Glassdrummond Magician 2546 wins supreme champion of the International Irish Moiled Cattle Society Online Show

Whilst agricultural shows are back to normal, due to the popularity of the online show which not only opens the opportunity for new breeders who have never shown before to enter, it also provides the only competition for breeders in all three constituencies to enter and compete against one another without their animals having to leave the farm.

The haltered section still requires the input of washing, preparing and leading the animal as if it was in the showring at an agricultural show, the only difference is that photos and videos require to be taken which can be a bit more challenging when taking photos of the cattle in the field for breeders entering in the non-haltered section.

The online show gives the opportunity to gain experience and confidence to halter break, lead your animals, take photos and videos, the purpose being to provide experience when it comes to entering the Magnificent Moilie online sale where photos, videos presentation and leading the animal are the main visual part of promotion online when it comes to selling your animal.

The online platform to enter has now been fined tuned and set up by Sally Crowe (IMCS director based in Scotland). This is the same platform used for entering the online sale, again another important reason for keeping on the online show for breeders to learn the pathway of how to enter online sales. Several prize-winning animals in the 2025 International Online Show have also been entered in the upcoming H & H Magnificent Moilie online sale, taking place from 25th Sept concluding at noon on 27th Sept.

It was decided last year that due to the large number of entries in historic years, to split the judging of the haltered and non-haltered sections. In 2025, Caroline Maxwell from Armagh, owner of the Magheratimpany herd, judged the haltered section and Rachel Armour from Maghera, owner of the Beagh herd, judged the non-haltered section. Both judges then came together with their respective champions from the haltered and non-haltered sections and crowned the Overall Supreme Champion and Overall Reserve Supreme Champion of the International Irish Moiled Cattle Society online show.

It was a senior bull from the non-haltered section who was crowned Champion of Champions – after winning the non-haltered champion section, male champion and the senior bull class - Glassdrummond Magician 2546 owned by Mervyn and Rachel Garrett from Islandmagee, Co. Antrim, bred by Sam Smiley, Ballynahinch, Co. Down. This was the first time Mervyn and Rachel entered the online show, emphasizing the essence of having the courage to try something new like entering the online show and going on to win the victory title.

No strangers to entering the online show are N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley) who went on to win reserve champion of champions with their heifer calf Curraghnakeely Penny Lee 0694 who also won the overall champion in the haltered section, haltered female champion and winner of the heifer calf class in the haltered section, bred by Nigel Edwards, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh.

In the haltered championship the male champion, overall reserve haltered champion and winner of the senior bull class went to Woodbine Casper EX97 owned by Brian O’Kane, Ballymena bred by Ciara and James White. Brian also went on to win female reserve champion and junior heifer in the haltered section with a homebred animal - Ravelglen Ramona 584.

Reserve male champion and winner of the bull class in the haltered section went to Rockhill Alan again another homebred animal bred by Joe Boyce, Co. Limerick

In the non-haltered section overall reserve champion, female champion and winner of the senior cow class went to Glassdrummond Cherry 97 owned and bred by Sam Smiley, Ballynahinch, Co. Down.

Male reserve champion in the non-haltered section and winner of the junior bull class went to Ballyvesey Robocop owned by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards & Michelle McCauley) bred by Robert Davis of Templepatrick, Co. Antrim.

Reserve female champion and winner of the intermediate heifer class in the non-haltered section went to Linglass Midsummer owned and bred by Sally Crowe, Keiss, Scotland.

MAGNIFICENT MOILIES ONLINE SALE

It has been a busy time for the Irish Moiled Cattle Society team and breeders with the online show just coming to an end and the fast-approaching H & H Magnificent Moilie Online Sale which will be taking place from noon Thursday 25th Sept concluding noon Saturday 27th Sept.

The online catalogue will be released by H & H shortly; meantime, please follow the Irish Moiled Cattle Society social media pages to view the sale entries ahead of the release of the catalogue. The advice is as always don’t leave it too late to register with Harrison & Hetherington, Auctioneers, Carlisle.

For any more information please contact the breed secretary Gillian Steele by WhatsApp on ++44 7842185008.

