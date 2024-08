Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A very large entry of 1280 cattle presented for sale at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 24th August returned a good steady demand for a large entry of quality stock on offer.

In the Fatstock Ring 390 lots listed sold to a firm demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2106 for an 810kg Sim. to £260 per 100kg with a 730kg Lim. to £2058-60 @£282 per 100kg and selling to a top of £288 per 100kg for a 670kg Lim. £1929-60.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1946 for a 700kg B/B. @£278 per 100kg with a 680kg Lim. to £1849-60 @£272 per 100kg and selling to a top of £296 per 100kg for a 540kg Lim. to £1598-40.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1299-40 for a 730kg to £178 per 100kg Fat Bulls sold to £1998 for a 1110kg Her. to £180 per 100kg and selling to £210 per 100kg for a 910kg Lim. to £1911. Fat Steers sold to £272 for a 650kg Ch. Fat Heifers sold to £288 for a 640kg Lim.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2640 for an 865kg Ch. £305 per 100kg and selling to £335 per 100kg for a 645kg Ch. to £2160. Forward Steers sold to £1800 for a 545kg Lim. (£330) with a 520kg Lim. to £1660 (£319).

Med Weight Steers sold to £1690 for a 475kg Ch. (£355) with a 435kg Lim. to £1550 (£356) Strong Heifers sold to £1840 for a 640kg Ch. (£287). Forward Heifers sold to £1640 for a 560kg Lim. (£293) to £305 per 100kg for a 530kg B/B. to £1620.

Med Weight Heifers sold to £1500 for a 495kg Ch. (£303) to £313 per 100kg for a 475kg Lim. to £1490.

Smaller Heifers 400kg & under sold to £1130 for a 400kg Lim. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1520 for a 455kg Lim. (£334) to a high of £503 per 100kg for a 270kg Ch. to £1360. Weanling Heifers sold to £1320 for a 415kg Ch. (£318) selling to £336 per 100kg for a 345kg Ch. to £1160.

Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £1700 and £1680.

Breeding Bulls sold to £2350 for a Ped. AA. Suckler Outfits sold to £3750 for an outstanding Lim. Heifer with Lim. Heifer Calf at foot. Others sold £2380 and £2300. Young Bull Calves sold to £660 for Char. Heifer Calves sold to £520 for Char. Reared Male Lumps sold to £1090 and £1030. Reared Female Lumps sold to £1040 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS AND BEEF BRED COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Greencastle Producer 540kg Lim. to £296 (£1598-40) 580kg Lim. to £284 (£1647-20) and a 580kg Lim. to £268 (£1554-40). Rosslea Producer 670kg Lim. to £288 (£1929- 60). Omagh Producer 730kg Lim. to £282 (£2058-60) and 700kg B/B. to £278 (£1946). Clogher Producer 580kg Ch. to £274 (£1589-20). Augher Producer 680kg Lim. to £272 (£1849-60) 600kg Lim. to £262 (£1572) and 660kg Lim. to £258 (£1702-80). Enniskillen Producer 520kg Lim. to £270 (£1404). Dungannon Producer 630kg Lim. to £268 (£1688-40). Augher Producer 560kg Lim. to £266 (£1489-60). Carrickmore Producer 770kg Sim. to £266 (£2048-20). Armagh Producer 710kg Lim. to £264 (£1874-40). Armagh Producer 660kg Lim. to £262 (£262 (£1729-20). Moira Producer 810kg Sim. to £260 (£2106). Augher Producer 580kg Lim. to £260 (£1508). Dungannon Producer 650kg Lim. to £260 (£1690). Pomeroy Producer 690kg Lim. to £258 (£1780).

Other quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £240 to £255 per 100kg.

2nd Quality Beef Bred Cows sold from £218 to £238 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold from £258 to £296 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1299-40 for a 730kg to £178 per 100kg with others selling from £158 to £170 per 100kg.

Plainer Fries Cows sold from £126 to £146 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £102 to £120 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Lisnaskea Producer 910kg Lim. to £210 (£1911). Eskra Producer 1110kg Her. to £180 (£1998). Derrygonnelly Producer 790kg St. to £168 (£1327-20). Ballygawley Producer 780kg Lim. to £160 (£1248). Magheraveely Producer 810kg Ch. to £148 (£1198-80). Newtownstewart Producer 710kg Daq. to £148 (£1050-80).

