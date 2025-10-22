Goldies claim Victory at the Carlisle October Sale

With the number of bulls sold up and averages rising significantly on the year, there continues to be a strong demand for Limousin bulls and genetics geared towards growth and confirmation along with ease of calving. There was a strong demand from commercial buyers in particular with bulls available to suit all budgets.

Top price for the day was the intermediate male champion and overall champion, Lot 133 Goldies Victory selling for 70,000gns from Bruce T Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries and Galloway. After a successful year in the show ring winning reserve overall champion at the Royal Highland Show 2025 and champion at Dumfries, Victory has lived up to his name. He is sired by the bull Ampertaine Opportunity, stocksire in the Goldies herd and out of the home bred cow Goldies Obsession, who has daughters retained in the herd and sons selling to 14,000gns.

Victory has double F94L myostatin and a Beef Value of LM56, which is in the top 1% for the breed. He has 200 day growth and 400 day growth rates in the top 1% for the breed. Word of this impressive bull caught the interest from buyers across the country, however he took the short journey home to Penrith, after the hammer went down to Messrs Jenkinson, of the Whinfellpark pedigree herd.

Judging the pre-sale show was Mr Craig Douglas of the Whinfellpark herd, Penrith.

He commented: “This was a fantastic display of Limousin bulls, right from the off. There was a fantastic top end and I was honoured to be asked to judge the pre-sale show. My overall champion was the easiest placing of the day. He has great size and power for his age, combined with great depth of muscle and great character. He has everything I would look for in a bull.”

The Goldie family’s success continued selling Lot 143 Goldies Viscount for 32,000gns. Winning reserve intermediate male champion in the pre-sale show, Viscount has double F94L myostatin and has a Beef Value of LM50, which is just outside the top 1% of the breed. He is again sired by Ampertaine Opportunity and out of the homebred cow Goldies Piano, a Goldies Juggler daughter. Viscount won Overall Continental Beef Breeder interbeed champion at the Royal Highland Show 2025. Viscount leaves the realm of Carlisle and heads home to dual ownership of Boden and Davies Ltd, of the Sportsmans pedigree herd, Stockport and Kedzlie Farm Ltd of the Swalesmoor pedigree herd, Lauderdale.

They say good things happen in three’s and it did for Mr Bruce Goldie, whose reserve junior champion bull Lot 195 Goldies Viscounter sold for 15,000gns to commercial buyers Ross Farms and Co Ltd, Gorebridge, Midlothian. This May 2024-born, embryo calf, is sired by Glenrock Redemption, featuring Ampertaine Majestic, Objat and Plumtree Fantastic in his back pedigree. Dam Goldies Joyeuse has had previous success, with daughter Goldies Pamela selling for 18,000gns at the Red Ladies sale. He has a Beef Value of LM45, which is in the top 10% for the breed.

Viscounter also growth traits in the top 10% for the breed. This remarkable sale saw the three Goldie bulls average 40,000gns each.

Rounding off a successful day for Goldies, the team claimed first prize in the Carlisle Group of Three, awarded to the best trio of home-bred bulls.

Miss Sophie Lewis of the Garyvaughan pedigree herd that have bred bulls to £32,000, shadow judged Mr. Douglas, gaining valuable experience to support her promising career in pedigree breeding. A number of talented young handlers also lead bulls in the pre-sale show, showcasing a bright future for the next generation of Limousin breeders.

Going under the hammer for 25,000gns was Lot 153 Wedderburn Vance from Mr J K Hunter, Wedderburn, Aberdeenshire. Born March 2024, Vance is sired by Foxhillfarm Ourbest who has a noted back pedigree including Foxhillfarm Lordofthering, Guards Boomer and Haltcliffe Dancer. Vance, who placed first in class seven, is out of the homebred heifer Wedderburn Sunshine and was born unassisted. He caught the eye of pedigree breeders Robert Neill and Partners, of the Uppernisbet pedigree herd and went home to Roxburghshire.

Selling for 17,000gns was Lot 155 Ampertaine Volvo exhibited by Messrs W J and J McKay, Maghera, Co Derry. This March 2024-born bull was a second prize winner and is sired by Carnew Millreef and out of the homebred cow Ampertaine Origin, who has previously bred Ampertaine Shanghai who sold for 20,000gns. Volvo heads to Longwood Farm Ltd, of the Longwood pedigree herd Risborough.

