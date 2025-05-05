Good weather means field work is well ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring Cereals

The extended period of dry weather has allowed farmers to make signiﬁcant progress on ﬁeld work.

For many growers it has been the earliest end to a spring planting season in a number of years.

To minimise the effects of competition on cereal crops and optimise the level of weed control, herbicide application should be carried out once all weeds have emerged but are still small, and before they begin to compete with the crop for nutrients and light. Carrying out the weed control when they are at the 2-4 leaf stage is much more effective especially on difficult weeds such as fumitory and knotgrass. Whilst chickweed resistant to a wide range of herbicides is commonplace right across the province, the inclusion of the active arylex into the herbicide tank-mix programmes in recent years has given improved control of chickweed and other problem weeds including fumitory and sets a new benchmark in terms of weed control in spring barley and wheat. It belongs to a chemical family classified as synthetic auxins, similar to the old hormone chemistry and controls a wide range of broad-leaved weeds including those resistant to the ALS herbicides in most winter and spring cereals, including robust control of fumitory, fat-hen and ALS resistant chickweed.

Crop Crack

ZYPAR, is available in co-formulation with the active ingredient florasulam and has excellent multiway compatibility along with a very wide range of other pesticides and has no major following crop restrictions. It gives excellent control of a wide range of broad-leaved weeds that includes chickweed, fumitory, fat-hen, groundsel, brassica weeds, and cleavers, but its weakest weed is redshank. Whilst it will control it alone up to 6-leaf, when tank-mixed with ALLY MAX/RACING TF it will control redshank right up to flowering.

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV)

BYDV is a virus that is introduced into the crop by aphids flying into the crop and their offspring spreading the virus. As the name suggests, symptoms include yellow leaves and short stunted plants.

The Bird Cherry Aphid and the Grain Aphid are the two main vector species for transmission of BYDV, with the Grain Aphid the more important in NI. As aphids do not pass virus to their offspring, they must acquire it through feeding on infected host plants. Initially only a small proportion of a few winged aphids are likely to carry BYDV, but dependent on favourable weather, the generations multiply and the wingless progeny following become infected, and the virus then spreads rapidly.

Several factors contribute to the damage caused by the virus. The earlier the infection in the crop growth stage, the greater the yield loss, while infection after first node GS31 has minimal yield impact.

Temperature is also a factor; as daytime temperatures increase, so too does aphid flying and feeding activity between crops and within the crop. Highest risk crops therefore are those still before first node, on warm days, later into the spring when the aphid population is growing. Once infected, there is no means of eradicating it. With many late drilled crops last year, BYDV was a significant yield robber; and for the same reason, very likely to be so again this year.

Growth manipulation

Because tiller numbers are a key component of yield, manipulating the plant to suppress apical dominance will produce more tillers and hence improve yield potential. Apical dominance is caused by the apical (primary) tiller producing auxin, a hormone that then suppresses further development of the secondary tillers. When applied before the end of tillering onto spring barley and spring wheat, SELON suppresses the production of auxin, enabling the plant to produce more tillers. An early application suppresses the main stem development and so diverts the growing efforts into a greater number of, and more even sized tillers. This suppression of the main stem also diverts extra growing effort into root mass development, so improving crop anchoring and establishment, stem base lodging (not brackling) and yield. SELON is fully approved for use on spring wheat, spring barley and spring oats. Optimum timing of application depends on which cereal it is applied to:

Wild Oats

AXIAL PRO is the mainstay of wild oat control in spring cereals. However its effectiveness on the wild oat can be severely reduced by the BLW herbicides used on the crop. To avoid these antagonisms and possible damage to the crop, a minimum time interval must elapse between application of the BLW herbicide application and the wild oat herbicide application. See intervals below, but read label and follow instructions carefully. AXIAL PRO is a contact only herbicide, and relies on good leaf coverage to give good control. Because wild oats germinate from varying depth and therefore emerge over a number of weeks after drilling, the best approach is to apply the BLW treatment early, so as to allow the maximum interval elapse then before application of the follow-up wild oat treatment when the most of the wild oats are likely through the ground. Alternatively some of the BLW treatments can be tank-mixed with AXIAL, most notably ZYPAR without any loss of efficacy on the BLWs or wild oat.

But if tank-mixing both, be sure to delay the application until all wild oats are emerged, meaning larger BLWs at the time of treatment. Application of AXIAL PRO should be held off until at least 6 weeks after drilling to ensure all wild oats have germinated. It can then be applied up to full flag-leaf of the crop and full flag leaf of the wild oat, GS39, but only after a minimum interval of 21 days after application of the BLW herbicide. If AXIAL PRO is applied before the BLW herbicide, this can be reduced to a 7-day interval.

Temporary nutrient issues

Manganese (Mn) deficiency is widespread in much of our local soil types, and particularly damaging to leaf vigour and yield if not treated. Continuous cereal cropping, ground recently limed and dry soils all increase the likelihood of deficiency. Symptoms begin with small pale green speckles appearing throughout the leaf and these will progress to turn brown unless treated. Barley is particularly susceptible to Mn deficiency. MAXMAN is a highly concentrated Mn(40%) in a completely soluble chelated nitrate formulation and also supplies 10.8% Nitrogen and 11.4% Sulphur. A young plant that is growing extremely rapidly is producing a huge amount of new plant tissue each day. This rapid growth is limited only by the availability of nutrients to synthesise biomass, dependant on soil fertility and the plant’s own root development to take up the nutrients. It is at this time therefore when nutrient deficiencies are most likely to appear and in doing so, suppress growth rates. The application of a broad-spectrum trace-element mix along with key macronutrients during this time is a very useful and beneficial way to supplement the plant’s nutrient requirements during periods when availability does not meet demand, most likely to coincide with phases of rapid growth ie. during tillering and as stem extension begins. Application of a balanced and readily available source of macro & micronutrients that is topping up what is being made available from the soil at this key time will minimise the adverse effects of restricting nutrient availability.