FAT STEERS

Char Steers sold to £272 per 100kg. Lim Steers sold to £270 per 100kg. B/B Steers sold to £268 per 100kg. AA. Steers sold to £256 per 100kg. Hereford. Steers sold to £246 per 100kg. Fries Steers sold to £226 per 100kg Fkv. Steers sold to £226 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS

Lim Heifers sold to £288 per 100kg. Char Heifers sold to £276 per 100kg. Daq. Heifers sold to £266 per 100kg. Sim. Heifers sold to £260 per 100kg. Her. Heifers sold to £250 per 100kg AA. Heifers sold to £250 per 100kg. Fries Heifers sold to £212 per 100kg .

STORE BULLOCKS (262 lots)

A very sharp demand this week again with Heavy Steers selling to £2640 for an 865kg Ch. (£305 per 100kg) with a 645kg Ch. to £335 per 100kg to £2160 a 745kg Ch. to £2460 at £330 per 100kg and a 670kg Lim. to £2210 (£330). Other quality steers sold from £281 to £319 per 100kg. Heavier Steers sold to £2260 for a 910kg Lim. (£248) and an 845kg Lim. made £2150 at £254 per 100kg. Forward Steers sold to £1800 for a 545kg Lim. (£330) with a 520kg Lim. to £1660 (£319) others sold from £264 to £310 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES:

D G Newell Portadown 865kg Ch. to £2640 (£305) 735kg Ch. to £2200 (£299) 735kg Lim. to £2180 (£296) 645kg Ch. to £2160 (£335) and 705kg Lim. to £2160 (£306). Dungannon Producer 745kg Ch. to £2460 (£330) 770kg Ch. to £2460 (£319) and 670kg Lim. to £2210 (£330). P Corr Dungannon725kg Lim. to £2310 (£318) and 910kg Lim. to £2260 (£248). J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 760kg Ch. to £2200 (£289) and 845kg Lim. To £2150 (£254). S J Mitchell Eskra 730kg Ch. to £2190 (£300). Lisburn Producer 710kg Lim. to £2180 (£307) 705kg Lim. to £2170 (£308) 675kg Lim. to £2150 (£318) and 665kg Lim. to £2070 (£311). P Sharkey Fermanagh 760kg Ch. to £2140 (£281) and 735kg Lim. to £2070 (£281). G Johnston Stewartstown 720kg Lim. to £2060 (£286).

FORWARD STEERS 520KG TO 595KG sold to £1800 for a 545kg Lim. to (£330) for S Shortt Beragh. P Traynor Ballygawley 590kg Lim. to £1740 (£295) and a 590kg Lim. to £1750 (£296). G Clendenning Fivemiletown 585kg Ch. to £1740 (£297) and a 595kg Ch. to £1690 (£284). A J McKenna Dungannon 585kg Lim. to £1730 (£296) 520kg Lim. to £1660 (£319) 575kg Lim. to £1650 (£287) and 525kg Lim. to £1630 (£310). A Irwin Fivemiletown 550kg Ch. to £1660 (£302) 565kg Ch. to £1620 (£287) and 525kg Ch. to £1560 (£297). B & D Doris Lurgan 580kg Lim. to £1660 (£286) and 565kg Sim. to £1490 (£264). A Daly Benburb 535kg Ch. to £1610 (£301) and 565kg Ch. to £1630 (£288).

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG

Quality steers in this section selling to £1690 for a 475kg Ch. (£355) with a 435kg Lim. selling to £1550 (£356) several other quality lots sold from £286 to £346 per 100kg. LEADING PRICES:

A Irwin Fivemiletown 475kg Ch. to £1690 (£355) 485kg Ch. to £1610 (£332) and 480kg Ch. to £1460 (£304). S Robinson Clogher 495kg Ch. to £1650 (£333) 455kg Lim. to £1560 (£343) 435kg Lim. to £1550 (£356) and 465kg Lim. to £1460 (£304). G T Cowan Banbridge 495kg Ch. to £1570 (£317). G McStay Lurgan 445kg Lim. to £1540 (£346) 470kg Ch. to £1400 (£298) and 485kg Lim. to £1390 (£286). Lisburn Producer 490kg Lim. to £1540 (£314) and 475kg Lim. to £1330 (£280). H Fegan Fermanagh 495kg Ch. to £1520 (£307). Downpatrick Producer 500kg Ch. to £1460 (£292). R McCarney Seskinore 430kg Ch. to £1410 (£328). S Donnelly Omagh 460kg Ch. to £1400 (£304). R Watson Augher 460kg AA. to £1380 (£300). C McLoughlin Warringstown 465kg Sal. to £1350 (£290) and 495kg Sal. to £1330 (£268).

