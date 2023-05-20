Global experts to gather in Belfast for energy summit

​Keynote speakers at the Summit, which is supported by corporate law firm A&L Goodbody, NIE Networks, SONI and Transmission Investment will include:

- Senior US government official;

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Jayne Brady, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service;

Pictured (L-R) are: Keith Morrison, Project Director, Transmission Investment; Alan Campbell, Managing Director, SONI; Mike Brennan, Permanent Secretary, Department for the Economy; Ronan McKeown, Customer and Market Services Director, NIE Networks; Trevor Haslett, Chairman, CASE; Martin Doherty, Centre Manager, CASE; Micaela Diver, Partner, A&L Goodbody, Mark Stockdale, Partner, A&L Goodbody.

- Kersti Berge, Director of Energy Climate Change, Scottish Executive;

- Dr Xavier Garcia Casals, Senior Expert on Energy Transition, International Renewable Energy Agency;

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Professor Mark Ferguson, Chairman of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Board and former Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland; and

- Professor David Rooney, Professor of Chemical Engineering, Queen’s University Belfast.

Taking place in the ICC Belfast on Wednesday 21 June, the Northern Ireland Energy Summit will be chaired by BBC Economics and Business Editor John Campbell.

The event will focus on building an informed consensus on how best to take Northern Ireland forward in meeting its renewable energy targets and net-zero ambitions, whilst driving 10X economic growth across innovation, sustainability and inclusion.

Advertisement

Advertisement