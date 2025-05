Christmas will be arriving early at Johnston Gilpin & Co

It’s time to get into the Christmas spirit at Santa Saturday at Johnston Gilpin & Co on Saturday, 16th November 2024.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See Santa arrive by 'Deere' and enjoy the festivities from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at Johnston Gilpin & Co, 7b Lisnoe Road, Lisburn, BT27 5LT

All are welcome!

Merchandise will be available at the new Johnston Gilpin & Co toy department.

The event is free with Donations welcome to the Childrens Heartbeat Trust.