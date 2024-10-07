176 members entered 2,008 pigeons, competing for £6,903.00 in pools and prize money. The pigeons were released at 9.30am in calm conditions and the race was a bit of a test. Many congratulations to G Buckley & Son from Annaghmore who have had an outstanding season 3 x 1st Open in the NIPA and National Champion in the INFC for the first time also collecting a number of the average cups.

Provisional top five in each section in today’s race.

North Section - 1 & 2 Glen Buckley & Son Annaghmore velocities 1307 & 1294, 3 S. Eglington Bondhill velocity 1291, 4 & 5 E. & M. Curran Armagh velocities 1280 & 1266.

Middle Section - 1 & 4 & 5 Keith Allister Monaghan velocities 1238 & 1202 X 2, 2 J. Boothman & Son Blanchardstown velocity 1216, 3 L. Duffy Blanchardstown velocity 1213.

South Section - 1 & 3 Derek Walsh St. Paul’s Waterford velocities 1210 & 1148, 2 & 4 & 5 F. Cullen & K. Mroczek Blackwater RPC velocities 1168 & 1130 & 1129. All positions are subject to correction.

INFC Race report by Homer -

G Buckley & Son of Annaghmore, - 1st, 2nd & 6th North Sect and1st, 2nd & 6th Open INFC vel 1307, 1294 & 1263 flying 229 miles and winning £475 and Tom Marshall Cup & Diploma.

An outstanding season completed for the high flying G Buckley & Sons from Annaghmore major success in both the NIPA and INFC, I will hopefully have a report on this loft later in the year.

Stevie Eglington of Bondhill Social, - 3rd, 7th & 8th North Sect vel 1291, 1244 and 1244 flying 229 miles winning £225.

Well done Stevie Eglington taking 3 positions in the Top 10 of the national. These pigeons are the same line that topped NIPA Section H in previous years when he raced in Omagh.

E & M Curran of Armagh HPS, 4th & 5th North Sect vel 1280 and 1266 flying 218 miles winning £154.

Keith Allister of Monaghan, - 1st, 4th & 5th Middle Sect vel 1238, 1202 ands 1202 flying 208 miles winning £280 and Framed Diploma.

1st section Gus Janseen was bred by my pals Harris Brothers down in Bray isrf. 4th & 5th Home bred Hermen Cuesters. All 3 pigeons flew the full young bird program and all 3 flew the channel out of Dale, where the 1st pigeon was 3rd club behind 2 loft mate and finished 9th National. Keith Allister is a top racer in the Monaghan HPS, over the years has a long list of success both in the NIPA up to 1st Open and with the INFC as well especially Skibbereen.

J Boothman & Son Jnr of Blanchardstown, - 2nd Middle Sect vel 1216 flying 176 mies winning £122.

Lee Duffy of Blanchardstown, - 3rd Middle Sect vel 1213 flying 176 miles winning £97.

Sire of the 3rd Sect is a proven breeder – he is a double grandson of Patrick Boeckx Sagan. Bred by Steve Foster. Dam of 3rd Sect bred by Derek Nicholls of Premier Stud. This hen bred a winner in her first nest this year. She is a direct daughter of Super Hermans when paird to Kittlena a direct daughter of Kittle. Many thanks Lee.

Derek Walsh of St Paul’s Waterford, - 1st & 3rd South Sect vels 1210 and 1148 flying 105 miles winning £50 and Framed Diploma.

Derek Walsh from Waterford has won this race a number of times, as recent as 2021 he won both OB & YB Nationals in the same season from Skibbereen, never been done before. His bloodlines are famous across the world.

F Cullen & K Mroczek of Blackwater RPC, - 2nd, 4th & 5th South Sect vels 1168, 1130 and 1129 flying 138 miles winning £46.

Good result for this loft with birds finishing 2nd, 4th and 5th in the South Section. I got some brief details from Fran. First bird 05 was Owen Markey Blue hen 1st Club Skibbereen, 2nd Club Mallow, 3rd Club Kilworth and 9th Club Castletown. 2nd South Sect INFC & 55th Open. The second bird 87 was also down from an Owen Markey pair and the third arrival 42 down from Owen Markey and Mark Caudwell pairing. The 4th bird was the lofts favourite but finished 5th South Section.

