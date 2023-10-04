Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This fun-fuelled challenge is sponsored by the charity’s long-term corporate partners EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA NI who are once again getting stuck in as event sponsors to help ensure no child has to face cancer alone.

Up to 750 participants will take part in the muddiest 5k around, clambering over fallen trees, wading through bog pits and unruly bushes, all whilst having a great time and raising funds in support of children and young people impacted by cancer. When signing up, participants can choose between the adult course which is open to those aged 12 and up, and the new junior course open to those aged 8-15 with an accompanying adult.

Laura Thompson, Corporate Marketing Manager at Henderson Wholesale who own the EUROSPAR & ViVOXTRA brands in NI said: “This is one of the most exciting ways to raise money and awareness for the vital services Cancer Fund for Children provides to countless families across Northern Ireland. We are thrilled to be supporting for another year, and excited to see the race grow as even more participants can get involved and get boggin’ for a great cause! EUROSPAR and VIVOXTRA stores across Northern Ireland have supported Cancer Fund for Children for 12 years now, raising over £1.6million in that time, and we’re delighted to continue to partner with them on their key events throughout the year, as well as our various activities in-store throughout the year.”

Cancer Fund for Children works to empower, connect and strengthen children, young people and families impacted by cancer. Corporate sponsorship is vital in helping this charity bring these popular challenges to life and ensure funds raised can go towards the charity’s essential services.

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, said:“This is the 5th year that EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA NI will be sponsoring our Bog Run challenge and we couldn’t be more grateful and proud. This fantastic partnership enables us to create the best event possible for the wide range of supporters who take part, from individual fitness enthusiasts looking for an extra challenge to families looking for a fun day out and even corporate groups who want to take their team bonding days to a whole new level. We can’t wait to welcome everyone on the day!”