Reserve overall champion and senior male champion was Lot 102 Cowin Unleashed from Messrs W D D and C James, Caerfyrddin Sir Gaerfyrdd, Carmarthenshire. The

hammer went down on 16,000gns to R G Marrs of the Kinniside pedigree herd, Cleator, Cumbria. Unleashed is sired by Goldies Orinocco and out of the homebred cow Cowin Oelliw. He has a Beef Value of LM47, which is in the top 10% for the breed. Unleashed also has growth rates in the top 10% for the breed.

W P Hughes and Son, Rhosgoch, Anglesey sold four bulls on the day averaging £10,762.50. Their top price bull was Lot 171 Pabo Valencia selling for 16,000gns to Mr R J Shennan, of the Farden pedigree herd, Ayrshire. Valencia, born April 2024, has double F94L myostatin. He is sired by Dolcorsllwyn Brynmor, a Nenuphar son and out of the homebred cow Pabo Nainsi, who is also the sire of AI sire Pabo Rocknroll.

The Hughes family also sold Lot 141 Pabo Vantastic for 11,000gns. He is out of the homebred cow Pabo Mared, a consistent breeder who is the dam of Pabo Oldspice who sold for 16,000gns, Pabo Superspice 19,000gns and Pabo Upandunder 8,5000gns. Vantastic is February 2024-born and has a Beef Value of LM54, which is in the top 1% for the breed. Sired by the renowned Ampertaine Elgin, he was second in class six. He goes home to P M and F M Hill, of the Ugthorpe pedigree herd, Whitby.

Mr J Nimmo, Wishaw, North Lanarkshire sold five bulls averaging £11,865. The pen leader was Lot 186 Maraiscote Vanita selling for 16,000gns to W L and J A Forrester of the Twemlows pedigree herd, Shropshire. Vanita, born April 2024, has double F94L myostatin and a Beef Value of LM58, which is in the top 1% for the breed. He also has growth rates in the top 1% for the breed. He is sired by the herds Irish stock bull Morhan Peter and out of the homebred cow Maraiscote Sanita.

Mr Nimmo also sold two bulls at 14,000gns each, Lot 181 Maraiscote Volt and Lot 187 Maraiscote Verynorth. Both bulls are April 2024-born and have double F94L myostatin.

Maraiscote Volt, who placed first in class 10, is sired by aforementioned Morhan Peter and is out of the homebred cow Maraiscote Pepper, a Bassingfield Machoman daughter. He has a Beef Value of LM56, which is in the top 1% for the breed, and has growth rates in the top 1% for the breed. There was a spark between Volt and buyers Mr A J Clark of the Mayfields pedigree herd, who took him home to Sheffield.

Maraiscote Verynorth, who won junior male champion in the pre-sale show, is sired by the Irish stock bull Sliabh Felim Mourinho and out of the homebred cow Maraiscote North. He has a Beef Value of LM54, which is in the top 1% for the breed, and has growth rates in the top 1% for the breed. Verynorth now resides in York, at the home of J and T Waring, of the pedigree Everpark herd.

Lot 111 Loosebeare Victor walked out of the ring at 14,000gns, presented for sale by Messrs E W Quick and Sons, Crediton, Devon. January 2024-born, he is out of the homebred cow Loosebeare Maporia who is a super milky cow and has bred very well for the herd. He is sired by Seisiog Snowball who has Elite Forever Brill and Wilodge Vantastic in his back pedigree. Victor goes home to A C Simpson and Son of the Mcneil pedigree herd, County Durham.

Mr C Lewis, Welshpool, Powys brought forward Lot 127 Garyvaughan Volvo who sold for 12,000gns. Placing first in class four, Volvo is sired by the herds stock bull Maraiscote Reagan who features Bassingfield Machoman and Millgate Fame in his back pedigree. Born February 2024, he is out of the homebred cow Garyvaughan Surf, a Barrons Olso daughter. Volvo takes the fast lane home to commercial buyers DE and G Davies and Son, Builth Wells.

Also selling for 12,000gns was Lot 131 Beachmount Vito presented for sale by Clive Knox, Kelso, Roxburghshire. Vito is a heifer’s calf, born February 2024-born and is sired by Haltcliffe Roar, a Aultside Meanmachine son, and out of the homebred cow Beachmount Seren. Commercial buyers R Cooke took him home to Abergavenny.

Lot 152 Garrowby Viper from Garrowby Farm, Bugthorpe, York sold for 10,000gns. Born March 2024, he is a Grahams Rooney son and out of the homebred cow Garrowby Roux. Viper has a Beef Value of LM42, which is in the top 10% for the breed. Viper has a short journey home to Brampton, Cumbria with new commercial owners DH and JM Murray.