Results INFC Skibbereen YB National

INFC Skibbereen YB National North Section 137/1623 – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1307, G Buckley & Son 1294, S Eglington Bondhill 1291, E & M Curran Armagh 1280, E & M Curran 1266, G Buckley & Son 1263, S Eglington 1244, 1244, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1238, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1235, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1225, D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1224, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1223, O & M Monaghan Colin 1221, Jeff Greenaway 1221, Larkin Bros Meadows 1221, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1219, Jeff Greenaway 1217, D McElhone Eastwy 1216, D McElhone 1214.

INFC Skibbereen YB National Middle Section 34/313 – K Allister Monaghan 1238, J Boothman & Son Jnr Blanchardstown 1216, Lee Duffy Blanchardstown 1213, K Allister 1202, K Allisterv 1202, B & C Bonnie Tallagh & District 1197, Lee Duffy 1184, J Boothman & Son Jnr 1169, Lee Duffy 1166, Devine & Hilmi Skerries 1165.

INFC Skibbereen YB National South Section 5/72 – D Walsh St Pauls Waterford 1210, Cullen & Mroczek Blackwater RPC 1168, D Walsh 1148, Cullen & Mroczek 1130, Cullen & Mroczek 1129.

NIPA Skibbereen (INFC) YB National - G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1307, G Buckley & Son 1294, S Eglington Bondhill 1291, E & M Curran Armagh 1280, E & M Curran 1266, G Buckley & Son 1263, S Eglington 1244, 1244, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1238, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1235, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1225, D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1224, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1223, O & M Monaghan Colin 1221, Jeff Greenaway 1221, Larkin Bros Meadows 1221, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1219, Jeff Greenaway 1217, D McElhone Eastwy 1216, D McElhone 1214.

Irish SR Fed Skibbereen YB Nat (INFC) – J Boothman & Son Jnr Blanchardstown 1216, Lee Duffy Blanchardstown 1213, B & C Bonnie Tallaght & Dist 1197, Lee Duffy 1184, J Boothman & Son Jnr 1169, Lee Duffy 1166, Tom Kavanagh Drogheda & Dist 1161, W & B Furlong & Bell Dublin North County 1150, Cully & Grogan Finglas 1150, W & B Furlong & Bell 1149.

East Antrim INFC Skibbereen YB Nat – D McElhone Eastway 1216, D McElhone 1214, K Doherty Fortfield 1197, A & T Agnew Ballyclare & Dist 1189, K Doherty 1179, J Burrows Eastway 1168, Johnton Bros Fortfield 1167, D McElhone 1160, K Doherty 1151, A & T Agnew 1148.

South Leinster Fed Skibbereen (INFC) – Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder 1014, 1014, 1012.

Mid Antrim Combine INFC Skibbereen YB Nat 20/09/24 –

'Double 8' tops Combine from tough Skibbereen

The final young bird race of the season was the Infc Skibbereen young bird National flown on Friday 20th September. Birds were liberated in County Cork at 9.30am in easterly winds and a tough race followed for the youngsters. Best bird in the mid Antrim area was timed by Danny Dixon of Dunloy on 1214 to win 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 21st North Section and 23rd Open 2008 birds. Danny's winner is the same way bred as his 'Centre Cock' being out of a son of 'Dixie Chic' when paired to his good Vandenbrande 'Alphabet hen'. Another top result for Danny who's fresh from winning 1st Open INFC Penzance YB National with 'Venus' last week.

Runner up in the Combine were the Ballymena & District winners Keith, Ken, Callum & Lewis Kernohan on 1155 and finished 81st Open. Their winner was the second bird last week from Nipa Dunmanway National winning 7th Section & 99th Open. This one was in a kit from O'Roory Hill Stud and is Jacobs x Ver Voort/Baadjou. Gary Gibson had the best Cullybackey bird on 1146 and placed 99th, 123rd, 156th & 163rd Open. His winner was bred by club mate Iain McNaghten.

Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen - D Dixon Rasharkin 1214, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1155, G Gibson Cullybackey 1146, G Gibson Cullybackey 1136, D Dixon Rasharkin 1134, G Gibson Cullybackey 1125, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1098, G Gibson Cullybackey 1092, D Dixon Rasharkin 1083, D Dixon Rasharkin 1074, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1059, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1038, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1035, A Darragh Cullybackey 1031. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

INFC Centre/Stations Skibbereen YB Nat – subject to correction

Portadown Centre Skibbereen – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1307, 1294, S Eglington Bondhill Soc 1291, E & M Curran Armagh 1280, 1266, G Buckley & Son 1263, S Eglington 1244, 1244, K Allister Monaghan 1238, B Morgan Coalisland 1231, D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1224, Larkin Bros Meadows 1221, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1209, 1209, K Allister 1202, 1202, R Cassells Edgarstown 1201, Larkin Bros 1201, D Calvin Bondhill 1195, 1189.