STORE HEIFERS (170 lots)

A very brisk demand in this section with Strong Heifers selling to £1840 for a 640kg Ch. (£287) Forward Heifers sold to £1640 for a 560kg Lim. (£293) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 530kg B/B. to £1620. Other quality lots sold from £279 to £290 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

J Allen Ballygawley 640kg Ch. to £1840 (£287) and 655kg Ch. to £1800 (£275). J McKeever Pomeroy 660kg Ch. to £1820 (£275) and 660kg Lim. to £1780 (£269). B McWilliams Seskinore 635kg Her. to £1660 (£261) and 605kg Lim. to £1630 (£269). C Elliott Tempo 705kg AA. to £1630 (£231)

Forward Heifers sold to £1640 for a 560kg Lim. (£293) 565kg Lim. to £1610 (£285) and 570kg Lim. to £1590 (£279) for B Clarke Dungannon. T O Hagan Eskragh 565kg Sim. to £1630 (£288) 530kg B/B. to £1620 (£305) 540kg Ch. to £1520 (£281) and 525kg Lim. to £1510 (£287). J Allen Ballygawley 550kg Ch. to £1590 (£289). P Eakin Fivemiletown 545kg Lim. to £1580 (£290) 535kg Lim. to £1550 (£289) and 520kg Lim. to £1510 (£290). S Oliver Armagh 555kg Ch. to £1570 (£283). C Hughes Moy 535kg Lim. to £1520 (£284).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

Strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1500 for a 495kg Ch. (£303) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 475kg Lim. to £1490 most other quality lots sold from £271 to £302 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

P Colton Dromore 495kg Ch. to £1500 (£303) 480kg Ch. to £1440 (£300) 485kg Ch. to £1440 (£297) and 485kg Lim. to £1420 (£293). S Oliver Armagh 475kg Lim. to £1490 (£313) 500kg Lim. to £1490 (£298) 485kg Ch. to £1410 (£291) 480kg Lim. to £1390 (£289) 485kg Ch. to £1350 (£278) and 460kg Ch. to £1350 (£293). A Millar Augher 500kg Lim. to £1470 (£294) 490kg Ch. to £1380 (£281) and 470kg Lim. to £1350 (£287). G T Cowan Banbridge 470kg Ch. to £1420 (£302). Paul Tally Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1390 (£283). T O Hagan Eskragh 495kg Ch. to £1380 (£279) and 475kg Ch. to £1360 (£286). H Macauley Ballyclare 460kg Daq. to £1340 (£291). B O’Neill Beragh 470kg Ch. to £1340 (£285) and 490kg Ch. to £1330 (£271).

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

Paul Tally Dungannon 400kg Lim. to £1130. S Donnelly 385kg Ch. to £1060, and 400kg Ch. to £1060. S A McGee Dungannon 400kg Lim. to £1060. C Tierney Roslea 380kg Ch. to £1040. R Leonard Magheraveely 385kg Lim. to £1040, 315kg Lim. to £860 and 320kg Lim. to £860. B Mc Caffery 355kg Lim. to £1020. N & R Lowry Fivemiletown 390kg Lim. to £1010 and 400kg AA. to £880. N Leary Newtownbutler 345kg Lim. to £980 380kg Lim. to £950, and 380kg Shb . to £940. G N Daly Pomeroy 395kg Shb. to £960 and 400kg AA. to £890. J Clements Beragh 400kg AA. to £880.

WEANLINGS (150 lots)

A super demand in this section with Lightweight Steers and Bulls selling to £1520 for a 455kg Lim. (£334) a 375kg Lim. to £1440 (£384) a 370kg Ch.sold to £1430 (£386) with a 365kg Ch. to £1390 (£381) and reaching a high of £503 per 100kg for a 270kg Ch. to £1360 Several other lots sold from £340 to £376 per 100kg.

WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £1320 for a 415kg Ch. (£318) with a 355kg Ch. to £1120 (£315) and selling to £336 per 100kg. for a 345kg Ch. to £1160.

LEADING PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

C Reid Omagh sold a strong Male to £1540 (£285). Lightweight Males sold to £1520 for a 455kg Lim. (£334). D Simpson Aughnacloy 455kg AA. to £1490 (£327) 375kg Lim. to £1440 (£384) and a 435kg AA. to £1440 (£331). C Kelly Dungannon 410kg Ch. to £1440 (£351) 370kg Ch. to £1430 (£386) and 420kg Ch. to £1360 (£324). P McGovern Fivemiletown 380kg Ch. to £1430 (£376). G Curran Brookeborough 440kg Ch. to £1410 (£320) 390kg Ch. to £1400 (£359) 400kg Chars to £1400 x 2 (£340). R J Barnes Cookstown 365kg Ch. to £1390 (£381). K Kelly Omagh 385kg Ch. to £1380 (£358). D McLaren Omagh 435kg B/B. to £1360 (£312). S W Campbell Fivemiletown 270kg Ch. to £1360 (£503). C Reid Omagh 445kg Ch. to £1330 (£299). P McConnell Clogher 345kg Ch. to £1330 (£385).

