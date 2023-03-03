News you can trust since 1963
Glanbia announcement welcomed by MP

The sale of leading mozzarella manufacturer Glanbia Cheese to US firm Leprino Foods Company has been welcomed by MP Carla Lockhart.

By Joanne Knox
18 minutes ago - 1 min read

Speaking after the announcement, the Upper Bann MP said: “The size of the payment in this sale reflects the economic value of Glanbia Cheese, and the success it has had in recent years.

“The team in Magheralin have put excellence at the heart of what they do as part of the Glanbia Cheese family of factory sites.

“Under Leprino, the opportunity for investment in the site and on expanding into new markets is one that I would wish to see realised. This can be a very exciting opportunity to build upon the long established and successful customer base already enjoyed by the company.

Paul Vernon CEO, Carla Lockhart MP and Jackson Taggert.
“This announcement shows that our agri-food sector continues to play a massive role in our economic success. It is why we need to see investment in the sector, from primary producer right through to processing.

“We have a great product, and should maximise the economic benefit derived from it,” she added.