Banbridge Centre Skibbereen – J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1235, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1223, J Greenaway 121, J Greenaway 1217, M/M Stevenson Dromara 1186, E McAlinden 1179, S Ogle 1172, J Brush Drumnavaddy 1167, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1165, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1162, W McDowell & Son 1162, W Chambers Newry & Dist 1161, W McDowell & Son 1159, McCracken Bros Banbrige 1158, Herman McAvoy Harmony 1155, M/M Stevenson 1149, E McAlinden 1148, S Ogle 1146, M/M Stevenson 1145, F Simpson Banbridge 1145.

Coleraine Centre Skibbereen – D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1219, D Dixon Ballymoney 1214, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1203, D & H Stuart 1164, D Dixon 1134, D & H Stuart 1131, 1120, S Diamond 1114, C McCook Ballymoney 1099, S Diamond 1090, 1088, D Dixon 1083.

Balbriggan Station Skibbereen – J Boothman & Son 1216, Lee Duffy 1213, 1184, J Boothman & Son 1169, Lee Duffy 1266, Devine & Milmi 1165, T Kavanagh 1161, P Rock & Son 1158, W & B Furlong & Bell 1150, Cully & Grogan 1150.

Muckamore Centre Skibbereen – D McElhone Eastway 1216, 1214, K Doherty Fortfield 1213, 1197, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1189, K Doherty 1179, J Burrows Eastway 1168, D McElhone 1160, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1155, K Doherty 1151, A & T Agnew 1148, G Gibson Cullybackey 1146, A O’Hanlon 1143, J Burrows 1138, G Gibson 1136, J & D Braniff 1136, D McElhone 1126, G Gibson 1125, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1125, D McElhone 1115.

Sallynoggin Station Skibbereen – B & C Bonnie 1197, 1042, 964, Vincent Brady Jnr 730, M McCabe & Son 709.

INFC Clubs YB Skibbereen

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1307, 1294, 1263, J & E Calvin 1209, 1202, G Buckley & Son 1162, 1159, 1157, 1149, 1137, 1137, J & E Calvin 1131.

Bondhill Social – Stevie Eglington 1291, 1244, 1244, Davy Calvin 1195, 1189, Stevie Edlington 1174, 1169, Davy Calvin 1154, 1150, Stevie Eglington 1142, Davy Calvin 112, 1124.

Armagh HPS – E & M Curran 1280, 1266, R Parkes & Son 1144, 1131. E & M Curran were well placed with two birds, well done.

Coalisland & District – Brendan Morgan 1238, 1176, 1134.

Monaghan HPS 2/40 – K Allister 1238, 1202, 1202, 1146, 1126, R Mulligan 1081. Monaghan results for today's final INFC young bird race from Skibbereen. The two in form lofts sent 40 birds. In what turned to be a very tough race Keith Allister’s team where well up in leading batches taking the first 5 positions that should also do well in the section and open. Well done Keith and also, well done Richard Mulligan taking 6th.

Hillsborough & Maze – Jeff Greenaway 1235, I Rollins & Son 1225, Jeff Greenaway 1221, 1217, E Russell 1171, Gary Marsden 1126.

Loughgall – D C & P McArdle 1224, Sam Corrigan 1132, D C & P McArdle 1127, 1126.

Drumnavaddy INV HPS – S Ogle 1223, E McAlinden 1179, S Ogle 1172, J Brush 1167, W McDowell & Son 1162, 1159, E McAlinden 1148, S Ogle 1146, 1137, 1135. Congratulations to Sammy Ogle on winning Drumnavaddy from the last race of the season Skibbereen INFC.

Colin HPS – O & M Monaghan 1221, 1201, 1169, J Gregory & Sons 1127, O & M Monaghan 1126.

Meadows HPS 5/53 – Larkin Bros 1221, 1201, Matt McCabe 1188, Larkin Bros 1175, G Douglas 1144, 1136, Larkin Bros 1129, 1121, 1094. Congratulations to the senior Larkin Bros on a very impressive card from a very difficult YB Nat. Well done to all in the result.

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS – S Ogle 1223, E McAlinden 1179, S Ogle 1172, J Brush 1167, W McDowell 7 Son 1162, 1159, E McAlinden 1148, S Ogle 1146, 1137, 1135.

