson & Son 1009,G & J O’Hare 947.

Newtown Kilpedder – Byrne & Bradley 1076. Our first cock arrived covered in seaweed on his feet. This cock was sent to the yearling national this season and arrived back 3 days late. So we decided to name him ‘Redemption’. He is a son of Mr Unlucky from the lucky lines. Provisionally first club, first station, first fed and first SLF channel club. He looks like he is well up in the national. Second across the pad was ‘Squarehead’, provisionally 3rd club after achieving 2nd open SLF, second national from Plougastel a few weeks ago. Third was Mr Unlucky previously 2nd south section, 11th national INFC Skibbereen this season. He was also 7th Open Penzance a few weeks ago.

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS – E McAlinden 1074, B McAvoy 1070, 1062, J Brush 1009, S Ogle 998, G & S McMullan 958, JBrush 956, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 953, J Brush 901, S Ogle 879, B McAvoy 827, Rev T A B Sawyers & Son 764.

Muckamore HPS – D J Thompson 1071, Mr & Mrs Magill 1023, A & E Bell 001.

Coleraine Premier HPS - Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1071, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 834. Diamond Bros & McLaughlin win Coleraine Centre from Friendship Penzance on a very tough day.

Annalong – K Rooney 1069, 1047, K Rooney & Son 952.

Annaghmore HPS – G Buckley & Son 1067.

Rathnew – Gregory Bros 1066, J Duffy & Son 1065, Gregory Bros 1011.

Gorey RPS – Ken Redmond 1063.

Armagh – K Shannon 1060, 1010.

Dublin Northeast – P Rock & Son 1059.

Edgarstown HPS – R G & G Donaldson 1055, G & C Simmons 1055, T McClean 1023, T McClean 975, G & C Simmons 942, R G & G Donaldson 893, Paul Dunlop 886, R Bell & Sons 876, Paul Dunlop 863, R G & G Donaldson 839, Jim Robinson 833, R G & G Donaldson 780.

Laurelvale – G & C Topley 1054, J Serplus 1042, G & C Topley 1035, 1033, 1028, 948.

Clontarf RPC – D White 1049.

Arklow United RPC – G & M Doyle 1047, 1019.

Lurgan Social – K Henderson & Son 1046, John Barr 1005.

Drogheda & District – Paul Thornton 1044, 990.

Coalisland & District – B Morgan 1040, 1039, Danny Carolan 993.

Corrigs – Robert Shaw 1037.

Hillsborough & Maze – Lavery Bros 1035, 994.

Newry & District – John F McCabe & Son 1031, Ronnie Williamson 1008, 987, 970, 950.

The Glen HPS – J & D Braniff 1030, 981, 947.

Glenavy & District- D Scott 1028.

Shamrock RPC – Francis Kelly 1026.

Newtownbreda – T Marshall & Son 1018, 968, B & H Marshall 96.

Derriaghy – D Johnston 1017, W Ringland & Son 958.

Ballymoney HPS - D & H Stuart 1012,1011, D Dixon1000, D & H Stuart 951, D & H Stuart 927, D Dixon 914, 902, D & H Stuart 849, D Dixon 840. Well done to D & H Stuart on winning the Penzance Friendship race.

Ballyholland – P Murtagh & Son 996, 975, A McAteer 957, J Murtagh 955.

Crumlin & District – J & N Lamb 992.

Millisle – J Rankin 972.

Wicklow South Road – N Dickenson & Son 956.

Dromore HPS – T Mawhinney 954.

Bangor – D & J Caskey 953.

Ahoghill Flying Club – J Smyth & Son 949.

Sallynoggin – Brady & Burton 949.

Windsor Social – Rude Gage 868.

Ballymena & District HPS – Joey Wright.

INFC Penzance Friendship National Mid Antrim Combine update -

Randalstown fancier John Miller wins 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 10th Open Friendship National. The final old bird race of the season was the Irish National Flying Club Friendship National from Penzance held on Saturday 13th July. Liberation took place at 8.00am in light northerly winds. Another hard race followed with many birds missing at dark.

Randalstown fancier John Miller timed two good birds on 1096 & 1046 to win 1st & 3rd Mid Antrim Combine, 2nd & 5th Muckamore Centre, 8th & 30th North Section and 10th & 42nd Open National 1308 birds. John's first bird timed at 16.46pm was a 3yo blue w/f cock bred by Glen Buckley. It had four inland races and both Dale races while racing on widowhood. The tough Dale races took a bit out of him and he had lost a bit of weight. John paired him and built him up with one of the later races in mind. John's second bird timed at 17.00pm was a 2yo blue hen bred by David Campbell of Eastway. She was paired to the 10th Open cock and also had four inland races and both Dale races. The pair were sent sitting around 17 days. A top result for a very popular fancier and secretary of the local club.

