The birds were released on Sat 27th August at 8.30am in helping conditions and the top winners got close again to 60mph. Gordon Bros & Sons from Killyleagh made it two NIPA 1st Open wins on the trot.

NIPA Race/Date

Cloughmartin YB Saturday 27th August 2024 – Liberated at 8.30am in a Lt West Southwest wind

NIPA Open Cloughmartin 523/15,785 – 1-1F Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1749, 2-2F Gordon Bros & Sons 1748, 3-3F Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1739, 4-4F Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1737, 55F Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1737, 6-6F Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1736, 7-7F T & G Black Downpatrick 1736, 8-8F D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1726, 9-9F D Greives 1725, 10-10F D Grieves 1724, 11-11F McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1724, 12-12F Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1720, 13-13F Gordon Bros & Sons 1718, 14-1C T McNally South Belfast 1717, 15-14F Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1716, 16-15F Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1716, 17-16F Gordon Bros & Sons 1716, 18-17F Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1716, 19-18F Gordon Bros & Sons 1715, 20-19F McCartan & Woodsides 1715.

NIPA Section A Cloughmartin 36/1079 – B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1628, 1626, D Carolan Coalisland & Dist 1622, G & S Smith Cookstown Soc 1615, B Morgan 1615, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1608, 1606, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1605, 1604, B Morgan 1603.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 12/487 – B Morgan 1628 1626, D Carolan 1622, B Morgan 1615, 1603, 1601.

Coleraine Premier HPS 14/444 – B & D Coyle 1608, 1606, J Hanson 1605, 1604, 1577, 1569.

Cookstown Social 5/103 – G & S Smith 1615, 1590, Billy McConnell 1573, G & S Smith 1559, 1558, 1505.

Dungannon & District 5/47 – J & J Sampson 1367, G & H Boyd 1360, J & J Sampson 1336, G & H Boyd 1308, W Lecky 1282, B Loughran 1210.

Windsor Social 5/126 – T Scott & Son 1593, R & J Parke 1577, 1576, T Scott & Son 1565, R & J Parke 1548, 1538.

NIPA Section B Cloughmartin 73/2046 – S & J Bones Muckamore 1657, 1657, R McCook Ballymoney 1643, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1631, Sefton Thompson Crumlin & Dist 1627, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1626, Sefton Thompson 1626, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1626, Young McManus & Sons 1624, S & N Maginty Mukamore 1623.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/247 – Young McManus & Sons 1631, J Smyth & Son 1626, Young McManus & Sons 1624, 1607, T Whyte 1599, 1597.

Ballymoney HPS 11/347 – R McCook 1643, 1609, J Hutchinson & Son 1608, R McCook 1608, D Dixon 1591, 1591.

Broughshane & District 2/60 – Marc Neilly 1586, 1577, 1558, 1548, John Getty 1512, 1487.

Ballymena & District HPS 7/235 – J Eagleson & Sons 1626, R Service & Son 1623, J Eagleson & Sons 1595, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1588, 1588, 1584. The Eagleson team have 1st 2 Bird Club and also collect the DTW.

Cullybackey HPS 13/365 – G Gibson 1602, A Shiels 1593, G Gibson 1583, A Darragh 1559, G Gibson 1537, 1537.

Crumlin & District 6/126 – Sefton Thompson 1627, 1626, Fleming Bros 1622, Sefton Thompson 1613, 1612, R & S Hope 1610.

Kells & District HPS 5/133 – A Barkley & Son 1618, 1593, 1583, 1579, 1577, 1565. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley & Son 1539, Gregg Bros 1536, B Swann & Son 1438.

Muckamore HPS – Knocker & Bill 1688, S & J Bones 1657, 1657, Knocker & Bill 1629, 1626, 1623. Same result again today the same hen that won last week came first this week. Over the moon, we got 1st 4th 5th 6th 15th 16th plus 14th section C & 72 open. .

Randalstown HPS 6/116 – Stewart Bros 1588, 1548, 529, W & W Gilbert 1506, J McNeill & Son 1503, N Percy & Son 1497.

Rasharkin &District HPS 7/154 – W McFetridge 1618, H Cubitt 1598, 1582, W & J McClean 1573, 1569, J & M Milliken 1555.

