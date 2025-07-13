Government must pursue common-sense solutions to EU agri-machinery debacle

Carla Lockhart MP pictured with Gareth Gault from Grassmen.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has written to Cabinet Office Minister, Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the movement of used agricultural machinery and forestry equipment from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “For the last three weeks, used farm machinery imported to NI from GB has been subject to EU rules. It is absolutely outrageous, and is proving to be a logistical and financial nightmare for local machinery dealers and other businesses.

“It’s nothing other than a box ticking exercise, and another cumbersome example of the EU’s draconian and illogical requirements that are being enforced by the Labour government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The latest plight was outlined by Gareth Gault from Grassmen during a return journey to Northern Ireland following the Royal Highland Show. It doesn’t make sense that his immaculate and highly polished tractors and machinery, used for exhibition purposes at the four-day show, were refused entry at Larne Port and forced to return to Cairnryan pending the correct paperwork.”

Ms Lockhart said: “This is a bureaucratic disaster for Northern Ireland’s agri-food and machinery sectors. It’s expensive, unnecessary and politically outrageous! There is no justification, especially given recent UK and EU commitments on SPS arrangements.”

The MP tabled an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons opposing the enforcement of the burdensome EU regulations.

She has also written to DAERA, DEFRA and the Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP seeking urgent discussions on the matter. “The government is out of touch with reality and the damage caused by the Windsor Framework is deepening. Roundtable talks between the government, and those impacted on a daily basis, need to take place as a matter of urgency,” added Ms Lockhart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People just want to earn a living, but this madness is having detrimental consequences for local businesses. Meanwhile, government Ministers choose to bury their head in the sand and pretend everything is running smoothly.”

She added: “Problems caused by the parcel border have been well documented. The heightened costs facing businesses are unacceptable. It’s ludicrous that a small box of ties sent from England to Northern Ireland carries a surcharge of £86.

“We’ve witnessed issues regarding the importation of seed potatoes from GB, and other items destined for the horticultural supply chain.

“It has also been brought to my attention that further regulations, ICS2 – the new system for completing Safety and Security declarations, will require more detailed shipment information and a six digit commodity code from 1st September 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lockhart said: “The government is out of touch with reality. They should stop enforcing the most stringent interpretation of EU law, and pursue common-sense solutions. Local businesses, large and small, are facing huge uncertainty, and delayed deliveries, in the wake of this latest debacle.

“The integrity of the UK internal market is in jeopardy. Instead of inflicting constitutional harm, the government must stand up and challenge these oppressive EU laws. Business owners deserve clarity and fairness, not more red tape that is choking their livelihoods.”

The new rules implemented on Monday, June 23, require used farm and forestry machinery to be thoroughly cleaned, pre-notified via the EU CHED-PP system at least 24 hours before arrival, and accompanied by either a NI Plant Health Label (NIPHL) if staying in NI, or a Phytosanitary Certificate if going to Ireland/EU.

Ms Lockhart added: “The government claims to be supporting business through the transition, yet it only gave five working days’ notice before introducing the changes.”