Alan Darragh was runner up in the Combine timing at 16.56pm to record 1081 and win 11th North Section & 15th Open with a 3yo blue hen. This hen seems to like the water having been placed 3rd Section B & 29th Open Nipa from 1st Dale also 9th Section B & 55th Open Penzance and 8th Section B & 28th Open Nipa Penzance Classic only weeks earlier.

Chris & Robin McIntyre of Cullybackey were fourth best in the Combine and placed 52nd North Section & 66th Open National. The lads timed a yearling blue cock that won 12th Section & 57th Open in the Penzance OB Classic this season. This cock's nestmate won 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 9th North Section and 12th Open National from the Infc Penzance Yearling National this year winning £525. The nestmate's are full brother to 7 x 1st for the loft including their good 5yo blue Merit Award cock, a winner of 52nd Open & 64th Open INFC Friendship National 493 miles. They are also full brother's to winners from Talbenny and Rosscarbery young bird National's.

Other Combine loft's making the open result included triple National winner Danny Dixon of Rasharkin 5th Combine and 83rd Open followed by Chris Moore of Cullybackey 92nd Open, Alan Darragh with another two birds 95th & 129th Open and Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill 124th Open. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

INFC Penzance Friendship National MAC - J Millar Randalstown 1096, A Darragh Cullybackey 1081, J Millar Randalstown 1046, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1020, D Dixon Rasharkin 1000, C Moore Cullybackey 990, A Darragh Cullybackey 986, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 949, A Darragh Cullybackey 944, D Dixon Rasharkin 914, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 911, D Dixon Rasharkin 902, D Dixon Rasharkin 840, Joey Wright Ballymena & District.

The overall winner as mentioned earlier was Geoffrey Douglas who now races in the Lurgan based The Meadows HPS, has a host of major positions over many years including Kings Cup winner from Les Sables in 1980. Geoff said in the big races you have to send your best, he now completes an Old Bird Nat double in the INFC and not many have done that! Another famous name McCracken Bros of Banbridge finish runner-up and immediately after that two more former Kings Cup winners N Black & Son of Dromara and Ron Williamson of Bondhill in Portadown.

Irish National race report by Homer

1st Open & 1st North Sect Penzance G Douglas of The Meadows, vel 1141 flying 300 miles winning £254 and Friendship National Cup for the winner.

Friendship National - It gives me the greatest of pleasure to be asked to report on the latest National winner for my club mate and good friend Geoffrey Douglas. A multi-national winner who’s no stranger to success was delighted to hear his yearling hen sent sitting a six day old youngster, bred from his old Wal Zoontjen/ Leo Hereman family with an injection of John wheatcroft blood, had topped the National result. The hen had five races leading up to the National including the first Dale, then privately trained after that to Skerries/Balbriggan. Geoffrey would like to thank all the people who have called and messaged their congratulations. Alan Larkin PRO Meadows HPS.

2nd Open & 2nd North Sect Penzance McCracken Bros of Banbridge, vel 1128 flying 294 miles winning £200 and British Barcelona Club Trophy for 2nd position in Friendship National.

Would just like to say congratulations to McCracken Bros of Banbridge on winning the Triple Crown Award with Ella, IMO One of the hardest awards to win. Also like to say we'll done to all the Merit award an Hall of Fame Award winners - All great birds guys.

3rd Open & 3rd North Sect Penzance N Black & Son of Dromara, vel 1124 flying 296 miles winning £120.

The last race of the old bird season finished with another high for the club. With some fantastic results in big races from various members in the club. This was another win for N. Black & Sons finishing third open in the INFC. A fantastic performance. I have no idea about who finished where, as all other members timed but didn't make the result and I'm too lazy to work out velocities. Apologies. The pigeon N. Black & Son timed was a blue pied yearling hen sent paired to another hen sitting a 5 day old young bird. Her sire is a son of Tin Man and Jean and her dam is a daughter of Rocky and Margaret, a Friendship National winner herself. Again, well done team Black, who had two fantastic results in the last three races of the year. Well done. PO Dromara HPS.

4th & 6th Open and 4th & 5th North Sect Penzance Ron Williamson of Bondhill, vel 1123 and 1118 flying 301 miles winning £977 and favourite for 2B Ave Henry Beattie & Son Trophy.

5th Open & 1st South Sect Derek Cummins of Finglas, vel 1119 flying 242 miles winning £251.

7th Open & 2nd South Sect P J Corcoran of Balbriggan, vel 1115 flying 228 miles winning £43.