RESULTS

HALTERED SECTION

SENIOR COW CLASS: 1st Ravelgen Bidi – M & R Garrett; 2nd Burren Princess Pandora - N & M Moilies; 3rd Ravelglen Diamond 105 – Brian O’Kane; 4th Woodbine Belle – Mr & Mrs A. Stone; 5th Birdwood GiGi – Cian Elliott; 6th Sunbeck Eliza – Ruth Mulvany

SENIOR BULL CLASS: 1st Woodbine Casper – Brian O’Kane

INTERMEDIATE HEIFER CLASS: 1st Woodhouse Priscilla – Mr & Mrs A Stone; 2nd Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0635 – S & F Cusack; 3rd Ballygarden Moselle – S & F Cusack

JUNIOR HEIFER CLASS: 1st Ravelglen Ramona 584 – Brian O’Kane; 2nd Curraghnakeely Lily 0652 – N & M Moilies; 3rd Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0645 – N & M Moilies; 4th Ravelglen Ramona 2654 – Brian O’Kane

HEIFER CALF CLASS: 1st Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0694 – N & M Moilies; 2nd Glassdrummond Shamrock – Sam Smiley; 3rd Ballyreagh Crocus 6821 – N & M Moilies; 4th Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0683 – N & M Moilies; 5th Birdwood Nancy – Cian Elliott; 6th Glassdrummond Cherry 146 – Sam Smiley

BULL CALF CLASS: 1st Rockhill Alan – Joe Boycel; 2nd Burren Bertie – N & M Moilies; 3rd Burren Bassett – N & M Moilies; 4th Ravelglen Cuchalainn – Brian O’Kane

HALTERED CHAMPIONSHIP

Female Champion – Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0694 – N & M Moilies

Female Reserve Champion – Ravelglen Ramona 584 – Brian O’Kane

Male Champion – Woodbine Casper – Brian O’Kane

Male Reserve Champion – Rockhill Alan – Joe Boyce

OVERALL HALTERED CHAMPION – Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0694 - N & M Moilies

RESERVE OVERALL HALTERED CHAMPION – Woodbine Casper – Brian O’Kane

NON-HALTERED SECTION

SENIOR COW CLASS: 1st Glassdrummond Cherry 97 – Sam Smiley; 2nd Beechmount Bernie – Kathryn Kendall; 3rd Curraghnakeely Pandora 558 – Joe Boyce; 4th Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0542 – N & M Moilies; 5th Glassdrummond Cherry 127 – Sam Smiley; 6th Curraghnakeely Cherry 0518 – N & M Moilies

SENIOR BULL CLASS: 1st Glassdrummond Magician 2546 – M & R Garrett; 2nd Curraghnakeely Masterpiece – Sam Smiley; 3rd Croaghgorm Limited Edition – William Halligan; 4th Ravelglen Tadhg – Kathryn Kendall

INTERMEDIATE HEIFER CLASS: 1st Linglass Midsummer – Sally Crowe; 2nd Beechmount Annalise – Kathryn Kendall; 3rd Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0625; 4th Molenemeg Maggie – William Halligan; 5th Beechmount Charlie – Kathryn Kendall; 6th Ballyreagh Lily 0673 – N & M Moilies

INTERMEDIATE BULL CLASS: 1st Curraghnakeely Sportsman 0633 – N & M Moilies

JUNIOR HEIFER CLASS: 1st Glassdrummond Cherry 144 – Sam Smiley; 2nd Molenemeg Kim – William Halligan

JUNIOR BULL CLASS: 1st Ballyvesey Robocop – N & M Moilies; 2nd Sommerville Teeshan 3030 – N & M Moilies

HEIFER CALF CLASS: 1st Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0678 – N & M Moilies; 2nd Sommerville Violet 3037 – M & R Garrett; 3rd Ballyreagh Lily 6822 – N & M Moilies; 4th Borora Erin – Kathleen O’Reilly; 5th Molenemeg – William Halligan; 6th Linglass Buddliah – Sally Crowe

BULL CALF CLASS: 1st Glassdrummond Maestro 2686 – Sam Smiley; 2nd Ravelgenn Fionn – Brian O’Kane; 3rd Molenemeg Quinten – William Halligan

Non-haltered championship

Male champion – Glassdrummond Magician 2546 – M & R Garrett

Male reserve champion – Ballyvesey Robocop – N & M Moilies

Female champion – Glassdrummond Cherry 97 – Sam Smiley

Female reserve champion – Linglass Mindsummer – Sally Crowe

Overall non-haltered champion – Glassdrummond Magician 2546 – M & R Garrett

Overall non-haltered reserve champion - Glassdrummond Cherry 97 – Sam Smiley

Champion of champions

Overall supreme champion - Glassdrummond Magician 2546 - M & R Garrett

Reserve overall supreme champion - Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0694 - N & M Moilies

Woodhouse Priscilla - winner of the Haltered Intermediate heifer class - Presented by Mr & Mrs A. Stone

Ravelglen Ramona 584 - Reserve Haltered Female Champion and winner of the haltered junior heifer class - Presented by Brian O'Kane

Linglass Midsummer -Reserve Non-Haltered Female Champion and winner of the non-haltered Intermediate heifer class - Presented by Sally Crowe