GNG Credit Limited becomes corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is pleased to announce that GNG Credit Limited has become its newest corporate member.

​GNG Credit Limited has been operating as a finance broker for over 25 years specialising in the agriculture sector, serving customers across Northern Ireland with their asset finance, hire purchase and business loan needs.

Gareth McAllister, joint managing director of GNG Credit Limited said: “We’re delighted to join the corporate membership of the UFU. Being farmers ourselves we are extremely passionate about the industry and what the future holds.

“The UFU will play a key role in helping to shape future policy changes and ultimately the ongoing success of the industry. We’re glad to be able to play our part supporting the organisation moving forward.”

Craig Scott UFU corporate sales executive pictured with Gareth McAllister managing director and Noel Gibson managing director.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott added: “I am delighted to welcome GNG Credit Limited on board as the UFU’s newest corporate member. Both Gareth and Noel are from a farming background and their knowledge in both farming and finance industries will be of great benefit to our members.”

For more information on GNG Credit Limited contact Gareth McAllister on 07535 153331, or Noel Gibson on 07977 137120. Alternatively, email [email protected] or visit www.gngcredit.com.