Top racer P J Corcoran from Balbriggan had an early arrival from Penzance, his yearling blue hen flying 242 miles was 2nd in the South Sect, 1st East Coast Federation and 7th Open INFC having been sent sitting eggs about 12 days. She had earlier flown the INFC Yearling Nat from Penzance. Breeding was the best long-distance bloodlines of the late Malcolm Robinson of Bondhill. PJ purchased some stock at the Clearance Sale for Malcolm and one cock has turned out outstanding. The first big success was winning 1st Club and 4th Open in the East Coast Fed OB Derby this cock was obtained by Malcolm at the clearance sale for C & L Woodside and was bred by James Cleland of Annsborough. When he was then mated to a hen down fromhis own His Hall of Fame bird they produced the Friendship Nat bird. It was nice taking a call from PJ with the bird info.

8th Open & 6th North Sect A Thompson of Ballyclare, vel 1110 flying 321 miles winning £43.

Arnold Thompson from Ballyclare is having one of his best racing seasons toppiong his local Muckamore Centre to record the best bird into East Antrim. Just in the race previous he had topped Muckamore Centre in the Kings Cup Grand Nat St Allouestre. The 8th Open Friendship Nat hen had four inland races in preparation, Roscrea, Fermoy (1) & (2) and then the Comeback Fermoy. She was also well trained. As the race was put back her eggs hatched so the youngster was three or four days old at basketing, again her first young one hatched of the year. Just the same as the lofts Kings Cup birds. Her sire is a son of the lofts 2017 Hall of Fame hen when paired to his aunt a grand-daughter of the 10th Open Kings Cup from James Cleland of Annsborough. The hen that was 10th Open in the Kings Cup for the loft is also a grand=daughter of the 10th Open Kings Cup cock. A full brother to this hen was 15th Open NIPA St Malo 2021 and the following year another brother was 12th Open in the NIPA St Malo also winning 1st Section C. He gave another brother to the INFC Charity Sale in Lisburn and it hardly got a bid to start. Luckily Willie Capper bought him so hopefully something will be produced. Robert Turkington PO.

9th Open & 7th North Sect Donnelly Bros of Newry City, vel 1108 flying 284 miles winning £43.

Bch cock feeding a 10-day old young bird, had previously won 104th open in the Friendship National from St Malo 2023. His Sire was a great racer winning 3rd Open in a hard INFC Skibbereen old bird National.

His Dam is a daughter of Smash Hit winner of 2nd NIPA Old bird National from St Malo when only 10 birds were recorded in race ti me. He had the 2 Dale's before going to Penzance plus 4 inland races. He was fed on Natural Finnese Marathon mix from the start of the channel races with Cest Healthy oil and Cest Fly power added on the corn. Many thanks as well tom Ivan Mawhinney for all his help with training. Richard Donnelly. I well remember getting Newry area notes from Richard when he was at school, many moons ago.

10th Open & 8th North Sect J Millar of Randalstown, vel 1096 flying 321 miles winning £43.

Randalstown HPS Secretary John Millar timed two good birds on 1096 & 1046 to win 1st & 3rd Mid Antrim Combine, 2nd & 5th Muckamore Centre, 8th & 30th North Section and 10th & 42nd Open National 1308 birds. John's first bird timed at 16.46pm was a 3yo blue w/f cock bred by Glen Buckley. It had four inland races and both Dale races while racing on widowhood. The tough Dale races took a bit out of him and he had lost a bit of weight. John paired him and built him up with one of the later races in mind. John's second bird timed at 17.00pm was a 2yo blue hen bred by David Campbell of Eastway. She was paired to the 10th Open cock and also had four inland races and both Dale races. The pair were sent sitting around 17 days. A top result for a very popular fancier. Mervyn Eagleson Mid Antrim PO.

Catch up from Kings Cup -

3rd North section, 7th Open St Allouestre

James Cleland Annsborough is 3rd North section, 7th Open here with a two-year-old blue hen that was sent to this race sitting 12 days on eggs. James had a great race here with two other birds in the result at 32nd North section, 41st Open and 61st North section, 78th Open. The sire is Pros Roosen which was 5th Open East Down Combine in 2013 while the dam was a gift pigeon from the late Alec Cheevers and his wife Ann from Crossgar. James bred the 2019 Kings Cup winner for Johnny Murtagh, Ballyholland and it was from the same lines. Brendan McLoughlin PO.

The INFC Committee are grateful once again for all the help at the race marking, and also all those involved in the various Clock Centres across Ireland including the temporary stations at Edgarstown in Portadown and Coleraine, every little bit of help is appreciated. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 . Douglas.jpg Congratulations Geoffrey Douglas (r) 1st Open Irish National Flying Club Friendship National from Penzance. Also in photo is Roy (Soup) Bothwell who was delighted to see the National winner arriving in Lurgan. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Corcoran.jpg P J Corcoran delighted to be first club and 7th National from Penzance Friendship National. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Millar (1).jpg John Miller of Randalstown with his 10th & 42nd Open Friendship National birds. Photo: freelance Photo Sales