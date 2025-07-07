John and Rachael McCabe with children Jewson and Islaplaceholder image
Good turnout for tractor run in Co Down

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:57 BST
There was a good turnout for a tractor run at Katesbridge, Co Down on Friday night.

Pictures by local photographer Billy Maxwell.

Adrian and Ryan Johnston

Adrian and Ryan Johnston Photo: Billy Maxwell

Mark McCready with Tommy and Joe

Mark McCready with Tommy and Joe Photo: Billy Maxwell

Ethan Stewart, Callum Morgan and Robin Stewart

Ethan Stewart, Callum Morgan and Robin Stewart Photo: Billy Maxwell

James McKinistry with Lola

James McKinistry with Lola Photo: Billy Maxwell

