Giving calves the best possible start has never been more important

The autumn calving season is about to get underway on dairy farms right across Northern Ireland.

The increased workload that accompanies the new arrivals, is helped a little by their heightened worth, either as herd replacements and or beef cattle from the dairy herd.

Every calf born is tremendously valuable and giving each animal the best possible start is an absolute priority. This is a principle fully espoused by Victor Morrison, currently milking just over 100 Fleckveih cows at Ballyroney, close to Banbridge in Co Down.

Calving got underway on the farm at the beginning of August.

Co Down dairy farmer Victor Morrison (centre) with Isaac Ward and John Blakley (right) from United Feeds

Victor explained: “The first phase of calving takes us through until just before Christmas. There is a break at that stage with the second batch of calves coming through between January and April.”

The Morrison herd is currently averaging 7,500L of milk at 4.57% butterfat and 3.58% protein.

Victor continued: “Each calf is tubed with colostrum shortly after birth. Mother’s milk is offered for up to 10 days thereafter.

“At that stage, the calves are introduced to milk replacer. A high-quality calf starter is offered from day one. Fresh straw and water are always also available.”

By taking this approach, Victor can wean calves at around seven weeks of age.

“The calves are getting the start they need. It’s an approach that ensures they can push on after weaning.

“The objective on the farm is to have the heifers calve down successfully at 24 months of age at a good size and ready to milk well.

“This target is being achieved across the board at the present time.”

Significantly, Victor has been using ADVANCE Fortified Calf Milk Replacer and ADVANCE Calf Starterpellets from United Feeds.

He added: “It’s an approach that has worked well. We find calves thrive. The plan is always to give them the best possible start.”

Exceeding customer expectation will always be a fundamental driver for any new product that comes to market. And where United Feeds’ ADVANCE Fortified Calf Milk Replacer is concerned, this has been the strong view consistently expressed by milk producers across Northern Ireland since its launch in 2023.

Driving this recognition has been the capacity of the new milk replacer to encourage dry matter milk powder intakes of up to 1kg per head with bucket reared calves. This figure has risen to 1.2kg with calves on computerised feeding systems.

Weaning ages of 67 days have been achieved with ADVANCE Fortified, at which stage the calves were also consuming at least 1.5kg of starter ration per day.

The enhanced performance secured from ADVANCE Fortified Calf Milk Replacer is confirmed with higher daily growth rates, earlier weaning times, and healthy calves. More resilient calves develop into more resilient cows. Maximising development during pre-weaning is key to an efficient heifer rearing programme.

ADVANCE Fortified is a skim base milk replacer with an elevated oil level of 22%, a protein content of 23%, and a selection of additives are included in to support gut and respiratory tract health.

These include:

Increased content of highly digestible fat: this increases the energy density of the feed, which can be used for function of thermoregulation, immune function and calf liveweight gain. Energy intake is biggest limiting factor in pre-weaned calf development and performance.

A specific prebiotic: Inulin stimulates the growth of beneficial bacteria to positively manipulate the gut microbiota to improve gut health. This has been shown to improve feed efficiency in calves and will also benefit calf gut health in challenging environments/circumstances.

Probiotics: the addition of live bacteria strains positively manipulates the diversity of gut microbiota. This limits pathogen invasion of the gut lumen. Improved growth has been seen in the first two weeks of life when respiratory and digestive disorders were high, highlighting its benefit is greatest during times of high disease/stress risk.

Pulmo+: eucalyptus oil aids clearing of the airways, due to increasing the beat frequency of the cilia in the respiratory tract, increasing mucociliary clearance capacity and broncho-dilation. Another source of essential oils, EMX includes plant extracts with Saponins and terpenoids which both attack the membrane of protozoa in the intestine and terpenoids, which act to improve integrity of the intestinal wall. The end result is an improvement in nutrient absorption. EMX has been shown to improve daily live weight gains of pre- and post-weaned calves. Significantly, it acts to effectively control Coccidiosis and Cryptosporidiosis.

Greenline: a blend of additives that nutritionally stimulates intakes, assists in the maintenance of a healthy immune system, optimizes performance, and promotes rumen development. The flavour link between our milk replacers and United Feeds’ ADVANCE calf starter range also promotes intakes of starter feed.

Also available in the United Feeds Calf Milk Replacer Range is the ADVANCE calf milk replacer, itis also skim based, with anoil level of 20%, a protein content of 23%, and contains both probiotics and Greenline.

The NUTRISTART calf milk replacer has been upgraded in spec for the autumn 2025 calving season to build on the success witnessed on farm with the ADVANCE and ADVANCE FORTIFIED milk replacers. NUTRISTART is awhey-based milk replacer, for autumn 2025 the oil level has risen to 19% to increase energy density, andthe protein level is now 22%. It also now contains both probiotics and Greenline.

For more advice on which milk replacer suits your calf rearing enterprise please contact your local United Feeds Ruminant Nutrition Adviser today.