NIPA Section C Cloughmartin 952545 – T McNally South Belfast 1717, J Burrows Eastway 1707, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & Dist 1707, J & D Braniff Glen 1707, D McElhone Eastway 1697, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1696, M McManus Eastway 1693, M Johnston & Son Derriaghy 1692, J & D Braniff 1691, Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare & Dist 1690.

NIPA Section D Cloughmartin 66/2161 – D Aiken Dromara 1702, J Kennedy & Son Glen 1699, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1695, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1694, 1692, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1689, 1689, Jeff Greenaway 1688, 1687, J & J Taggart Hills & Maze 1687.

NIPA Section E Cloughmartin 104/3806 – A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1702, T Mawhinney Dromore 1690, Rafferty & Toman Gilford & Dist 1682, 1682, A Feeney & Son 1676, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1675, J Doughlas & Son Lurgan Soc 1673, A Feeney & Son 1673, J Douglas & Son 1673, D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1668.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1665, P Boyd 1648, J & E Calvin 1648, P Boyd 1647, W G Neill 1647, P Boyd 1647.

Armagh HPS 14/499 – Paul Duffy from 1635, Ian Blair 1633, Paul Duffy 1623, E & M Curran 1616, Paul Duffy 1611, 1610. Paul Duffy is no stranger to winning – he wins plenty of races and takes lots of open and section positions. His young bird season has got off to a brilliant start winning 4 of the first 5 races and after having a look at his birds this morning I’m sure there will be plenty more great results. In Paul’s own words he owes his success to the family of pigeons he has which he obtained from his good friends Eamon Curran and Gerard Campbell who have probably the finest collection of Herman Ceuster in the UK and Ireland.

Beechpark Social 6/179 – G McEvoy 1649, 1649, 1648, 1648, 1647, 1528.

Bondhill Social 4/305 – Stevie Eglington 1662, Davy Calvin 1657 1653, Stevie Eglington 1636, 1634, Davy Calvin 1631.

Edgarstown HPS 12/569 – T McClean 1651, R Cassells 1623, P Hope 1621, R Cassells 1618, T McClean 1617, S & E Buckley 1602.

Gilford & District 11/311 – A Feeney & Son 1702, Rafferty & Toman 1682, 1682, A Feeney & Son 1676, 1673, G O’Dowd 1652.

Laurelvale 8/246 – A Craig 1597, 1593, M Milligan & Son 1508, 1498, C Brown 1490, M Milligan & Son 1476.

Loughgall 4/177 – D C & P McArdle 1668, 1667, 1643, Sam Corrigan 1632, D C & P McArdle 1627, R Calvin & Daughter 1624.

Lurgan Social 21/675 – J Douglas & Son 1673, 1673, J Barr 1654, S Anderson & Son 1651, S Curran 1649, J Barr 1646.

Markethill HPS 6/206 – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1652, R McCracken 1652, 1640, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1622, 1622, 1622.

Monaghan HPS – Richard Mulligan 1606, Keith Allister 1554, 1544, 1525, Richard Mulligan 1525, 1524.

Portadown & Drumcree 5/150 – J Whitten & Son 1675, 1624, Sloan & Reid 1622, J Whitten & Son 1612, 1608, 1605. Another win for Jay & myself winning our 5th YB race of the season. Big thanks for Niall Devlin of Bannview Lofts Stud for breeding the winner finishing 6th Section E from 3806 birds.Well done to all members finishing in the Top 10.

Meadows 7/187 – Geoff Douglas 1658, Matt McCabe 1654, Geoff Douglas 1652, H T & J Larkin 1646, Larkin Bros 1629, H T & J Larkin 1626.

NIPA Section F Cloughmartin 57/1403 - Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1749, Gordon Bros & Sons 1748, Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1739, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1737, Gordon Bros & Sons Cloughey 1737, Gordon Bros & Sons Killyleagh Cent 1736, T & G Black Downpatrick 1736, D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1726, D Greives 1725, D Grieves 1724.

NIPA Section G Cloughmartin 41/1796 – Owen Markey Ballyholland 1703, 1703, 1699, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1690, J Murtagh Ballyholland 1688, Owen Markey 1687, 1687, 1686, 1686, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyhollad 1682

NIPA Section H Cloughmartin 51/949 – David Booth Mourne & Dist 1429, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1399, John Convey Mourne & Dist 1392, 1391, A Kelly 1389, P & M Healy Maiden City 1384, John Convey 1384, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1378, John Convey 1378, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1372.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 7/38 – Jimmy Quigley 1355, Mikey Rabbett 1023, Andy Mitchell 996, Jimmy Quigley 982, Mickey Rabbett 980, 972.

Derry & District 8/171 – A McCrudden 1378, Payne & McConomy 1372, 1303, R McAteer 1289, 1246, M McGrath 1245.

Foyle RPS 4/68 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1259, Paddy McNulty 1228, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1194, 1112.

Limavady 5/57 – J McArthur 1365, H Crawford 1300, R Witherow 1285, T Kealey 1282, J McArthur 1246, R Witherow 1216.

Londonderry RPS 5/41 – N Murray 1154, L Flanagan & Son 1142, 1063, 1047, 1045.

Maiden City 9/111 – P & M Healy 1384, P McLaughlin 1281, P & M Healy 1276, P Cregan 1207, Concannon Bros 1147, 1068.

Mourne & District HPS 5/355 – David Booth 1429, John Convey 1392, 1391, 1384, 1378, 1357.

Omagh & District 3/57 – A Kelly 1399, 1389, 1349, 1349, 1301, B Gaongn 1293.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 5/51 – Dominic McGranaghan 1277, 1266, 1265, Freddie Patterson 1230, Dominic McGranaghan 1103, Freddie Patterson 1032.

NIPA - Mid Antrim Combine Cloughmartin 24/08/24

McManus loft best from Cloughmartin

The young birds were back in County Tipperary for their fifth race of the season on Saturday 24th August. The new race site in Cloughmartin was being tried for the first time and is around 166 miles to the centre of Ballymena. The NIPA birds were liberated at 8.30am in light west to south westerly winds and like all this season's young bird races a fast race followed. Top racing and breeding lofts of Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill take the Mid Antrim Combine honours this week timing at 11.27am for the 164 mile fly to their Croft Loft's in Ahoghill. Their blue hen also finished 4th Section B and was sitting around 8 to 9 days on eggs, the sire a blue Frans Zwols cock, a double grandson of 'Tip Top Junior' and the dam a smokey blue Vandenbrande hen, a granddaughter of 'Diamant.' The loft have their young birds in top form at present and lead the way in the Combine young bird points award and now have two Mid Antrim Combine wins for the season having won Kilbeggan on the open day of the season back in April.

Runner up in the Combine was another loft in form Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill on 1626. Jimmy timed his good blue cock bred by Mark Milliken of Rasharkin that has been placed 2nd Combine 42/1381 1st Kilbeggan beaten by loftmate, 9th Combine 51/1550 from Roscrea last weekend and 2nd Combine 46/1369 this week from Cloughmartin. Ballymena & District winners Johnston Eagleson & Sons were next best and placed 3rd Combine on 1626. Their gay cheq pied hen sitting on two chicks won the club's 2 bird and dtw and also finished 2nd Combine & 3rd Section B from 2nd Kilbeggan. Sire is from their good Van Den Bulck stock cock "Dirk" when paired to their double Combine winning hen full of Paddy & William McManus's old Van Der Wegen and Louis Thijs lines. The dam is Van den Bulck x Best Kittel of Dehon-Demonseau.

William & Paddy McManus were again 4th Combine with a red hen that won 10th Combine last week from Roscrea. Sire is from a son of 'Champion Heartbreaker' when paired to their good double section winning red hen and the dam Lambrecht, a granddaughter of 'Superman' Robin Service the Ballymena runner up was 5th Combine with a blue pied hen on 1621. The dam won 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 29th Open from the Infc Skibbereen YB National in 2021 and the Soontjen sire was on loan from clubmates Johnston Eagleson & Sons.

