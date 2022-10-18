Good day for the Brannigans at the Ulster Ram Breeders Show and sale

The second highest price of the day 19,000gns went to a south type shearling from Eoin McKenna, “Tullykeeran”. This was followed by James McCurdy’s “Correen” south type ram lamb receiving 16,000gns and then Charlie & Christine Phillips “Finglen” flock sold their south type shearling for 15,000gns.

It was father and son, Sam and Stuart Adams, Broughshane who received the top price of 14,000gns for a north type shearling selling to Archie and Ben Mackinnon “Auchinacloich”, Matthew Hamilton “Woolfords” and David Ballie, “Calla” this ram had taken the shearling Reserve Champion rosette earlier in the show.

The sale saw a total of 11 five figure sums paid out for on the day with “Glenbeg Blackies” taking 12,000gns for another south type ram lamb, followed by Veronica and Patrick Fullerton, Draperstown receiving 11,000gns for their south type shearling. It was back to the south type ram lambs when Brian Devine, “Stroanbrack”, James McCurdy, “Correen” and Glenmore Estates all received 10,000gns.

6,000gns from Grant Brothers

It was a special day for 20 year old Sean Og McCusker, Castlewellan when his north type ram lamb was placed Reserve Champion of Champions and Champion Ram Lamb and then went on to make 10,000gns selling to the judge Ben MacKinnon “Auchinacloich”. Three other north type ram lambs went on to sell well, with Michael & William Smyth, Limavady receiving 9,500gns, then B & P McEvoy, Kilcoo took 9,000gns and Tom Adams, Rathkenny taking 7,500gns.

Other leading prices of the day were: 6500gns, 5000gns N McEldowney, 6000gns, 4000gns V & P Fullerton, 6000gns Grant Bros, 6000gns B Wharry, 5600gns K McCurdy, 5000gns M & R Smyth, 5000gns S Kerr, 4400gns N McLenaghan, 4400gns Glenbeg Blackies, 4400gns E McKenna, 4200gns M & W Smyth, 4200gns B Grant, 4200gns, 4000gns K O’Mullan, 4200gns C McAteer, 4000gns B Devine, 4000gns K & M McAleer.

The show had been judged by Stephen Smith “Scarhill” – shearlings, Ben McKinnon “ Auchinacloich” – ram Lambs and Martin Friel, Donegal – Champion of Champions.

Results were as follows:

6,500gns Nevin McEldowney

Champion of Champions – Mark & Russell Smyth, Reserve Champion of Champions – Sean Og McCusker

Shearling Champion – M & R Smyth; Reserve Champion- S Adams; 3rd T Adams; 4th AB Carson; 5th T Adams

Single Shearling – 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd AB Carson; 3rd M & W Smyth; 4th C Carmichael; 6th M & R Smyth

Group of 5 – 1st T Adams; 2nd AB Carson; 3rd M & R Smyth

5,000gns from Nevin McEldowney

Pair of Shearlings – 1st S Adams; 2nd I Watson; 3rd AB Carson; 4th C Carmichael; 5th M & W Smyth

Champion Ram Lamb – S McCusker Reserve Champion – B & P McEvoy; 3rd S McCusker; 4th J Adams; 5th M & W Smyth

Single Ram Lamb – 1st J Adams; 2nd M & W Smyth; 3rd B Grant; 4th P McEvoy, 5th Conway Bros; 6th M & R Smyth

Group of 3 – 1st S Adams; 2nd B & P McEvoy; 3rd S McCusker; 4th T Adams; 5th B Grant; 6th M & W Smyth

16,000gns from James McCurdy

Averages for the sales were: South type shearlings 234 sold to average £1206, south type ram lambs 98 sold to average £2200, north type shearlings 48 sold to average £956, north type ram lambs 83 sold to average £1437.

15,000gns from Charlie & Christine Phillips

10,000gns from James McCurdy

19,000gns from Eoin McKenna

6,000gns from Brian Wharry

12,000gns from Glenbeg Blackies

14,000gns from Sam & Stuart Adams

9,500gns from Michael & William Smyth

10,000gns from Glenmore Estates

5,000gns from Mark & Russell Smyth

28,000gns from Glenbeg Blackies

10,000gns from Sean Og McCusker

10,000gns from Brian Devine

V & P Fullerton shearling 11,000gns

Sponsors Thomas Harkin, Thompsons Innovation Feeds, Alan Carson, Natural StockCare, Peter Whiteside, Danske Bank, Kathryn McKeown and Edel Madden, United Feeds with Champion of Champions Russell Smyth and Reserve Champion of Champions Sean Og McCusker. Missing from the picture is Fane Valley Stores.