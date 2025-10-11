Getting the best from your pedigree genetics

Pedigree suckler farming comes with seriousinvestment.

Many of you will have put serious thought, and in some cases significant money, into sourcing elite bloodlines to produce calves that command higher prices and strengthen the future of your herd.

But the truth is, buying the genetics is only half the job. The second challenge is making sure those genetics deliver and that’s where good transition management and fertility support make all the difference.

Why pedigree calving can be tricky

AHV veterinarian Jan van Dijk

Pedigree beef breeds have various difficult trade-offs to navigate. Breeding for shape and muscle can make calvings more difficult. Bigger calves can lead to more stress for cows, and if cows don’t clean out properly after calving, getting cows back in calf becomes a stumbling block.

Add to this the cost of AI and embryo transfer programmes, and suddenly the stakes are very high. If fertility falters, any return on investments in genetics starts to slip away. That’s why proactive management around calving, energy balance, and uterine health is essential to protect both performance and profitability.

Flushing and fertility

More and more pedigree breeders are turning to flushing programmes to get the most out of their best cows. The goal is simple: higher-quality eggs and more viable embryos. But success depends on one crucial factor: the cow’s energy status.

That’s where the AHV Booster Tablet makes a difference. Given before flushing, Booster helps replenish body reserves and raise energy levels at the critical time. A balanced energy status supports better egg quality, improved embryo viability, and increases the likelihood of successful superovulation with multiple viable eggs.

Getting cows cycling again after calving

Cows need to transition smoothly and recover quickly if they are to conceive again on time. The AHV Transition and Fertility Programme is designed with this in mind.

Booster supports utilisation of energy, and metabolism around calving, while products Metri Tablet and StartLac Paste support uterine bacterial health and contractions for a smooth, complete recovery.

By supporting recovery and reproductive health, cows return to cycling sooner, with improved oocyte quality, higher embryo numbers, and stronger conception rates.

Fertility success at Tateetra & Rathmore farms

At Tateetra & Rathmore farms, farmer John Kingham has already seen the benefits. With 500 suckler cows, fertility is central to his business.

“Since using the AHV Transition and Fertility Programme, specifically Metri, StartLac Paste, Aspi, and Booster, we’ve noticed significant improvements,” John says.

“We’re seeing far fewer retained cleanings, cows coming into heat much quicker after calving, and fewer complications both during and after calving.”

John Kingham’s experience highlights a key truth: pedigree breeding is about building the future of your herd. But without strong fertility and smooth recoveries, the return on investment in genetics is never fully realised.

Final thought

Ask yourself: Are my cows in the right condition to make the most of this investment?

If the answer is “maybe not,” then it’s time to take a proactive approach to transition and fertility. Because every calf counts and every missed cycle costs.

n Contact your local AHV Consultant or call AHV on 028 8554 9600 to learn more.