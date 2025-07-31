Glebefarm North Country Cheviot Rams set to sell online

The sale will take place online during the weekend of 9th August, with bidding closing from 7pm on Monday 11th using the popular marteye portal in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington Auctioneers.

The popularity of the North Country Cheviot has soared over the years as their versatility and ability to excel in demanding conditions has made them a real favourite with hill farmers as they can be seen to add value to the bottom line.

The Shaws focused on adapting their breeding strategy on 2018 when they sourced the very best North Country Cheviots from leading flocks such as Wardshill, Allanshaws and Broomhillbank who were on the top of the breeding game on the mainland. These purchases included Allanshaws Vantastic and Allanshaws Crystal who have proved their worth as stock rams within the Glebefarm flock.

Whilst the aim has been to produce stock that will excel on commercial farms, Alfie has been fortunate to have attracted considerable attention from NCC breeders, with stock rams being exported also. These include Glebefarm Class Act who was sold privately to Allanshaws, and then went on to breed the Highland Show Champion in 2024. He also was behind Allanshaws Eye Candy who set a breed record price of 15,000 guineas when sold at Lockerbie in ’24.

Indeed, it is Class Act who is behind the heart of the Glebefarm flock having sired the stock ewes. These have then been paired with Allanshaws Crystal resulting in the powerful rams offered for sale.

With a successful photography business keeping Alfie on the road most of the time, and a growing Beef Shorthorn herd, there is fierce competition for both forage and time management on the Glebefarm holding. The simple fact of the matter is that both North Country Cheviot and Beef Shorthorns can excel in low input systems which is key to profitability on so many farms now.

Alfie added: “We have been impressed with the ability of the NCC ewe to get on and do her business with minimal intervention. Lambing rates of 175-180% are recorded annually, with lambs quick to get to their feet and suck. The ewes are easy fleshing types which is running down through to the lambs, and ensuring they are adding significant value to our bottom line.”

The sale comprises of the entire 2023 crop of rams, and all are sired by Allanshaws Crystal.

They have not been pampered for the sale and are ready for work straight away. All stock are ready for immediate export to the UK and Southern Ireland. In addition, all are scrapie monitored and MC accredited.

A fully illustrated catalogue is now available to view online through marteye, and pre-sale viewing is welcome on farm Friday 8th and Saturday 9th August between 2-8pm at 33 Tobermesson Road, Dungannon. For pre sale enquiries contact Alfie 07775730000 Elaine 07876325052.

1 . The Shaws North Country Cheviot flock are commercially ran on a low input management system. They have excelled despite tight stock rates and high competition for forage..jpg The Shaws North Country Cheviot flock are commercially ran on a low input management system. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . Visitors are welcome to view the Glebefarm North Country Cheviot Rams on farm 8th & 9th August from 2pm to 8pm.jpg Visitors are welcome to view the Glebefarm North Country Cheviot Rams on farm 8th & 9th August from 2pm to 8pm. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

3 . Glebefarm Class Act sired the Highland Show Champion in 2024 for the Allanshaws flock.jpg Glebefarm Class Act sired the Highland Show Champion in 2024 for the Allanshaws flock. Photo: freelance Photo Sales