As expected there was a good turnout for Saturday’s special Memorial Tractor Road Run in memory of the late James Harkin.

James, who passed away in October 2021, aged 83, was a familiar and popular figure at local vintage events. He was a founding member of the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts Ltd, serving as secretary since the formation of the club, giving over 30 years distinguished service.

Amongst the roadrunners were Hugh Reid from New Zealand and John Simpson, a long term friend of the late Mr Harkin, who came over from Liverpool especially to take part.

The event was in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, a charity which was very close to James Harkin, as his son was one of the first people to need the air ambulance.

The cavalcade was led from Ballymena Livestock Mart by James Harkin’s two grandsons Samuel and Stuart. And where better to have the half way stop, but Stevenson’s Quarry, where James had worked for 42 years.

Main organiser Hazel Edgar expressed thanks to her daughter Shannon, her two sons Samuel and Stuart, Ballymena Livestock Mart, Stevenson’s Quarry, all those who took part and came to support the event, those who gave donations, acted as marshalls and helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.

Some spare goodie bags were presented to Kirkinriola Primary School and Scope, for people with learning disabilities in Broughshane.

1 . h22.jpg Jamie Coyle on his way. Pic: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

2 . h26.jpg Robert McKibbin in his vintage car. Pic: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

3 . h25.jpg Ian Mark,Ballymena hits the road. Pic: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales