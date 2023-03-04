Give Spring grass a boost with Super Start 34%N
Super Start 34%N is a unique granular product from Yara, combining Calcium Nitrate (CN) and Urea in a size matched blend for even distribution.
It was especially formulated for spring nitrogen applications.
Super Start contains enough plant available nitrate to bridge the 7-10 day period necessary for the urea-N to undergo its conversion to plant available forms.
When Super Start is spread, the nitrate in the CN portion is immediately available to the plant. It’s for this reason farmers comment on how quickly spring grass responds to the application of Super Start.
Lower ammonia emissions - Super Start has lower ammonia emissions when compared to straight urea, because the highly soluble Calcium Nitrate (CN) portion in this product has zero ammonia emissions.
Application rates - Super Start is the perfect N fertiliser choice for grazing and silage this spring.
Yara recommend Super Start should be applied at a rate of 32 units of N per acre for spring grazing on intensively stocked farms.
For 1st cut silage, we should aim for a total N rate of 100 units/acre. If slurry has been applied, then deduct the available N from the slurry from this total of 100 units to determine the rate of Super Start required.
