Heifers topped at £1570 for a 570kg Charolais (275.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1220 for a 740kg Simmental (166.00).

Dropped calves sold to £400 for a Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £320 Limousin.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows sold to £1850 for an in calf Limousin heifer.

Weanlings sold to £1160 for a 455kg Charolais male (255.00) and heifer calves to £930 for a 385kg Limousin (242.00).

Steers

Steers sold to a solid trade to peak at £1630 for a 680kg Limousin (240.00) presented by W Somerville, £1520 625kg Limousin (243.00), £1410 550kg Limousin (256.00); B Hurson £1570 595kg Limousin (264.00), £1350 560kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00), £1320 535kg Limousin (247.00), £1310 505kg Limousin (260.00), £1210 505kg Limousin (240.00); D Quinn £1220 515kg Limousin (237.00); M Gilmore £1180 440kg Limousin (268.00), £1170 425kg Limousin (275.00), £1150 430kg Limousin (267.00), £1100 440kg Limousin (250.00), £1040 400kg Limousin (260.00), £940 340kg Limousin (276.00), £860 365kg Limousin (236.00) and R McMullan £1080 445kg Hereford (243.00).

Heifers

First choice Heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1570 for a 570kg Charolais (275.00) presented by R Wright, £1480 595kg Charolais (249.00), £1300 555kg Charolais (234.00); K Mallon £1440 530kg Limousin (272.00), £1420 580kg Charolais (245.00), £1350 555kg Limousin (243.00), £1270 535kg Limousin (237.00); F McVeigh £1420 540kg Simmental (263.00), £1390 600kg Aberdeen Angus (232.00); E Greenaway £1340 565kg Limousin (237.00) and T Colbert £1040 440kg Limousin (236.00), £990 430kg Charolais (230.00), £950 385kg Charolais (247.00).

Fat cows sold to £1230 for a 740kg Simmental (166.00) presented by V Allen, £1100 715kg Hereford (154.00) and N Badger £1050 650kg Fleckvieh (162.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £400 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls presented by W Stafford; C McDonald £380 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; Lakeview Farm £255 Simmental bull, £200 Simmental bull; R Burns £250 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls and L and M Morton £250 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £26 to £100.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £320 Limousin presented by K Talbot; C McDonald £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; T Watson £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Quinn £255 Charolais heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; K Loughran £225 Charolais heifer, £200 Belgian Blue heifer; Lakeview Farm £220 Simmental heifer, £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer and T Watson £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1400 for a Charolais heifer with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by T Colbert; a Coalisland producer £1850 Limousin springing, £1800 Limousin heifer springing, £1750 Limousin springing, £1400 Limousin springing.

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain brisk to peak at £1160 for a 455kg Charolais Male (255.00) presented by C McAninley; W Neill £1120 330kg Charolais (339.00); P Wylie £1110 455kg Charolais (244.00), £1030 410kg Charolais (250.00); R Watson £1090 360kg Charolais (301.00), £930 335kg Charolais (276.00), £910 325kg Aberdeen Angus (281.00); J Bloomer £1060 425kg Limousin (250.00); D Murphy £870 330kg Limousin (265.00), £870 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (255.00); S Hawkes £870 345kg Charolais (251.00), £740 275kg Limousin (270.00), £740 280kg Charolais (264.00), £510 170kg Charolais (302.00); M McNally £850 290kg Limousin (292.00), £790 275kg Limousin (287.00); D Canavan £850 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (272.00); P Donaghy £800 295kg Limousin (272.00); E McCann £800 235kg Charolais (338.00); J Weir £710 255kg Charolais (275.00) and P McCrory £670 230kg Limousin (288.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £930 for a 385kg Limousin (242.00) presented by T McNally; E McCann £790 300kg Charolais (262.00); P Donaghy £770 280kg Charolais (275.00); J Wier £770 290kg Charolais (265.00), £760 250kg Charolais (300.00), £680 275kg Charolais (246.00), £660 290kg Charolais (227.00); D Murphy £730 295kg Limousin (247.00) and P McCrory £680 240kg Limousin (281.00).

Once again a good entry of stock saw steers sell to £1900 for a 800kg Belgian Blue (238.00).

While heifers topped at £1550 610kg Charolais (254.00).

Fat cows sold to £1240 for a 875kg Hereford (142.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £370 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £340 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings sold to £1180 for a 460kg Charolais steer (257.00).

