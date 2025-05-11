Good quality lamb from low input system Hampshire Down – The breed of the future

Richard Horsman Bowlerland Farm, Lingfield, Surrey 2 • 550 acres, former dairy farm (50% of land classified as poor grazing) • 130 ‘Bowerland’ Hampshire Downs + commercial flock (total of 420 ewes lambed 2021) • Hampshire Down Flock (established in 2012) • 60 pedigree Sussex cows

The Hampshire Down “thrives on rough pasture without supplementary feeding and produces high quality meat, making it an ideal choice for farms of the future,” according to Richard Horsman. The breed has played a key role in the rapid expansion of his Surrey holding, which has increased from 80 acres to 550 since he moved to Bowerland Farm in 2012.

Some two thirds of the Hampshire Down ewes are put to pedigree rams, while the bottom third go to either the Beltex cross Charollais or the pure Charollais, with a Texel tup also used on occasion. Hampshire Down breeding rams find a ready market with local private buyers and the flock’s reputation continues to build. While females have historically been kept in order to increase flock numbers, in recent times a small percentage has been sold as foundation stock for other breeders.

The Hampshire Down is also the sire of choice for the Mules, producing a large, framed lamb with meat which retains the interstitial marbling inherited from the Hampshire Down.

Carcase weights are also typically heavier than equivalent Continental cross lambs.

Crossbred females are either retained as replacements or sold for breeding, while male progeny are reared on grass and sold finished or as well-grown stores in later season.

“The primary reason for using the Hampshire Down on the Mules is to produce good quality, larger lambs, but it also helps to show prospective ram buyers how the breed will perform on their own flocks,” says Richard.

“We finish a minority of Hampshire Down crossbreds, with the most recent batch achieving an average 22.5kgs deadweight. The return is even more impressive because they are run on poor grazing and with little or no concentrate input. The Hampshire Mule ewe is a fine animal which milks well and will rear two excellent lambs with minimal concentrate feeding and on some of the lower-quality pasture. It will also kill out to a high standard when sold as a cull.”

Mr Horsman set up his flock with female purchases mainly from Paul and Lisa Dunning’s Ashwater flock and from Henry Derryman’s Yarcombe flock. His first stock ram started life as a New Zealand ‘Chanctonbury’ embryo.

“The rams will perform particularly well when put to Lleyn for example, and I have many repeat private customers. But in fact, I see regular ram buyers only rarely, as the breed has lived up to its reputation for favourable longevity.

“The next plan is to breed my own Mules by purchasing 20-30 Swaledales and putting the batch to a Blue-faced Leicester, with the Hampshire Down used across their progeny. The idea is to cut down on transport miles, to improve the farm’s environmental credentials and retain greater control of the supply chain.

“I also think that the Hampshire Down has good environmental credentials as a breed. It has been developed to perform on a grass-only diet and that means there is no need to buy in high environmental impact feed, such as soya,” concludes Richard.