Messrs W. I. Suddes and Sons sold Lot 166 Cornsay Volcano for 10,000gns to commercial buyers G Mackie, Crieff, Perthshire. Volcano is an April 2024-born bull with double F94L myostatin. He is sired by Scorboro Marabou, who is a Fenomen son and out of the homebred cow Cornsay Iris.

FEMALES

The Carlisle Female Sale took place on Friday, 17th October 2025 at Borderway Mart, auctioned by James Little. The sale achieved a top price of 14,000gns and a sale average of £5,120.

Mr M and F Burns of the Shaws herd, Ayrshire presented 22 lots for a reduction sale in a bid to generate the capital needed to purchase the farm where they have lived for the past 12 years. Their focus has been on quality over quantity, producing strong, functional females with excellent maternal traits and milking ability.

A further 26 lots were forward for a reduction sale from the Tomlinson herd based in Nottinghamshire.

Top price female for the day selling for 14,000gns was Lot 5 Shaws Nigella from the Shaws herd. Born June 2017, Nigella is out of Dynamite Gabriella and is sired by Powerhouse Elite who has a back pedigree featuring Objat, Dauphin and Rocky. Nigella is PD’d in calf to Foxhillfarm Ourbest. Her May 2025 born heifer calf at foot Shaws Annabella is sired by Trueman Idol. The outfit goes home to Andrew Hyslop of the Bangtidy pedigree herd in Ayrshire.

Selling for 12,000gns was Lot 9 Shaws Senga, born April 2021, she is sired by Huntershall Nutcracker who goes back to Plumtree Fantastic and out of Homebyres Nenya. Senga is PD’d in calf to Powerhouse Elite. Her heifer calf at foot Shaws Agnes is sired by Pabo Peredur. Senga goes home to pedigree breeders S and S Percival and Sons of the Rosefields pedigree herd, Belper.

Lot 10 Shaws Stella went through the ring at 11,000gns. She is sired by Millgate Fame and out of the homebred cow Shaws Nigella, who goes back to Dynamite Gabriella. PD’d incalf to Gunnerfleet Lion, she has a May 2025 born heifer calf at foot Shaws Aristella who is sired by Pabo Rocknroll. Buyer William Laing, of the Gaich pedigree herd, cracked open a cold one taking the outfit home to Grantown-on-Spey, Morayshire.

Next up selling for 8,000gns was Lot 8 Homebyres Phrenya from the Shaws herd.

Born April 2019, she was originally bred by Messrs J Logan, Kelso. Phrenya has double F94L myostatin and is in calf to Powerhouse Elite. She is sired by Homebyres Master and out of Homebyres Nenya. She goes home to D E Ayres and Co of the Woofferton pedigree herd, Ludlow, Shropshire.

Also selling for 8,000gns was Lot 16 Shaws Vizzabella from the Shaws herd. Born May 2024, she has double F94L myostatin and is sired by Pabo Peredur. Vizzabella is out of the homebred cow Shaws Rebecca, a Trueman Idol daughter. Commercial buyers R Hamilton and Sons took her home to Strathaven, Lanarkshire.

The hammer went down at 7,000gns for Lot 4A Shaws Verity from the Shaws herd to the above-mentioned Andrew Hyslop. Verity, a November 2024-born heifer is sired by Burnbank Officer and out of Homebyres Nenya.

Haltcliffe, Wigton, Cumbria presented for sale Lot 2 Haltcliffe Valentine who sold for 6,250gns to J A Edgar of the Tinseltown pedigree herd, Kirkcudbrightshire.

Valentine, born March 2024, has double F94L myostatin. She is sired by the herds stock bull Ampertaine Shanghi, which they purchased for 20,000gns at Carlisle in October 2023, and out of the homebred cow Haltcliffe Onampa.

Other leading prices:

BULLS

9,000gns – Lot 110 Craigatoke Vinny from Mr M J Conway

9,000gns – Lot 188 Longhirst Vangelis from Mr D W and Mr M Jordan

8,000gns – Lot 130 Garyvaughan Victor from Mr C V Lewis

8,000gns – Lot 193 Pabo Volcanic from W P Hughes and Son

8,000gns – Lot 203 Grahams Vibrent from Mr and Mrs R and J Graham

FEMALES

6,000gns – Lot 3 Shaws Izzy from Mr M and F Burns

6,000gns – Lot 6 Shaws Oona from Mr M and F Burns

6,000gns – Lot 20 Tomlinson Jessie from William Tomlinson