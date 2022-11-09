‘Gourmet treats’ in store for potato lovers in Northern Ireland

Wilson’s Country managing director Lewis Cunningham takes up the story: “While we enjoyed prolonged sunshine over the summer months, the potatoes growing in the fields also experienced the heat too but without the benefit of any sun cream.

“Because it was so warm and dry for several weeks it’s fair to say some crops didn’t grow and yield as well as expected because of a lack of water.

“However, the eating quality of the potato is fantastic and we can all look forward to enjoying floury potatoes with exceptional taste and flavour over the coming months.”

The quality of this year's Northern Ireland potato crop is the best in living memory. Looking forward to what can only be described as a 'taste sensation' l to r: Howard Hastings, Hastings' Hotel Group; Lewis Cunningham, Wilson's Country and Kyle Greer, Executive Chef, Europa Hotel

Kyle Greer, the Executive Chef at Belfast’s Europa Hotel, agreed: “We serve potatoes with every meal setting of the day: breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“They are an integral part of the food service that we offer. The quality of this year’s crop is truly excellent: very floury and filled with taste.

“Customers coming into the hotel over the coming months will be in for a real treat.”

The Europa is part of the Hastings’ Hotel Group. It’s a business with a strong commitment to local food suppliers.

Group chairman, Howard Hastings, commented: “We have worked with Wilson’s Country for many years.

"I am very aware of the fact that weather has such a strong influence on the quality of the potatoes that we produce here in Northern Ireland.

“And it’s tremendous news that the eating quality of this year’s crop is so good.”

The North Down food service group works closely with Wilson’s Country and all the Hastings’ Hotels in Northern Ireland.

Harry Crawford of North Down commented: “Demand for home-grown potatoes is always strong. But consumers are very discerning in terms of what they buy.

“The good news is that no one should be disappointed with the quality of potatoes grown in Northern Ireland during 2022. And they are available now!”