William McFetridge had the Rasharkin winner on 1618 and placed 6th Combine with one bred from good friend Jonny Sterritt of Portadown. This one was runner up in the club last weekend from Roscrea and 17th Combine. Jonathan Barkley & Laura Surgenor had the top six in Kells & District with the winner doing 1618 and placed 7th Combine. Their blue Lambrecht hen timed at 11.30am was bred off birds from Jonny Simpson of Broughshane. Gary Gibson had the winner in Cullybackey on 1602 with a mealy Donckers/Vandenbrande cock timed at 11.31am and Stewart Bros took the red card in Randalstown on 1588 with a blue Vandenabeele cock that was 2nd club last week and is from Peter Martin lines. Marc Neilly was best in Broughshane with a cheq hen on 1586. She was bred off birds acquired from clubmate Alistair Purvis, the sire being Lambrecht.

Mid Antrim Combine Cloughmartin 46/1369 - Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1631, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1626, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1626, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1624, R Service & Son Ballymena 1621, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1618, A Barkley & Son Kells 1618, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1607, G Gibson Cullybackey 1602, T Whyte Ahoghill 1599, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1598, T Whyte Ahoghill 1597, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1595, T Whyte Ahoghill 1593, A Shiels Cullybackey 1593, A Barkley & Son Kells 1593, D Dixon Rasharkin 1591, D Dixon Rasharkin 1591, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1589, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1588, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1588, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1588, M Neilly Broughshane 1586, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1584, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1584, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1584, G Gibson Cullybackey 1583, A Barkley & Son Kells 1583, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1582, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1582, A Barkley & Son Kells 1579, A Barkley & Son Kells 1577, M Neilly Broughshane 1577, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1573, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1571, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1569, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1569, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1568, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1568, A Barkley & Son Kells 1565.

Mid Antrim Combine YB Points -Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 357, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 177, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 164, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 113, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 103, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 94, Harold Cubitt Rasharkin 90 , A Barkley & Son Kells 81 , Trevor Whyte 60, Marc Neilly Broughshane 39.

Mid Antrim Combine Young Bird Knoc- Out q/f Cloughmartin. Winners in capitals

K & K KERNOHAN & SONS Ballymena & Dist 1588 v Gregg Bros Kells & Dist 1536. YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS Ahoghill 1631 v J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1626, J SMYTH & SON Ahoghill 1626 v J McNaughton & Son Cullybackey 1435, Blair & Rankin Ballymena & Dist 1584 v A BARKLEY & SON Kells & Dist 1618. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

B & D Coyle take the first 2 today again. This is their 5th victory of the season. Bobby’s winner is the same pigeon that won last week. Congratulations Bobby and Danny, brilliant flying. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle Cloughmartin – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1608, 1606, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1605, 1604, T Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1593, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1577, J Hason 1577, R & J Parke & Son Windsor Soc 1576, J Hanson 1569, 1568, 1567, T Scott & Son 1565, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1561, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1560, L Hanson & Son 1559, R & J Parke 1548, B & D Coyle 1546, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1541.

City of Derry Federation Cloughmartin 33/429 – P & M Healy Maiden City 1384, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1378, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1372, J Quigley Amelia Earhart 1355, Payne & McConomy 1303, R McAteer Derry & Dist 1289, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1281, P & M Healy 1276, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1269, R McAteer 1246.

Foyle Valley Combine Cloughmartin - P & M Healy Maiden City 1384, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1378, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1372, J Quigley Amelia Earhart 1355, Payne & McConomy 1303, R McAteer Derry & Dist 1289, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1281, Dominic McGranaghan Strabane & District 1277, P & M Healy 1276, PMaxwell Jnr Foyle 1269, Dominic McGranaghan 1266, 1265, R McAteer 1246.

Obituary Rodgers William (Wullie) – The local fancy have been saddened to learn of the passing of Wullie Rodgers after a long illness. He raced with Harryville HPS for many years and scored a number of top results especially in his favourite distance racing, the loft was in Letercreeve. His funeral was last Friday with interment afterwards at Ballymena Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE for Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital (please make cheques payable to N.H.S.C.T Community Care Fund). Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. He will be sadly missed. Homer.

1 . gibson (4).jpg Best in Cullybackey from Cloughmartin Gary Gibson. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Neilly (1).jpg Marc Neilly had the Broughshane winner from Cloughmartin. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . coyle.jpg Bobby and Danny Coyle from the Coleraine Prem, winning two on the trot. Photo: freelance Photo Sales