Ballymoney HPS 333 – D& H Stuart 1219, D Dixon 1214, D & H Stuart 1164, D Dixon 1134.

Eastway HPS – D McElhone 1216, 1214, J Burrows 1168, D McElhone 1160, J Burrows 1138, D McElhone 1126, 1115.

Blanchardstown RPC – J Boothman & Son Jnr 1216, Lee Duffy 1213, 1184, J Boothman & Son Jnr 1169, Lee Duffy 1166, J Boothman & Son Jnr 1146, 1143, Lee Duffy 1120, 1112, J Boothman & Son Jnr 1104.

Fortfield - K Doherty 1213, 1197, 1179, Johnston Bros 1167, K Doherty 1151, A O’Hanlon 1143, G Smyth 1131, Johnston Bros 1110.

St Pauls – D Walsh 1210, 1148.

Newtownbreda – B Hogg & Son 1204, 1154, B Hogg & Son 1136, S Casement & Son 1130, B Hogg & Son 1126, S Casement & Son 1113.

Coleraine Premier – S Diamond 1203.

Edgarstown HPS – R Cassells 1201, G & C Simmons 155, T McClean 1132, 1131, 1117, 1109, R Cassells 1101, T Mclean 1092, G & C Simmons 1078, R Cassells 1064. Well done Richard taking another fine win and following on from his win last Friday from Penzance. His winner is a full sister to last week’s winner. Well done to all in the result. That brings the 2024 race season to a close. well done to all the winners throughout the year.

Tallagh & District – B & C Bonnie 1197.

Ballyclare & District – A & T Agnew 1189, 1148.

Dromara – Mr & Mrs Stevenson 1186, 1149, 1145, Darren Aiken 1137, 1133, M Russell 1123.

Markethill – Humphries & Baird 1183, 1168, 1144, 1142.

Blackwater RPC – Cullen & Mroczek 1168, 1130, 1129, 1129.

Skerries – Devine & Hilmi 1165.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1165, D Mawhinney & Son 1159, G & P Lavery 1107.

Gilford & District RPS – A Feeney & Son 1164, C & H Beattie 1152, 1129, 1110, A Feeney & Son 1062, 1055, C & H Beattie 1015, A Feeney & Son 995. 962, 954.

Dromore HPS – Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1162, 1132.

Lurgan Social – J P Nelson 1162, K Henderson & Son 1152, S Anderson & Son 1133, 1126, J Douglas & Son 1126, 1114.

Newry & District – W Chambers 1161, J J McCabe & Son 1116. Congratulations to William Chambers on winning the race from Skibbereen. The winner is steeped in the best of the Maguire family bloodlines. The sire is on loan from from Mark atm and the dam was bought in a charity auction in 2018 donated by Malachy Maguire. The same hen won the INFC Penzance race in the club also.

Drogheda & District – Tom Kavanagh 1161.

Grosvenor – P & K McCarthy 1160.

Banbridge – McCracken Bros 1158, F Simpson 1145, McCracken Bros 1129.

Dublin Northeast – Prock & Son 1158.

Harmony HPS – Herman McAvoy 1155, Steven Delaney 1125.

Ballymena & District HPS – K & K Kernohan & Sons 1155, 1059, 1035, 1013, Blair & Rankin 988, 986.

Lagan Valley RPC – John Taggart & Son 1152, 1142, J & J Taggart 1139, 1137.

Dublin North County – W & B Furlong & Bell 1150, 1149, 1142.

Finglas – Cully & Grogan 1150, 1135, D Cummins 1116, 1106.

Cullybackey HPS – G Gibson 1146, 1136, 1125.

Dundonald – Mark Foulis 119Myles Kincaid McCann & Auld 1126.

Lisburn & District 4/35 – Hugh Dalzell 1141, R Topping & Son 1113, Hugh Dalzell 1094, 1069, R Topping & Son 1050, 1034, 1034, 988.

Belmont RPC – R & J Conlane 1140.

Glen HPS – J & D Braniff 1136. 1108.

Cloughey – C & H Cully 1125.

Newtown Kilpedder – Byrne & Bradley 1014, 1014, 1012.

Shankill & District 5/25 - V Brady Jnr 730, M McCabe & Son 709, M/M Curtis 596, I Smith & Son 557, V Brady Jnr, M/M Curtis, M McCabe & Son.

