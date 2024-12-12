Government must understand impact of tax grab on NI farming – DUP Leader
Mr Robinson was speaking at a meeting of the NI Affairs Committee in Westminster this week.
Commenting on the evidence session, Gavin Robinson said: “It was important to hear directly from representatives of the farming industry during the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee’s evidence session on the Government’s proposed changes to Agricultural Property Relief and Inheritance Tax on farms. Their evidence underlines the deeply concerning impact these changes will have on the farming community, particularly on succession planning, which is vital for the sustainability of agriculture in Northern Ireland.
"Northern Ireland faces unique challenges due to the high value of agricultural land per acre compared to other parts of the UK. This places local farmers at a distinct disadvantage under the inheritance tax changes, risking the viability of farms and the livelihoods they sustain. This disproportionate impact must be acknowledged by the Government and a more equitable approach taken.
"The Government needs to urgently rethink this policy. If these changes are pursued, at the very least, there must be a serious effort to mitigate their impact. One such measure would be to significantly increase the thresholds to reflect the realities faced by farmers in Northern Ireland.
"I will continue to work with organisations such as the Ulster Farmers’ Union to advocate for a fair and proportionate approach that supports our farming families and ensures the long-term sustainability of agriculture in Northern Ireland.”