While heifers topped at £920 360kg Limousin (253.00).

Steers

steer prices remain strong to peak at £1900 800kg (238.00) presented by P Doran; T Roleston £1880 780kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (241.00), £1600 685kg Charolais (234.00), £1470 605kg Charolais (243.00); J Eakin £1830 730kg Limousin (251.00), £1780 720kg Charolais (247.00); S McAllister £1750 745kg Limousin (235.00); I Elliott £1650 700kg Hereford (236.00); P Casey £1550 655kg Limousin (237.00), £1530 620kg Limousin (247.00), £1440 600kg Limousin (240.00), £1350 555kg Limousin (243.00), £1300 535kg Simmental (243.00), £1160 470kg Limousin (247.00); A McMullan £1550 615kg Limousin (252.00), £1450 555kg Limousin (261.00); D Daly £1440 605kg Charolais (238.00), £1440 615kg Charolais (234.00), £1350 585kg Charolais (231.00), £1320 505kg Charolais (261.00); L McElroy £1400 590kg Limousin (237.00), £1300 525kg Limousin (248.00), £1250 540kg Limousin (232.00); P Fox £1400 570kg Limousin (246.00), £1290 475kg Charolais (272.00); E Hetherington £1080 405kg Limousin (267.00); R Ruddell £1070 465kg Belgian Blue (236.00), £980 410kg Belgian Blue (239.00) and a Ballygawley producer £980 415kg Limousin (236.00), £960 410kg Charolais (234.00).

Heifers

Heifers prices soared to a height of £1550 for a 610kg Charolais (254.00) presented by E Greenaway, £1410 550kg Charolais (256.00), £1350 540kg Charolais (250.00); S McAllister £1440 655kg Belgian Blue (220.00), £1370 625kg Belgian Blue (219.00), £1330 580kg Belgian Blue (229.00), £1300 590kg Belgian Blue (220.00), £1200 545kg Limousin (220.00); D McAleer £1300 550kg Charolais (236.00), £1270 570kg Charolais (223.00), £1250 560kg Charolais (223.00), £1180 540kg Limousin (219.00); A Neale £1290 505kg Limousin (255.00), £1280 510kg Limousin (251.00), £1140 480kg Limousin (238.00), £1140 470kg Limousin (243.00); C Watt £1250 575kg Limousin (217.00) and J Henry £1230 485kg Limousin (254.00).

Fat cows sold to £1240 875kg Hereford (142.00) presented by R Parr; N McKiver £1190 640kg Simmental (186.00), £1050 710kg Simmental (148.00), £940 530kg Hereford (177.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £370 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by L Cairns; S McAllister £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 x 5 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £225 Belgian Blue bull; N McKiver £300 Hereford bull; L and C Allen £270 Shorthorn beef bull; E Fox £230 Belgian Blue bull; Friesian bulls sold from £28 to £70; Meanwhile Heifer calves peaked at £340 Belgian Blue presented by S McAllister, £280 x 5 Aberdeen Angus heifers; P Kelly £300 Limousin heifer, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifers; R Burns £300 Belgian Blue heifer, £200 Belgian Blue heifer; E Fox £290 Hereford heifer, £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer; L Cairns £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer and T Vance £230 x 4 Hereford heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1260 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by JJ Brannigan, £1200 Hereford cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot and L Willis £1220 Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height of £1180 for a 460kg Charolais steer (256.00) presented by M Cardwell, £1080 460kg Charolais (234.00); T Lester £1120 420kg Limousin (266.00); E Fox £1090 405kg Aberdeen Angus (269.00); R Cuddy £930 360kg Limousin (260.00), £750 285kg Limousin (260.00); R Watson £900 345kg Aberdeen Angus (261.00), £890 345kg Aberdeen Angus (259.00), £850 335kg Charolais (253.00); J Wier £780 285kg Charolais (275.00), £730 x 2 280kg Charolais (262.00); P Brady £760 290kg Simmental (262.00), £640 230kg Charolais (275.00), £550 210kg Charolais (260.00); D Scott £760 275kg Limousin (276.00), £730 290kg Limousin (250.00); D Canavan £760 285kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (268.00); W and J Lucas £750 290kg Limousin (257.00); E Wallace £660 x 2 195kg Limousins (335.00) and N Burrows £630 235kg Belgian Blue (265.00).