The INFC Committee are grateful once again for all the help at the race marking, and also, all those involved in the various Clock Centres across Ireland including the temporary stations an Edgarstown in Portadown, Newry/Banbridge and Coleraine, every little bit of help is appreciated. On a personal note, many thanks to all those who supplied text and photos for this report or helped in any other way. The more info we get the better job can be done, any little snips, details of the bird itself, plus info on the sire and dam. Any awards won previous, how long in the birds etc. ASAP after the race. Just to finish well done to the Race Control team N Gordon, Peter McKeown, and Jim Armstrong for their efforts. Well done to all concerned when they have success, they need congratulated. For this season I featured Clubs/Feds and Combines and added some photos not included in the Top 10 report giving some extra coverage on performance. Remember the Top 10 bird info is required for the overall race report in every race, contact details are published in the Race Entry Booklet.

Race report update

Kings Cup update Gary & Mark Doyle of Arklow. A best ever season for this loft knocking on the door in the big races, this season 4th Open Yearling Nat Penzance and 2nd Open INFC in the Kings Cup. Mark wrote our second Kings Cup was a yearling hen raced on the roundabout system. She was never paired and never showed interest in pairing but her condition in the lead up to the Kings Cup had made her a candidate for the race! She was in super order, so she had to go. Her breeding is from a 2015 racer now breeder the 71 cock been a son of Blue Bingo, a winner on the road and proven breeder already sire to the bude winner weeks prior to the Kings Cup. The dam been a direct daughter of Roland Jansens De Krak winner of 5x1st prizes.

Irish National Flying Club -Trophy and Award Winners 2024

King George V Challenge Cup - Saint Allouestre. Grand National old bird race winner. D. Kinsella Gorey R.P.C. Vel. 1195.

Nelson Vase - Saint Allouestre O.B. - 1st RPRA member after winner in the Kings Cup race. Ronnie Williamson Newry & District H.P.S. Vel. 1082.

Gilliland Cup - Saint Allouestre O.B. - 1st IHU member after winner in the Kings Cup race. G. & M. Doyle Arklow United R.P.C. Vel. 1122.

East Down Combine Cup - Saint Allouestre O.B. - 1st E.D.C. member in the Kings Cup race. J. Cleland Annsborough H.P.S. Vel. 1044.

Ulster Federation Cup –Saint Allouestre O.B. - 1st Ulster Federation member in the Kings Cup race. Johnston Bros. Fortfield Vel. 906.

N.I.P.A. Cup - Saint Allouestre O.B - 1st NIPA member in the Kings Cup race. Ronnie Willianson Newry & District H.P.S. Vel. 1082.

Joe Cullen Memorial Cup - Saint Allouestre O.B.-1st East Coast Fed. member in the Kings Cup race. Devine & Hilmi Skerries R.P.C. Vel. 954.

Billy Ingle Trophy - Saint Allouestre O.B.-1st Irish South Road Federation member in the Kings Cup race.P. Rock & Son Dublin Northeast R.P.C. Vel. 1060.

S.L.F. Cup - Saint Allouestre O.B.-1st South Leinster Fed. member in the Kings Cup race. D. Kinsella Gorey R.P.C. Vel. 1195.

Duddy Extreme Distance Trophy - Saint Allouestre O.B. Furthest flying member in the King’s Cup open prizes. J. Walker Ballymoney H.P.S. (523 Miles ) 70th Open Vel. 719.

Harkness Rose Bowl - Saint Allouestre O.B. - Best two bird average Kings Cup. A. Thompson Ballyclare & District H.P.S. Vel. 983.

Joe Doheny Cup - Saint Allouestre O.B. Single bird challenge Kings Cup race. E. Murtagh & Sons Indvidual North Vel. 1028.

Robinson Trophy - Saint Allouestre O.B. 14th position in the Kings Cup. Gordon Bros. & Sons Killyleagh Central Vel. 976.

McCloud Cup - Saint Allouestre O.B.- 1st Yearling in the Kings Cup. D. Kinsella Gorey R.P.C. Vel. 1195.

Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup - Skibbereen O.B Inland National. Devine & Hilmi Skerries R.P.C. Vel. 1606.

Gerald Delaney Trophy - Skibbereen O.B. - Best section winning velocity after winning section. Byrne & Bradley Newtown Kilpedder R.P.C. Vel. 1542.

Framed Diploma - Skibbereen O.B. - Lowest section winning velocity. J. Trimble & Grandson Annalong H.P.S. Vel. 1511.

Friendship Cup - Penzance O.B. - Friendship National. G. Douglas Meadows H. P.S. Vel. 1141.

