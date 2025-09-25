Golfer Tom McKibbin adopts his namesake pup from Dogs Trust Ballymena

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena, who rescued the underweight and hungry puppies back in June, decided to give them inspiring names.

The crossbreed pups were all male, and with The Open taking place at Royal Portrush Golf Club, they were named after golfers playing in the tournament.

The puppies' story attracted media attention, and offers of new homes came flooding in, including from golfer Tom McKibbin, after his girlfriend and mum spotted his namesake puppy on the news. As well as little Tom, pups Rory McIIroy, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Darren Clarke, who was the first to be adopted, have all found loving new homes in Northern Ireland.

Sarah Park, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “After the truly shocking way in which these beautiful boys were found, discarded in a carrier bag like rubbish, we couldn’t be more thrilled that they all survived and have now been adopted. They arrived in our care malnourished and scared, and left as happy, healthy and playful bundles of joy.

“It was quite something when Tom McKibbin got in touch to adopt his namesake pup; we could never have predicted that. And we are so glad he liked the name, now Tom McKibbin Junior! We thank all the owners for adopting from Dogs Trust and wish them many years of love, loyalty and happiness from their new four-legged friends.”

Speaking about his pup now called Junior, Tom McKibbin said: “I am so thrilled to have been able to adopt Junior. He is a fantastic little guy and has settled in so well. He is so smart, is getting bigger every day and is loving life. It feels like he has been with us forever and it is going to be great to watch him grow up happy, especially considering what could have happened had he not been found.

“Dogs Trust has been so supportive throughout the entire adoption process, including aftercare, and I know they are there if I have any questions or issues. Everyone should be aware of Dogs Trust, as they have many dogs waiting to find a forever home. My cousin adopted one of the other pups - Rory, now named Arnie after Arnie Palmer - and he and Junior meet regularly for playtime. It is fantastic to see them living their best lives.”

Dogs Trust Ballymena is seeking new families for many other dogs and is open five days a week for general browsing from 12–4pm. You can also make an appointment to visit on Wednesday and Friday mornings. As every dog is unique, finding the perfect match can take anything from a few weeks to several months. You only need to apply once every three months, and the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena will find the right dog for you, however long it takes.

To see all the dogs available for adoption at Dogs Trust Ballymena visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena

A happy Junior - adopted from Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Tom and Charlotte with puppy Tom McKibbin Junior on adoption day at Dogs Trust Ballymena