WEANLING HEIFERS

A McCammon Dungannon 415kg Ch. to £1320 (£318) 405kg Ch. to £1100 (£271) and 330kg Ch. to £950 (£288). S W Campbell Fivemiletown 460kg Ch. to £1210 (£263) 360kg Ch. to £1070 (£297) 365kg Ch. to £1000 (£274) 370kg Ch. to £990 (£267) 405kg Ch. to £950 and 330kg Ch. to £950 (£288). S R McElroy Fermanagh 455kg Lim. to £1190 (£261). A Mitchell Drumquin 430kg Ch. to £1180 (£274) 355kg Ch. to £1120 (£315) and 385kg Ch. to £1030 (£267). R & M Smyton Fivemiletown 345kg Ch. to £1160 (£336). F O’Rourke Fermanagh 460kg AA. to £1110 and 395kg Ch. to £1100 (£278). D McLaren Omagh 365kg Lim. to £1100 (£301) and 360kg Ch. to £1000 (£278). C Irwin Fivemiletown 345kg Lim. to £1030 (£298). A Hughes Dungannon 335kg Ch. to £990 (£295)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Demand looked to be slightly quieter this week however a Dungannon Producer sold Calved Heifers to £1700 and £1680. Fermanagh Producer sold Calved Heifers to £1600, £1450, £1320, £1300, and £1200 other Calved Heifers sold £1140 and £1070. A Cookstown Producer sold Springing Dairy S/Horn Cows (at note) to £1520 and £1200. Maiden Heifers sold to £620.

BREEDING BULLS

Moy Producer £2350 for Ped Reg. AA. (born 07-03-2019)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another large entry this week again sold to a steady demand with R Pike, Dungannon selling an outstanding Lim. Heifer with Lim. Heifer Calf at foot to a high of £3750. D McConnell Fermanagh £2380 and £2300 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. Co. Armagh Producer £2100 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf and £2100 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. J Foster Fermanagh £1920 and £1700 for Heifers with Bull Calves. R Pike Dungannon £1900 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Dungannon Producer £1700 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1690 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. N Moore Ballygawley £1600 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf. J McCarney Brookeborough £1600 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf and £1400 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf. H Sinnamon Pomeroy £1600 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. J McGoldrick Lisnaskea £1500 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. S McCulla Cookstown £1500 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Other outfits sold from £1180 to £1380. Incalf Cows sold from £1000 to £1340.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A very sharp demand this week with Bull Calves (under 6 weeks) selling to £660 for a Char to W & J Bryson Crumlin. K Moore Augher £570 and £560 for Limms. and £520 for Char. C Wilson Magheraveely £530 x 2 for Chars. Dungannon Producer £485 for Lim. T Simpson Ederney £430 for Lim. T McKernan Middletown £425 for Lim. K Moore Augher £400 for AA. E & A Thompson Tempo £395 for B/B. and £385 for Her.

HEIFER CALVES

J McGuigan Middletown £520 for Char. R Totten Lisburn 460 for Lim. N Moore Ballygawley £460 and £400 for Limms. and £410 for Char. K Moore Augher £400 for AA. Fermanagh £380 x 2 for Limms and £370 for Daq. Dungannon Producer £360, £350 and £330 for AAs.

REARED MALE LUMPS

M/S P & P Morgan Armagh £1090,£1030 and £960 for Chars. Ballygawley Producer £900 for B/B. and £760 for Lim. K Moore Augher £820 x 2 for Chars and £660 for Lim. B McCullagh Greencastle £700 for Lim. J P Murray Roslea £690 for Ch. H O Neill Omagh £680 for B/B. J Steele Antrim £660 for AA. and £660 for St. B Warnock Tempo £660 for Sim. H Quinn Dungannon £650 for Ch. J Nugent Dungannon £640 for Ch. G Cassidy Derrylin £595 for Sim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

M Hughes Keady £1040 for Lim. L Moore Ballygawley £980 for AA. £940 for Im. £900 for Sim £760 for Lim. and £680 for S/H. C Smyton Tempo £900, £850, and £825 for Chars. P & P Morgan Armagh £850 for Ch. J Kelly Letterbreen £800 for Ch. W & J Bryson Crumlin £795 and £680 for Chars. J Nugent Dungannon £770 for Lim. J Rafferty Pomeroy £720 for Ch. D Brownlee Florencecourt £720 for Ch. K Moore Augher £685 and £660 for Limms. O P Donnelly Augher £680 for Lim. B McCullagh Greencastle £635 for Ch.