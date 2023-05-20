Global experts to gather in Belfast for energy summit
The Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE) has launched the inaugural Northern Ireland Energy Summit – a one-day conference that will see global experts, government and energy industry leaders gather in Belfast this June.
Keynote speakers at the Summit, which is supported by corporate law firm A&L Goodbody, NIE Networks, SONI and Transmission Investment will include:
- Senior US government official;
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Jayne Brady, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service;
- Kersti Berge, Director of Energy Climate Change, Scottish Executive;
- Dr Xavier Garcia Casals, Senior Expert on Energy Transition, International Renewable Energy Agency;
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Professor Mark Ferguson, Chairman of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Board and former Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland; and
- Professor David Rooney, Professor of Chemical Engineering, Queen’s University Belfast.
Taking place in the ICC Belfast on Wednesday 21 June, the Northern Ireland Energy Summit will be chaired by BBC Economics and Business Editor John Campbell.
The event will focus on building an informed consensus on how best to take Northern Ireland forward in meeting its renewable energy targets and net-zero ambitions, whilst driving 10X economic growth across innovation, sustainability and inclusion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more information please visit: www.nienergysummit.com.