British Barcelona Club Trophy - Penzance O.B. - 2nd position in the Friendship National. McCracken Bros. Banbridge H.P.S. Vel. 1128.

John Millar Logistics Trophy - Penzance O.B. - 1st member in the section not winning the open Friendship National.D. Cummins Finglas R.P.C. Vel. 1119.

Henry Beattie & Son Trophy - Penzance O.B. - Best two bird average Friendship National. Ron Williamson Bondhill Social H.P.S. Vel. 1121.

Irvine Trophy - Best Average O.B. Nationals Penzance Friendship and Saint Allouestre.G. & M. Doyle Arklow United R.P.C. Vel. 1096.

Nelson Corry Trophy - Penzance Yearling National. D. Mooney Dublin North County R.P.C. Vel. 1317.

James McGrugan Memorial Cup - Penzance Yearling National - Section winner not winning the open. G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1304.

Sam Buckley Memorial Cup - Best two bird average Penzance Yearling National. G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1304.

Charles Ingle Memorial Trophy- 10th Open position Penzance Yearling National. K. Murray Killyleagh & District H.P.S. Vel. 1274.

J.M.K. McGugan Perpetual Cup – Penzance YB. Channel Grand National. D. Dixon Ballymoney H.P.S. Vel. 1515.

William Erwin Memorial Cup – Penzance - 1st South Section in Channel Y.B. National. R. Mulligan Monaghan Vel. 1474.

De-Scheemaecker Trophy - Penzance Y.B - Best two bird average in Channel Y.B. National. Martin Graham Ballymena & District H.P.S. Vel. 1501.

Tom Marshall Trophy – Skibbereen Y.B. Inland National. G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1307.

Framed Diploma - Skibbereen Y.B. Inland National Middle section winner. K. Allister Monaghen Vel. 1238.

Framed Diploma - Skibbereen Y.B. Inland National South section winner. D. Walsh St. Paul’s R.P.C. Waterford. Vel. 1210.

J. Gilmour Memorial Cup. Best average Saint Allouestre O. B. and Penzance Yearling Nationals. G. & M. Doyle Arklow United R.P.C. Vel. 1176.

A. Darragh Cup. Best average Penzance Yearling and Penzance Friendship Nationals. G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1174.

Jarvis Cup. Best Average Penzance and Skibbereen Y.B. Nationals. G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1403.

Rhead Trophy. Best Average Saint Allouestre O.B. and Penzance Y.B. Nationals. G. & M Doyle Arklow United R.P.C. Vel. 1212.

Diamond Cup. Best Average Saint Allouestre O.B. Penzance Yearling and Penzance Y.B. Nationals. G. & M Doyle Arklow United R.P.C. Vel. 1233.

Harkers Trophy. Best Average Penzance Yearling and Penzance Y. B. Nationals. G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1389

Robin Duddy Trophy. Penzance Y. B. Furthest flying member in the Penzance Young Bird channel national open prizes. D. & H. Stuart Ballymoney H.P.S. 24th Open (346 miles) Vel. 1469

Charles Hunniford Memorial Trophy. Best average (North Section) Skibbereen O.B. & Y.B. nationals. I. Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. Vel. 1329.

The New North Cup. Best Average Penzance Yearling, Saint Allouestre Kings Cup, Penzance Friendship, Penzance Young Bird Nationals. G. & M. Doyle Arklow United R.P.C. Vel. 1190.

President’s Cup. Best Average Saint Allouestre Kings Cup, Penzance Yearling, Penzance Y.B. and Skibbereen Y.B. Nationals. G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1192.

De-Scheemaecker Trophy. Runner up best average all races. P. Rock & Son Dublin Northeast R.P.C. Vel. 1137.

Erwin Trophy. Best Average all races. G. Buckley & Son Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1 1179.

Ladies Prizes won by - Devine & Hilmi *** D. Mooney *** D. Kinsella *** G. Douglas *** D. Dixon *** G. Buckley & Son.

Framed diplomas sponsored by Danny Dixon of Dunloy.

Saint Allouestre Single Bird Challenge - 1st E. Murtagh & Sons Individual North. 2nd McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar H.P.S. 3rd A. Thompson Ballyclare & District H.P.S.

The annual presentation of awards and dinner will take place at the Stormont Hotel, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast BT4 3LP on Friday, 29th November 2024 at 7.00pm. Tickets are £36.00. Accommodation if booked through the Irish National Flying Club rates are Single room £110.00, Family Room £130.00 and Double Room £130.00.

